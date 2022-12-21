Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gloria Estefan's Jean Paul Gaultier Mesh Dress

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Did you know the VH1 Honors were such a hotbed of Great Outfits in Fashion History? If India's write-up of Beyoncé's very-on-trend-for-2022 look from 2003 didn't make that clear, let's turn back the clock even farther, to 1996, when Gloria Estefan arrived at the event in a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress from that year's spring runway collection.

Kim Russell — a.k.a. the internet's #1 source for Looks We Should Still Be Talking About (see also: this) — bubbled this red carpet moment back up earlier this year, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since. For the VH1 Honors, Estefan opted for the brand's short-sleeved, cinched-waist, paneled-print midi Cyberbaba dress with peep-toe brown suede heels (the only indication this look dates back to the '90s) and thick gold chain bracelets on each wrist. She wore her hair down, bouncy and side-swept. No notes!

The simple styling, which really emphasizes Jean Paul Gaultier's design as the centerpiece/attention-grabber, has made this ensemble age incredibly well, even primed for a 2022 reappearance. Given the resurgence Jean Paul Gaultier's archival mesh pieces have seen the past few years, plus the Y2K revival sweeping the nation, we'd love to see Estefan — or anyone! — bring it back in 2023. The rest of us can shop the look just as easily; shop some JPG-inspired graphic pieces in the gallery below.

