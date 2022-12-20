Skip to main content

The Holiday Party-Ready Top That's as Comfy as PJs

It *is* a "nap top," after all.
Hill House Home Aiko Nap Top in Botanical Garden Cotton, $75, available here (sizes XS-XXL).

Hill House Home Aiko Nap Top in Botanical Garden Cotton, $75, available here (sizes XS-XXL).

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

Holiday outfit inspo tends to revolve around festive-hued dresses and cute-but-comfy PJs. But here's an even better idea: Let's combine the two. 

We've all been obsessing over Hill House's nap dresses for a few years now, but I'm currently fixated on its nap top, which also happens to be a perfect holiday party-ready piece. I recently purchased it during the brand's Black Friday sale, and it's become an instant wardrobe favorite. The smocking holds you in a way that feels like a stretchy hug, and I absolutely love that I can forgo a bra when I wear this top. The sleeves are just poufy enough to add a little party-goer ~pizazz~, but not quite Selkie-level voluminous. 

Hill House Home Aiko Nap Top in Botanical Garden Cotton, $75, available here (sizes XS-XXL).

Hill House Home Aiko Nap Top in Botanical Garden Cotton, $75, available here (sizes XS-XXL).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

While it comes in a variety of colors, my favorite is "Botanical Garden," a rich forest green that flatters most skin tones. It pairs well with jeans for a more casual look, but can also be worn with a fun skirt or pair of pants adorned with velvet, sequins, rhinestones or any of the other typical trappings of the season. 

One of the main things I appreciate is that it feels holiday-appropriate without being tinsel-covered or overtly Christmas-y in color (especially because I'm Jewish. Happy Hanukkah, everyone!).

Hill House Home Aiko Nap Top in Botanical Garden Cotton, $75, available here (sizes XS-XXL).

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

hill house home nap dress lifestyle
Editors' Picks

Dhani Suddenly Needs a 'Nap Dress'

More chic napping in 2020.

By Dhani Mau
reformation-tagliatelle-dress-promo
Editors' Picks

The Breezy Linen LBD That's as Comfy as Any Nap Dress

But with a little more polish.

By Stephanie Saltzman
abercrombie seamless rib tank promo
Editors' Picks

The Sleek, Comfy Tank Top That Goes With Everything

And it's currently on sale.

By Stephanie Saltzman
Hill House Home Louisa
Editors' Picks

My Kingdom for a Tartan Nap Dress

'Tis (almost) the season.

By Ana Colón