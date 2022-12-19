Harris Reed Reveals First Look For Nina Ricci on Adele

Photo: Alva Galim

Falling off the shoulders in velvet and tulle, Harris Reed's first look for Nina Ricci debuted over the weekend — on none other than Adele.

Reed became creative director of the French fashion house in September, and is expected to make his official debut at Paris Fashion Week in February. The Central Saint Martins grad gave us a sneak peek of what's to come, though, on stage in Las Vegas at "Weekends with Adele," where the headliner wore a custom sweeping black velvet gown with sheer circle sleeves featuring sequin polka dot embroidery and Swarovski crystals. According to Reed, this also marks the first time in five years that Nina Ricci creates a custom VIP look.

The designer wrote on Instagram: "Worn by the eternally inspiring @adele, the first individual to be dressed in my new vision for the brand in a small nod of what's to come. I am honored to dress somebody that completely embodies, magnifies and shines with true femininity."

Photo: Alva Galim/Courtesy of Nina Ricci

"It's hard to put into words what this moment means to me," the caption continued. "It often feels as if the entire culmination of my life's work has led to this moment. I am so proud and humbled to be working with my amazing Nina team and every single person along the way who has helped me get to this point. If you had told me when I was a first year at CSM that I'd be dressing Adele as the Creative Director of Nina Ricci... I never would have been able to fathom the path that got me here. The experiences I've had, the opportunities I've gotten, all the hard work, long days, sleepless nights, and tears of joy. The ride has been incredible and I can't wait to see how it continues to unfold."

Photo: Alva Galim/Courtesy of Nina Ricci

At just 26 years old, Reed has dressed the likes of Beyoncé and Harry Styles through his eponymous brand, which is known for looks that embody elegance, take inspiration from theatre and celebrate — and reimagine — gender fluidity. So, there's a lot to look forward to at Nina Ricci.

