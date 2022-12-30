Fashionista's Favorite Stories of 2022
A lot can happen in 12 months — that much becomes glaringly obvious as we near the start of a new year and reflect on the headlines that have dominated the news cycle, the stories that have flooded the group chats and the memes we couldn't stop giggling at. Even looking only at the fashion and beauty spheres, there's a lot to go over. So, below, you'll find a sampling of the best stories Fashionista published in 2022, from TikTok reporting to labels worth watching to quick questions we might still be noodling with. Happy reading, and happy new year!
What Trended
Can Fashion Reference Ballet in a Way That's Respectful?
The Sporty Sunglasses Co-Opted by Fashion and Fascism
With Its Viral Graphic Tees, OGBFF Blurs the Line Between Clothes and Content
The 'Broccoli Haircut' and Eight Other Gen Z Hair Trends, Explained
Wearing The Row Is Like Being in a Secret Club
Mirror Palais Is in the Business of Creating Magic Through Clothes
The French-Girl Fashion Myth Has Reached the TikTok Generation
This Thing's Everywhere: Melissa Simone's Sultry, '90s-Inspired Swimwear
The Latest Trend in Costume Design: Reimagining Influencer Fashion
The 'Space Cowgirl' Aesthetic Is a Gen Z Fever Dream
Redefining 'Mother of the Bride' Fashion
The Highs and Lows of Having a Viral Fashion Moment
How the Branded Erewhon Smoothie Became the Unexpected Gold Standard in Beauty Marketing
How They're Making It
How Jared Ellner Went From Fashion Assisting to Styling Emma Chamberlain
How Brandon Blackwood Went From Neuroscience Major to CFDA Award-Nominated Accessories Designer
How Gia Kuan Went From Studying Law to Democratizing Fashion PR
How Christelle Kocher Is Building a Modern French Fashion House
How 'Atmos' Editor-in-Chief Willow Defebaugh Is Building a New Bridge Between Fashion and Climate
How Parris Goebel Went From Posting Dance Videos on YouTube to Choreographing for Savage x Fenty
How Faith Xue Went From Celebrity Website Ghostwriter to BDG Executive Beauty Director
What We Watched
The Costumes in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Pay Tribute to Michelle Yeoh
Ruth E. Carter Better Score Another Oscar Nod for Her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Costumes
Building the Wonderful, Weird Wardrobe of 'Los Espookys'
The 'Yellowjackets' Costumes Contain Plenty of Easter Eggs — as Well as Red Herrings
The 'Fire Island' Costumes Celebrate Community, Queer-Owned Brands and Abs
The Midcentury 'Don't Worry Darling' Costumes Thread the Needle Between the Male and Female Gazes
The Fashion in 'Rutherford Falls' Supports and Celebrates Native Design
How the Stylist of 'The Bachelorette' Prepared for Gabby and Rachel's Two-Lead Season
Christine Chiu Talks Fashion in 'Bling Empire' Season Two
How They Shop
What Inspired Us
Is Norma Kamali Fashion's Most Prescient Designer?
Luar's Raul Lopez Is Building a Luxury Brand Around Community
A New Exhibit at SCAD Reveals a Secret Collection Amassed by Azzedine Alaïa
Why a Former Fashion CEO Doesn't Want You to Lose Hope in Fashion
For Casey Cadwallader, New and Old Mugler Can Successfully Coexist
Recommended Articles
The Not-so-Secret Force Behind Nicola Coughlan's Fashion
With Roots in Puerto Rico, Amanda María Forastieri Wants to Build a New Fashion System
Runways We Loved
Ralph Lauren Continues to Raise the Bar for What a Fashion Show Can Be
Thom Browne Tells His Own Version of Cinderella for Spring 2023
A New York Fashion Week Debut That's All About Color
Fe Noel's Spring 2023 Show Was an Emotional Ode to Grief
The Best in Beauty
Can You Manifest Your Way to Good Skin?
In Black Hair Care, Innovation Does Not Exist Without History
Makeup Artist and Fashion Industry Fixture Isamaya Ffrench on Launching Her Own 'Distinctive' Beauty Brand
Tarte Is Maintaining Relevance — and Going Viral — on TikTok After 23 Years in the Business
11 NYFW Runway Beauty Looks That Made Us Ask: ... You Good?
The 'Internal Shower' Is Bullshit
This TikTok-Famous Beauty Brand Wants to Change Our Relationship With Makeup
As Aesthetic Trends Change, Cosmetic Surgery Reversals Are Trending
Beloved Filipino Makeup Brand Sunnies Face Makes Long-Anticipated U.S. Debut
The 21 Celebrity-Backed Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Actually Use
Professional Brands Are Taking Back the Beauty Industry
What's Next in Sustainability
How a Fashion Bill Becomes a Law
Just How Game-Changing Is Dissolvable Packaging?
Why We Need to Be Paying Attention to Fabric Innovation
How Should We Think About What We Pay for Clothes?
Biodiversity Is the Next Frontier for Sustainable Beauty
Industry Issues
What Does the Future of Size Diversity on the Runway Look Like?
The Real Reason Costume Designers Are Paid Less Than Their Peers
Why Luxury Brands Are Investing in Re-Staging Runway Shows
Demi-Couture Is the Next Big Thing for Up-and-Coming Designers
Australian Fashion's Hopeful Rebound
What Does Fashion Criticism Mean to Today's Designers?
A New Generation of Creative Thinkers Is Changing Paris Fashion Week
Why Influencer-Favorite Slow-Fashion Brand Pretties Is Knocking Itself Off
Costume Designers on the On-Screen Fashion Moments That Inspired Their Careers
For Auction Houses, Luxury Fashion Is the New Fine Art
Don't Call It a Comeback
Banana Republic Is Deep in Glow-Up Mode
Why the Next 'It' Bag Is One You've Already Seen Before
The 'Internet Nostalgia' Trend Is Bringing Fashion Back to the AOL Age
How the Hard Rock Cafe T-Shirt Took Over the World
Ashley Tisdale Won't Be Embarrassed by Her Early 2000s Style Choices
Very Important Questions
Why Are There So Many Virgos in Fashion?
Who Gets to Be a Fashion Activist?
Why Is Fashion So Obsessed With Anna Delvey?
