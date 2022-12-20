The Holiday Party-Ready Top That's as Comfy as PJs

Hill House Home Aiko Nap Top in Botanical Garden Cotton, $75, available here (sizes XS-XXL). Photo: Courtesy of Hill House Home

Holiday outfit inspo tends to revolve around festive-hued dresses and cute-but-comfy PJs. But here's an even better idea: Let's combine the two.

We've all been obsessing over Hill House's nap dresses for a few years now, but I'm currently fixated on its nap top, which also happens to be a perfect holiday party-ready piece. I recently purchased it during the brand's Black Friday sale, and it's become an instant wardrobe favorite. The smocking holds you in a way that feels like a stretchy hug, and I absolutely love that I can forgo a bra when I wear this top. The sleeves are just poufy enough to add a little party-goer ~pizazz~, but not quite Selkie-level voluminous.

While it comes in a variety of colors, my favorite is "Botanical Garden," a rich forest green that flatters most skin tones. It pairs well with jeans for a more casual look, but can also be worn with a fun skirt or pair of pants adorned with velvet, sequins, rhinestones or any of the other typical trappings of the season.

One of the main things I appreciate is that it feels holiday-appropriate without being tinsel-covered or overtly Christmas-y in color (especially because I'm Jewish. Happy Hanukkah, everyone!).

