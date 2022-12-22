H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After He Tells Fans Not to Buy It

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After Justin Bieber slammed H&M on social media for releasing a collection allegedly "without [his] permission and approval," the retailer announced it was pulling the products from its website and in stores.

Earlier this week, the pop star posted on his Instagram Stories: "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval...SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you." In a second slide, he added, "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."

He also commented on an image of a sweatshirt dress from the collection featuring a black and white image of Bieber posted by fan page @jbiebertraacker. "When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh," he wrote, to which thousands of fans supported by liking the comment.

In a statement, H&M said it "followed proper approval and procedures" with its Bieber merch.

However, following the artist's public disavowal, the retailer ultimately decided to pull the collection shortly after.

"Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online" H&M said, in a second statement.

Bieber has partnered with H&M in the past, collaborating on a merch line for his 2017 Purpose tour.

