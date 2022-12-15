Skip to main content
HALLY – PAID INTERNSHIP (REMOTE)

CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR STUDENTS @ USC, SMU, BAYLOR, UVA, TULANE, UT, UNC, OHIO STATE, MICHIGAN!!!
Hally is looking for socially active (+ responsible!) college students that love all things beauty. As an ambassador, your goal will be to introduce your friends, community, and fans to Hally and the many ways to color happy. Enjoy private shopping events, salon takeovers, and lots of swag. Gain valuable marketing experience working side by side the Hally marketing team including one on one meetings with our Founder and CMO, plus in person trips and summer internships in our NYC office.

Must:
-Be creative and organized
-Be a self-starter
-Be connected and active within their community
-Be timely with communicating and diligent with details
-Have a good understanding of how to make good social content
-Love all things beauty and hair
-Ready to have fun

This is a paid, but virtual internship.
- $20/hour + Performance and Referral Bonuses.
- Option to extend to summer internships and full time.
- Great resume builder.

To Apply: Please send your resume to lindsey@hallyhair.com, subject line Virtual Internship.

About Hally
Hally is the modern at home hair color for the next generation, and we are all about living confidently and expressing yourself through color. We stand for creativity, transparency, and good vibes only. We just dropped our newest product Shade Stix, one day hair makeup that’s as easy to streak in as it is to wash out. And we are excited to share our demi-permanent Color Cloud that comes in a variety of shades. And don’t forgot Fluffy G, the ultimate secret to good hair days.

Hally has been featured in Allure, Vogue, WWD, InStyle, PopSugar, Cosmo, Glossy, Buzzfeed, E! News, Byrdie, and Fashionista. Find Hally at Hallyhair.com, Ulta, WM, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve.

@colormehally

