Florence Pugh Stole the Show in Rodarte Tulle at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards

Florence Pugh's red carpet domination continues at an all-time high with her appearance at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards.

The "Don't Worry Darling" actor got all the spotlight in a flowy, pink satin slip topped with a tulle cape, all by Rodarte. The look is from the brand's Fall 2022 lookbook, which helped fuel the already-rising balletcore trend when it first dropped this spring.

Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray — who also works with the likes of on-screen stars Lily James, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan — Pugh completed her outfit with lace-up gold Aquazzura heels and diamond-studded jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

On the beauty front, Pugh went for a soft-glam face featuring a nude pink lip and brushed brows by Alex Babsky. As for hair, her short honey-blonde locks were slicked back by Peter Lux.

Through her collaboration with Corbin-Murray, Pugh has become one of 2022's must-watch style stars. You can add this to her greatest sartorial hits.

