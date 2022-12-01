Fleur du Mal Is Hiring An Assistant Store Manager In New York, NY

Fleur du Mal is looking for a confident and reliable Assistant Store Manager for our Luxury Lingerie/RTW brand to support our Store Manager with the daily business operations.



The Assistant Store Manager's responsibilities include training staff, managing inventory, ensuring a safe, clean and aesthetically pleasing store environment, while assisting customers by being a welcoming and empowering presence. You should also be able to promptly address and resolve customer inquiries or complaints, along with any staff opportunities and issues.



To be successful as an Assistant Store Manager you should have strong leadership, communication and decision-making skills. An outstanding candidate will also demonstrate excellent interpersonal, organizational and problem-solving skills.



Assistant Store Manager Responsibilities:

● Assisting the Store Manager in all areas of daily business operations, human resources, customer service and merchandising.

● Coordinating, monitoring and reporting on daily operations.

● Recruiting, training and supervising employees.

● Managing employee schedules, conducting performance reviews and enforcing disciplinary actions.

● Monitoring and maintaining suitable store inventory levels.

● Assisting with the development of new sales and recruitment strategies.

● Ensuring the store environment complies with health and safety regulations.

● Maintaining a clean, organized and aesthetically pleasing store front.

● Resolving customer complaints and concerns in a timely manner.

● Ensuring that store policies and procedures are followed.



Assistant Store Manager Requirements:

● High school diploma/GED.

● Previous intimate apparel retail management experience.

● Experience in training and managing a team.

● Strong leadership and people management skills.

● Excellent communication and organizational skills.

● Decision-making and problem-solving skills.

● Able to work a flexible schedule.

● Attention to detail.



Salary Range:

● $60k - $65k



To Apply: Please send your resume to talent@fleurdumal.com, subject line Assistant Store Manager.



@fleurdumalnyc