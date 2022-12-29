The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in December

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

In between shopping our own gift guides, bundling up to avoid the cold, lighting our menorahs and generally being... merry, team Fashionista also took a little time this December to focus on what is truly important: beauty products. What, did you have something else in mind?

We spent the past four weeks trialing a whole bunch of hair, skin, makeup and fragrance finds, and now we're sharing the stand-outs with you, our beloved readers. This month's favorites include perfectly festive lip and nail colors, a worth-the-wait eye cream, an innovative alternative to traditional perfume and a slew of winter-skin-calming and -quenching treatments. We also unearthed an actually luxurious anti-dandruff shampoo, an intensely satisfying body exfoliator and a genius concealer that lets us scribble away blemishes with ease.

Scroll through to see (and shop!) all of our new beauty go-tos.

26 Gallery 26 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

