The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in December
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.
In between shopping our own gift guides, bundling up to avoid the cold, lighting our menorahs and generally being... merry, team Fashionista also took a little time this December to focus on what is truly important: beauty products. What, did you have something else in mind?
We spent the past four weeks trialing a whole bunch of hair, skin, makeup and fragrance finds, and now we're sharing the stand-outs with you, our beloved readers. This month's favorites include perfectly festive lip and nail colors, a worth-the-wait eye cream, an innovative alternative to traditional perfume and a slew of winter-skin-calming and -quenching treatments. We also unearthed an actually luxurious anti-dandruff shampoo, an intensely satisfying body exfoliator and a genius concealer that lets us scribble away blemishes with ease.
Scroll through to see (and shop!) all of our new beauty go-tos.
Recommended Articles
Dieux Auracle Reviving Eye Gel, $44, available here: "The makers of social media's favorite reusable eye masks have finally introduced an eye cream, after an intensive product development process. The result — a bouncy, fast-absorbing, serum-like gel that plumps, brightens and softens fine lines around the eyes — is a total keeper. It also layers beautifully beneath other skin-care products, like the heavy-duty moisturizers that become all the more crucial in cold weather." —Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director
Phlur Apricot Privée Body Wash, $30, available here: "The addition of tonka and sandalwood to this fruity body wash makes it less 'Clean 'N' Clear microplastics aughts commercial' and more sumptuous and lush, especially with the silky and moisturizing, serum-y texture." —Liza Sokol, Sr. Audience Development Manager
Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks, $22, available here: "I love these undereye treatment masks for those long days where I'm staring at my computer screen for hours on end. My skin is on the dry side, so after work, I like to treat myself to these bad boys. I know that the whole 'tired' look is a trend, but it's not for me, so I like how this product reduces the puffiness and the darkness, too." —India Roby, Staff Writer
Typology Tinted Lip Oil in Shade 1 Ruby Red, $24, available here: "This shiny, non-sticky formula looks like a gloss, but feels more like a moisturizing, cushiony balm. It imparts the prettiest sheer-but-buildable wash of ruby pigment and feels perfectly festive this time of year." —SS
Tracie Martyn Complexion Savior Mask, $90, available here: "I recently discovered this overnight mask that aims to hydrate and soothe skin. As someone exploring astrology and crystals, I was intrigued by the formula's use of malachite extract, since the stone itself is all about protective energy. From my very first overnight use, I woke up with a bright glow the morning after." —Andrea Bossi, Staff Writer
NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit, $245, available here: "I love that this device relies on scientifically-backed technology to stimulate facial muscles and collagen production, and that my face looks instantly more lifted after each treatment session." —Angela Wei, Staff Writer
Chanel Longwear Nail Colour in 963 Super Lune, $30, available here: "In the name of science, I have been experimenting with TikTok's viral red nail theory. Chanel's long lasting lacquers always have a vibrant shine, but Super Lune has the perfect hue: a deep brick red, making it ideal for winter manicures." —AB
Futurewise Slug Boost Hydrating Mist, $22, available here: "Don't be distracted by this face mist's annoyingly cute packaging or trendy-as-hell branding: The stuff inside is legit. The fluid dispenses in an ultra-fine, almost velvety veil, dousing skin with hydration-building humectants. It's the ideal first step to an effective moisturizing routine, and it's become a go-to for me morning and night. (And ok, I can't help but like the trendy-as-hell packaging.)" —SS
Jones Road The Face Pencil, $25, available here: "I've pretty much always wanted to be able to simply scribble away all my dark spots, breakouts and deep undereye circles... and thanks to the genius of Bobbi Brown, now I can. This chunky, multi-use pencil is packed with a densely pigmented, but ultra-blendable (once you warm it up on your skin) cream concealer that, simply put, could not be easier to use." —SS
Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask, $34, available here: "New York's winter is brutal, and my skin seems to always be lacking hydration this time of year. I apply this sleeping mask to my face during the day as well as for some extra love overnight, and I wake up to a brighter, dewier complexion." —IR
Pleasing The Pleasing Pen, $30, available here: "Ever since receiving a sample of this dual-ended multitasker from the brand, it hasn't left my everyday bag. In the winter, there isn't a part of my face that doesn't feel especially dry, and with this two-sided lip oil and eye serum, a quick swipe soothes my skin." — Brooke Frischer, Contributing Writer
Sephora Collection Facial Razor Set, $15, available here: "Facial razors have become my go-to essential for maintaining good brows. They're super effective and precise in targeting stray hairs, and are a less-painful alternative to tweezers." —AW
