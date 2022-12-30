Fashionista's Favorite Stories of 2022

A lot can happen in 12 months — that much becomes glaringly obvious as we near the start of a new year and reflect on the headlines that have dominated the news cycle, the stories that have flooded the group chats and the memes we couldn't stop giggling at. Even looking only at the fashion and beauty spheres, there's a lot to go over. So, below, you'll find a sampling of the best stories Fashionista published in 2022, from TikTok reporting to labels worth watching to quick questions we might still be noodling with. Happy reading, and happy new year!

What Trended

Can Fashion Reference Ballet in a Way That's Respectful?

The Sporty Sunglasses Co-Opted by Fashion and Fascism

With Its Viral Graphic Tees, OGBFF Blurs the Line Between Clothes and Content

The 'Broccoli Haircut' and Eight Other Gen Z Hair Trends, Explained

Wearing The Row Is Like Being in a Secret Club

Mirror Palais Is in the Business of Creating Magic Through Clothes

The French-Girl Fashion Myth Has Reached the TikTok Generation

This Thing's Everywhere: Melissa Simone's Sultry, '90s-Inspired Swimwear

The Latest Trend in Costume Design: Reimagining Influencer Fashion

The 'Space Cowgirl' Aesthetic Is a Gen Z Fever Dream

Redefining 'Mother of the Bride' Fashion

The Highs and Lows of Having a Viral Fashion Moment

How the Branded Erewhon Smoothie Became the Unexpected Gold Standard in Beauty Marketing

How They're Making It

How Jared Ellner Went From Fashion Assisting to Styling Emma Chamberlain

How Brandon Blackwood Went From Neuroscience Major to CFDA Award-Nominated Accessories Designer

How Gia Kuan Went From Studying Law to Democratizing Fashion PR

How Christelle Kocher Is Building a Modern French Fashion House

How 'Atmos' Editor-in-Chief Willow Defebaugh Is Building a New Bridge Between Fashion and Climate

How Parris Goebel Went From Posting Dance Videos on YouTube to Choreographing for Savage x Fenty

How Faith Xue Went From Celebrity Website Ghostwriter to BDG Executive Beauty Director

What We Watched

The Costumes in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Pay Tribute to Michelle Yeoh

Ruth E. Carter Better Score Another Oscar Nod for Her 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Costumes

Building the Wonderful, Weird Wardrobe of 'Los Espookys'

The 'Yellowjackets' Costumes Contain Plenty of Easter Eggs — as Well as Red Herrings

The 'Fire Island' Costumes Celebrate Community, Queer-Owned Brands and Abs

The Midcentury 'Don't Worry Darling' Costumes Thread the Needle Between the Male and Female Gazes

The Fashion in 'Rutherford Falls' Supports and Celebrates Native Design

How the Stylist of 'The Bachelorette' Prepared for Gabby and Rachel's Two-Lead Season

Christine Chiu Talks Fashion in 'Bling Empire' Season Two

How They Shop

How I Shop: Gemma Styles

How I Shop: Amelie Zilber

How I Shop: Ashley Park

How I Shop: Tefi Pessoa

How I Shop: Bolu Babalola

How I Shop: Naomi Watanabe

What Inspired Us

Is Norma Kamali Fashion's Most Prescient Designer?

Luar's Raul Lopez Is Building a Luxury Brand Around Community

A New Exhibit at SCAD Reveals a Secret Collection Amassed by Azzedine Alaïa

Why a Former Fashion CEO Doesn't Want You to Lose Hope in Fashion

For Casey Cadwallader, New and Old Mugler Can Successfully Coexist

The Not-so-Secret Force Behind Nicola Coughlan's Fashion

With Roots in Puerto Rico, Amanda María Forastieri Wants to Build a New Fashion System

Runways We Loved

Ralph Lauren Continues to Raise the Bar for What a Fashion Show Can Be

Thom Browne Tells His Own Version of Cinderella for Spring 2023

A New York Fashion Week Debut That's All About Color

Fe Noel's Spring 2023 Show Was an Emotional Ode to Grief

The Best in Beauty

Can You Manifest Your Way to Good Skin?



In Black Hair Care, Innovation Does Not Exist Without History

Makeup Artist and Fashion Industry Fixture Isamaya Ffrench on Launching Her Own 'Distinctive' Beauty Brand

Tarte Is Maintaining Relevance — and Going Viral — on TikTok After 23 Years in the Business

11 NYFW Runway Beauty Looks That Made Us Ask: ... You Good?

The 'Internal Shower' Is Bullshit

This TikTok-Famous Beauty Brand Wants to Change Our Relationship With Makeup

As Aesthetic Trends Change, Cosmetic Surgery Reversals Are Trending

Beloved Filipino Makeup Brand Sunnies Face Makes Long-Anticipated U.S. Debut

The 21 Celebrity-Backed Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Actually Use

Professional Brands Are Taking Back the Beauty Industry

What's Next in Sustainability

How a Fashion Bill Becomes a Law

Just How Game-Changing Is Dissolvable Packaging?

Why We Need to Be Paying Attention to Fabric Innovation

How Should We Think About What We Pay for Clothes?

Biodiversity Is the Next Frontier for Sustainable Beauty

Industry Issues

What Does the Future of Size Diversity on the Runway Look Like?

The Real Reason Costume Designers Are Paid Less Than Their Peers

Why Luxury Brands Are Investing in Re-Staging Runway Shows

Demi-Couture Is the Next Big Thing for Up-and-Coming Designers

Australian Fashion's Hopeful Rebound

What Does Fashion Criticism Mean to Today's Designers?

A New Generation of Creative Thinkers Is Changing Paris Fashion Week

Why Influencer-Favorite Slow-Fashion Brand Pretties Is Knocking Itself Off

Costume Designers on the On-Screen Fashion Moments That Inspired Their Careers

For Auction Houses, Luxury Fashion Is the New Fine Art

Don't Call It a Comeback

Banana Republic Is Deep in Glow-Up Mode

Why the Next 'It' Bag Is One You've Already Seen Before

The 'Internet Nostalgia' Trend Is Bringing Fashion Back to the AOL Age

How the Hard Rock Cafe T-Shirt Took Over the World

Ashley Tisdale Won't Be Embarrassed by Her Early 2000s Style Choices

Very Important Questions

Why Are There So Many Virgos in Fashion?

Who Gets to Be a Fashion Activist?

Why Is Fashion So Obsessed With Anna Delvey?

