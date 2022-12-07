'Hailey Bieber Nails,' 'Addison Rae Lipgloss' and 'Old Money Aesthetic' Among Top Trending Google Searches of 2022

As the year ends and we reflect on the last 12 months, Google's annual Year in Search reveals what the most culturally significant moments, people and trends of 2022 were — according to what we typed into our search engines.

Based on the top trending queries (which the company defines as searches with a high spike in traffic over a sustained period within the U.S.), the Year in Search yields some fascinating results, some more surprising than others: On the fashion front, "how to style leather pants" was a trending styling tip, while many also inquired about the "preppy aesthetic"; Hailey Bieber's nails, meanwhile, topped beauty searches, as did "passport makeup trend" and "What skincare products should not be refrigerated?"

There were also some funny findings, such as "Minnie Mouse" ranking among the top trending fictional outfits, "Adam Sandler" emerging as a top celebrity style influencer and "old money" being one of the most-searched aesthetics.

Read on for all the top trending fashion and beauty searches — in categories ranging from skin care to celebrity hair to sustainability — of 2022.

Makeup Trends

Passport makeup trend

Addison Rae lip gloss trend

White dot trend

Invisible eyeliner trend

Douyin blush trend

Doe eyes trend

Tired eyes trend

Crying makeup trend

Under eyeshadow trend

Dark lip liner trend

Skincare Questions

What skincare products should not be refrigerated?

How to add niacinamide to skincare routine?

What is BHT in skincare?

What is niacinamide in skincare?

How long does skincare last?

What is slugging?

What is niacinamide good for?

What is BHA?

What does retinol do for your skin?

Is hyaluronic acid safe for pregnancy?

Nails

Hailey Bieber nails

Red nail theory

Milky nails

Half moon nails

Chrome nails

Pink coffin nails

Euphoria nails

Chocolate glazed donut nails

Mardi gras nails

Pink french tip nails

Celebrities + Red Carpet

Amber Heard

Wesley Snipes

Regina Hall

Chris Rock

Billie Eilish

Zendaya

Selena Gomez

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Andrew Garfield

Julia Fox

Celebrity Outfits

Adam Sandler

Joe Burrow

Jarrett Allen

Bad Bunny

Pamela Anderson

Ben Simmons

Amber Heard court

Lil Nas X VMAs

Snoop Dogg

Johnny Weir

Celebrity Hair

Jada Pinkett Smith

Dixie D'Amelio

Brandon Marsh

Jason Momoa

Jimmy Butler

Summer Walker

Brooks Koepka

Crystal Gayle

Karol G

Teresa Giudice wedding

Fictional Outfits

Minnie Mouse

Maddy Perez

Jesse Pinkman

Rue Bennett

Batman drifter

Eddie Munson

Cassie Howard

Walter White

Kat Hernandez

Max Mayfield

How to Style

How to style leather pants

How to style Doc Martens

How to style oversized shirt

How to style a jean jacket

How to style flare leggings

How to style joggers

How to style sweatpants

How to style loafers

How to style bell bottom jeans

How to style a white button up

Aesthetics

Preppy aesthetic

Clean girl aesthetic

Coquette aesthetic

Summer aesthetic

Downtown girl aesthetic

Spring aesthetic

Dark brown aesthetic

Old money aesthetic

Hazel aesthetic

Stranger Things aesthetic

Sustainable

Sustainable bookshelf

Sustainable farming

Sustainable jewelry

Sustainable aquatics

Sustainable architecture

Sustainable companies

Sustainable dish

Sustainable tourism

Sustainable sneakers

Sustainable cleaning products