Saltair KP Smoother Glycolic Body Scrub, $14, available here: "Spiked with 5% glycolic acid, volcanic sand and microcrystalline cellulose (no microplastics here!), this gritty scrub sloughs away dead skin cells with ease, yielding smooth, bump-free, supple skin. It's intensive and satisfying — especially if you have KP, uneven texture or ingrown hairs. And the modest price point (for a giant tube) doesn't hurt, either." —SS
Nécessaire The Conditioner, $28, available here: "There's nothing better than instant gratification when it comes to beauty products. My hair feels incredibly smooth and sleek with just a few minutes of letting this sit in my hair in the shower." —BF
Josh Rosebrook Ultra Peptide Cream, $60, available here: "Although the brand calls this a 'cream concentrate,' I consider the texture — which appears thick and almost peanut-butter-y at first, but then melts upon contact with skin — more of a balm or salve. It relies on three biomimetic peptides, botanical-based polypeptides and ceramides for an intensely smoothing, bounce-ifying, restorative effect. I've been slathering it on with abandon all month." –SS
Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $36, available here: "I don't know if you've looked at the anti-dandruff shampoos at your local pharmacy lately, but they're all clinical and sterile, which is why I love Ouai's elevated version. First off, it actually works (my flakes disappeared after a couple of weeks), but, maybe more importantly, it smells good (Ginger! Basil! Spearmint!), and the bottle isn’t something you'd want to hide under the sink." —LS
Ranu Copper Brightening Serum, $62, available here: "This serum — from a brand grounded in Ayurvedic principles — does exactly what it says it will: brighten skin and reduce hyperpigmentation. I've never used a product with copper in it, so I was particularly fascinated by this one. With its creamy texture and other superstar ingredients like squalene and glycerin, I've seen my skin glow brighter, despite colder, drier winter weather." —AB
Black Dahlia Alchemy: Inspiratio Candle, $48, available here: "The CBD in this candle reportedly has calming aromatherapy properties, but my favorite thing is the combination of palo santo, patchouli and spiced honey, which is absolutely magical." —LS
SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream, $135, available here: "Some neck-specific treatments I've tried have been a bit too harsh and irritating for my weirdly sensitive décolleté. This one feels plush and smooth going on, provides an instant blurring effect, doesn't pill and is effective at softening emerging lines (damn you, tech neck!) without even a whiff of irritation." —SS
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $430, available here: "After finally investing in a Dyson hair dryer, I can attest that this tool undoubtedly lives up to the hype. For someone who's always in a rush, this dryer is super efficient and includes various attachments for different styling needs." —AW
Chanel La Mousse Anti-Pollution Cleansing Cream-to-Foam, $50, available here: "I'm a creature of habit and typically stick to the same cleanser I've been using for years, but I got the opportunity to try Chanel's La Mousse cream-to-foam cleanser and may be a permanent convert. Just a tiny bit of the super rich cream gets a good foam going, and my skin ends up feeling clean and refreshed. Plus, the texture feels very luxurious." —Ana Colón, Deputy Editor
Sugarbear LashCare Vegan Vitamin-Infused Lash Serum, $100, available here: "Lashes and lash extensions have been bigger than ever before in beauty. Since I fail with flying colors at applying lashes, I was on the hunt for an alternative. Sugarbear's lash serum actually works, and my own lashes have shocked me in the mirror with their newfound length." —AB
Shani Darden Skin Cleansing Serum, $38, available here: "I love a gentle-but-effective cleanser that rinses away easily and leaves skin feeling clean, but not parched. That's exactly what this formula from celeb-beloved esthetician Shani Darden does." —SS
Schwanen Garten Antioxidant Treatment Essence, $24, available here: "All month long, I'd been experiencing breakouts, and this antioxidant-rich toner came in clutch. I used the brand's foaming cleanser before applying this formula via cotton pads and the combination has gone a long way toward calming flare-ups." —IR
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel, $52, available here: "There's just something about a gel that convinces my brain it's more hydrating than any other formulation. This lightweight moisturizer includes multiple molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and does wonders when my skin is irritated from harsh, cold weather." —LS
Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner in Gifted, $15, available here: "As ever, Rare Beauty can do no wrong. I love to use the rich reddish shade Gifted with just a light balm over top for a contoured lip look." —BF
Lush Fairy Dust Dusting Powder, $13, available here: "I'm a little obsessed with scents and smelling good, and I find Lush's dusting powder a versatile product and delightful departure from traditional liquid perfumes. This powder enmeshes with your skin for a silky, glitter-kissed finish that softly smells of cotton candy. Pro tip: Apply it after lotion for optimal results." —AB
In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.