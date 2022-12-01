The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in November

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Some of us may still be eating Thanksgiving leftovers and paying off Black Friday purchases, but the abundant holiday decorations and Christmas music have spoken: It's officially December. So before we venture too far into the winter wonderland that is the final month of the year, we're taking a moment to look back at our favorite beauty discoveries from November.

Over the past four weeks, team Fashionista tried out an overachieving nude lipstick with a genius built-in mirror, some actually good at-home hair color, multiple winter skin saviors and a high-tech wellness gadget with life-changing potential. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of our latest skin, hair, makeup, nail, fragrance and wellness picks.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

29 Gallery 29 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

