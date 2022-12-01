The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in November
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.
Some of us may still be eating Thanksgiving leftovers and paying off Black Friday purchases, but the abundant holiday decorations and Christmas music have spoken: It's officially December. So before we venture too far into the winter wonderland that is the final month of the year, we're taking a moment to look back at our favorite beauty discoveries from November.
Over the past four weeks, team Fashionista tried out an overachieving nude lipstick with a genius built-in mirror, some actually good at-home hair color, multiple winter skin saviors and a high-tech wellness gadget with life-changing potential. Scroll through the gallery below to see all of our latest skin, hair, makeup, nail, fragrance and wellness picks.
Highr Collective Lipstick in Blue Jeans, $32, available here: "Not only is this creamy, moisturizing lipstick the perfect my-lips-but-better pinky nude for my skin tone, but it also comes housed in the smartest little metal case with a hidden mirror for application on the go." —Stephanie Saltzman, Beauty Director
BeautyStat Universal Moisture Essence, $40, available here: "If my skin is feeling dryer than usual, I'll layer this squalane-based oil over or mix it in with my moisturizer at night. It adds that perfect boost of lasting moisture without the heaviness or greasiness of a typical face oil." —Dhani Mau, Editor-in-chief
Pleasing Hand + Nail Balm, $25, available here: "Ever since the brand gifted me this hand cream, I haven't been able to stop using it. As an obsessive hand-washer, keeping my hands moisturized is a priority, and this balm-like formula leaves them feeling soft without any sticky or oily residue left over." —Brooke Frischer, Editorial Intern
Kristin Ess Hair Signature Gloss, $15, available here: "TikTok influenced me to try this color-enhancing gloss, and I'm so glad I did: It made my hair unbelievably shiny, like I had just stepped out of the salon." —Liza Sokol, Sr. Audience Development Manager
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque, $10, available here: "The first time I used this mask from Gabrielle Union's hair-care brand, I was happily shocked with how defined my curls looked. And it's no wonder: Ingredients like castor seed oil, shea butter, avocado oil, rice complex and biotin make for a powerful formula — and for the price point, that's especially impressive." —Andrea Bossi, Staff Writer
Youthforia Pregame Setting Spray, $36, available here: "I don't usually wear face makeup because it melts away by the end of the day, but Youthforia's setting spray changes that. I wore a light foundation while covering the CFDA Awards red carpet, and this lightweight mist kept my full face intact the entire night, sweat and all. It also left a subtly dewy finish." —India Roby, Staff Writer
Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body Lotion, $12, available here: "In the winter, I need a heavy-duty body cream that will help trap moisture in my skin so I don't wind up with scaly, scary lizard skin. This dense, shea- and cocoa-butter spiked, almost balm-like formula fits that need. Plus, it's laced with retinol to gently deliver wrinkle-preventing, collagen-supporting benefits to skin that's sometimes forgotten, like on arms and legs." —SS
Stripes The Crown Pleaser Ectoine Densifying Hair Mask, $40, available here: "While this pudding-like hair mask was technically developed for those experiencing menopause (and the thinning and drying of hair that can accompany it), I've found my 32-year-old hair loves it nonetheless. Amino acids lend incredible shine, while ectoine helps target intense hydration where it's needed most on the scalp and hair. I find that my hair seems stronger and smoother after I use it in place of conditioner. Plus, I'm obsessed with the the fresh, floral scent." —SS
Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, $59, available here: "With winter and my furnace making my environment (and thus skin) dryer than usual, I've started incorporating this hydrating serum as a first step in my skin-care routine. It sinks right in, layers well under other products and makes me feel confident that the dry air won't suck all the moisture out of my face throughout the day." —DM
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, $33, available here: "It's rare that a concealer can expertly cover breakouts, undereye circles and hyperpigmentation while also leaving behind a natural, glow-y, skin-like finish sans creasing and caking. But that's exactly what this lightweight, intensely pigmented formula does." —SS
Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum, $123, available here: "I'm typically someone who finds a fragrance and sticks to it, but after I was gifted the latest iteration of Mugler's classic Alien perfume, I've started switching it up. The scent is sweet but with a little edge, making it great for the evening." —BF
Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go Mat, $599, available here: "I've developed a fast obsession with this versatile, portable mat that combines infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic frequency and crystals to provide benefits that include mental stimulation, relaxation, stress reduction, improved circulation and muscle recovery, depending on the settings you choose. You can read more about my new best friend here." —DM
Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, $38, available here: "This lightweight, fast-absorbing serum is so good, I've made my roommates try it. (And yes, they want more... but I can only share so much.) In less than a month of using it, it's reduced redness, helped ward off breakouts and made my skin appear brighter." —AB
Chanel L'Huile Camelia Nail Oil, $32, available here: "Ever since butchering my nails while trying to remove gel at home, I've been doing what I can to grow them back stronger. Oiling your cuticles is one way to do this, and I've found Chanel's camellia oil perfect for the job." —AB
Luxe Solutions by ion Luxe Supercharged Hair Dryer, $250 available here: "This is actually the first hair dryer I've owned (don't @ me, I'm an air-dry girlie!), but I can confidently say it's the best product I've been gifted for my hair. Not only is the tool lightweight, but I also love the magnetic attachments. On wash day, I usually go for the diffuser, which leaves my curls super bouncy." —IR
La Roche Posay Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream for Body and Face, $16, available here: "In the winter, my skin turns dry, rosacea-prone and easily irritated. This thick, coddling moisturizer is perfect for nights when I want to give my face a break from retinoids and exfoliators and just let it hang out in recovery mode. Shea butter and glycerin trap moisture in, and I wake up with a smooth, calm, hydrated complexion. I also really appreciate that the brand has smartly re-vamped the packaging to use less plastic." —SS
Smiley x Touchland Mango Passion Hand Sanitizer Mist, $10, available here: "You know that popular TikTok audio that's like, 'It's so cute, capitalism really popped off today'? That's how I feel about this hand sanitizer. It's super adorable, smells amazing and has aloe vera so it's hydrating." —LS
Gehwol Nail Care, $26, available here: "During a medical pedicure at Medi Pedi NYC (which I highly recommend), my pedicurist used and recommended this oil I'd never heard of to help with my brittle, often peeling finger- and toenails. Its ugly packaging covered in German only further convinced me of its effectiveness. It's absolutely made my nails look and feel healthier and stronger with regular use, and it happens to smell great." —DM
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, $169, available here: "This vitamin C serum has been a serious game-changer for me. I'd taken vitamin C serum out of my routine for a few months to try and simplify, but after a facialist recommended this product, I've used it every day and seen a genuine difference in my skin's evenness and tone." —BF
Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty Exfoliation Night Resurfacing + Brightening Serum, $79, available here: "I wrote a whole long-winded explanation about why I love this multitasking face serum — you can read that version here — but suffice it to say, this gentle exfoliator yields impressively smooth, glow-y, even results in just one overnight application. It's impressive." —SS
Bravanariz Muga Fragrance, $165, available here: "This scent is as captivating and irresistible as it is unique. Inspired by Spain's Empordà region in the spring, it melds notes of rosemary, lavender and chamomile for a surprisingly sexy take on herbs. As much as I enjoy wearing some more widely popular perfumes, I also love standing out — and you can't fly under any radar when wearing Muga." —AB
Ranavat Brightening Saffron Serum Mini, $35, available here: "Apparently saffron doesn't just work magic in food, it also has a ton of skin-care benefits, including serving as an antioxidant and reducing hyperpigmentation. The saffron serum from Ranavat, which makes ritual and Ayurvedic-based skin care, is a powerful product in a tiny bottle. I love rubbing a few drops onto my face for the smell and the glow that comes soon after." —AB
Flamingo Light Hydrating Spray Lotion, $10, available here: "This super lightweight spray body lotion couldn't be easier to apply. It also has the most gorgeous vetiver and bergamot scent, and I love how hydrating the squalane is." —LS
Kayali Vanilla Royale Sugared Patchouli Perfume, $100, available here: "'Vanilla, but intense' is Liza-bait when it comes to perfumes, and the combination of sugary vanilla, golden rum, patchouli and oud makes for a sweet-and-spicy dry down that I can't get enough of." —LS
Mydentity MyRefresh Color Depositing Conditioner, $24, available here: "I'm quite experimental when it comes to my hair, so when I found out that colorist Guy Tang released a temporary hair color-depositing conditioner, I had to give it a try. I used the crimson shade on my dark brown hair, which resulted in a vibrant hue that especially shows up when the sun hits it." —IR
Mediheal Teatree Trouble Pad, $22, available here: "These little treatment pads (they're like tiny, super thin sheet masks) are great for focusing on certain areas of your face. I also love that the included hygienic tweezers clip into the lid so they're difficult to lose. I like the tea tree one for zit-prone areas and the hydrating one for dry spots. Bonus: The packaging stacks nicely and is super #aesthetic." —LS
