Great Outfits in Fashion History: Harry Styles's First Floral Gucci Suit

To say this look changed my life would be an understatement.

Photos: Pixabay, Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Collage by Brooke Frischer

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

History is divided between two timelines: before Harry Styles's Gucci contract and after Harry Styles's Gucci contract.

The year is 2015. Zayn Malik just left One Direction and broke my 14-year-old heart into a million little pieces. But one strategic, life-altering fashion moment restored my faith and hope in the future: Harry Styles's black and white floral Gucci suit on the American Music Awards red carpet.

Not only did this awaken the fashion lover in me, it changed the world, arguably.

In contrast with his fellow band members' traditional black and grey suits and ties, Styles stuck out like a sore thumb in the now-infamous black and white set, featuring a flared silhouette. And though some may say it wasn't that wild of a fashion choice, the Harry Lambert-styled look did draw some criticism for its pattern and even sparked memes shared by fellow carpet attendee Justin Bieber. Basically, this suit's impact on a generation of young people — not to mention the music and fashion scenes — is undeniable.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There's no question that when former Creative Director Alessandro Michele first named Styles as one of his muses at Gucci, it altered the trajectory of pop culture for years to come. Nearly a decade later, Styles continues to basically exclusively wear Michele's Gucci after forging a close friendship with the designer.

In light of Michele's departure from Gucci, Harry Lambert posted a photo tribute to the suit that in many ways helped spearhead Styles' fashion-icon status.

What comes next for Michele is still unknown, but whatever it may be, there's no doubt in my mind Harry will be following closely behind him.

If you're also still thinking about Styles' vintage-inspired floral pattern seven years later and want to give statement botanics a try for yourself, take a look at the gallery below.

P.S. I miss you, One Direction.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.