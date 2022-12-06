Skip to main content
6 Holiday Party Outfits You'll Want to Wear Year-Round

6 Holiday Party Outfits You'll Want to Wear Year-Round

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Whether you're planning for family gatherings or to ring in 2023, these outfit ideas will get you through the most socially-active season.

The end of the year can be hectic between finding gifts for loved ones, wrapping up work to-dos and mapping out your winter plans. (It doesn't help that the sun is basically gone by the time we clock out. Sigh.) Still, the holidays are exciting and present a host of fun dressing opportunities. Finding what to wear for the occasion(s) doesn't, in the words of Avril Lavigne, have to be so complicated. 

There are plenty of current runway trends that'll inspire you to elevate your #OOTD with playful silhouettes, fun textures and other details that bring some much-needed festive flair. Below, check out six holiday-ready outfits to wear to any and all parties this season. Cheers!

The Head-to-Toe Metallic Look

metallic holiday nye outfits 2022

Shimmer's not new to the holidays, but we have to admit, it's always refreshing to see metallics get the spotlight they deserve during this time, wether it's on pants, knits or a party shoe. If you're feeling a bit daring, why not wear the look head to toe?

me+em Metallic Colour Block Vest + Snood

ME+EM Metallic Color Block Vest + Snood Metallic Viscose Stretch, $215, available here (sizes XS-L)

Eloquii Collectors Edition Metallic Mesh Tank, $70

Eloquii Collectors Edition Metallic Mesh Tank, $70, available here (sizes 14-32)

good american metallic pants1

Good American Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants, $195, available here (sizes 00-26)

Nina Parker Plus Size Metallic Gold Duster, $109

Nina Parker Plus Size Metallic Gold Duster, $109, available here (sizes 2X-3X)

reformation metallic pumps1

Reformation Mimi Buckle Pump, $298, available here 

behno metallic ina mini bag1

Behno Ina Mini Metallic Crossbody in Bright Gold, $325 (from $475), available here

trinny london metallic eyeshadow

Trinny London Eyetallics in Juno, $25, available here

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 1.21.00 PM

Sugar Plum Fairy, $12 (from $14), available here

The Runway Rosette Look 

rosette outfit holiday 2022

Rosettes have recently reappeared on our style radars after many designers showcased them on the Spring 2023 runways. No matter the time of year, this darling, romantic floral detail is always a good choice for just about any outfit. You can incorporate rosettes through dresses and mini skirts or even Loewe's rose-heeled pumps. Complete the look with a rosette-accented hair tie.

lisa says gah floral necklace

Lisa Says Gah Ceramic Rose Necklace, $50, available here

mara hoffman rose top1

Mara Hoffman Rosie Ruffled Cropped Top, $177 (from $295), available here (sizes XS-3XL)

sandy liany rose skirt1

Sandy Liang Warton Skirt, $460, available here (sizes 0-12)

samantha pleet1

Samantha Pleet Persephone Dress, $360, available here (sizes 00-24)

wolf & badger rose scrunchie1

Wolf & Badger Silk Rosie Green Scrunchie, $60, available here

bergdorf goodman rose pumps1

Loewe Leather Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps, $1,700, available here 

fanmmon rose1

Fanm Mon Simbi Rose, $348, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

ana luisa rose earrings1

Ana Luisa Rosalie Flower Stud Earrings, $55, available here

The Sparkly Glam Look

sparkle outfits nye holiday outfits

Much like metallics, we'll never get tired of sequins during the holidays. Glittery boots, crystal-adorned accessories and bejeweled denim are all pieces that just have to be worn. (If you're want to rock the "dazzle" without all the shimmer, you can go for a more subtle gem print.)

viola cropped cardigan1

Intermix Viola Embellished Cropped Cardigan, $298, available here (sizes P-XL)

frame studded trouser1

Frame Le Jane Studded Trouser, $898, available here (sizes 23-34)

brother veillies glitter boots

Brother Vellies Elevator Boot in Disco Dust Glitter, $675, available here

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 11.35.51 AM

Kara Crystal Mesh Tie, $450, available here

sequin party blazer & other stories

& Other Stories Sequin Party Blazer, $249, available here (sizes 0-12)

Brandon Maxwell skirt

Brandon Maxwell Pailette Pleated Skirt, $1,495, available here (sizes 16-20)

kurt geiger bag

Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch Extra Small Cross Body, $170, available here

cultnaked pink moon top1

Cult Naked Pink Moon Top, $380, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

The Velvet Look

velvet nye outfits holiday 2022

Another holiday classic, velvet is plush, festive and keeps you warm on those long nights out. It's always a solid choice for apparel, but there are also super fun accessories, like an all-over-pearl velvet bow and a velvet choker to complete the outfit. 

rhode velvet pink dress1

Rhode Pia Dress in Jaipur Velvet, $475, available here (sizes 0-14)

GooGoo Atkins Trendy Plus Size Scarf-Neck One-Sleeve Draped Maxi Dress, $80

GooGoo Atkins x Bar III Trendy Plus Size Scarf-Neck One-Sleeve Draped Maxi Dress, $80, available here (sizes 0X-4X)

nana jacqueline velvet pants

Nana Jacqueline Vanessa Pants, $380, available here (sizes XS-L)

Maximilian

Maximilian Davis Harlequin Print Sheer Velvet Devoré Halter Top, $246 (from $615), available here (sizes S-XL)

kate spade maya flats

Kate Spade Maya Flats, $198, available here (sizes 5-11)

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 11.38.37 AM

Joomi Lim Marie Choker, $38, available here

Lele Sadoughi Pearl Velvet Simone Bow Clip 1

Lele Sadoughi Pearl Velvet Simone Bow Clip, $95, available here 

sezane suede belt

Sézane Sandy Belt, $100, available here

The Pretty-in-Plaid Look

plaid nye holiday outfit 2022

What better excuse to bring out every single plaid item you own than winter? This season, you can channel your inner "Gossip Girl" by opting for tartan-printed dresses and skirts, platform heels, handbags and headbands. 

Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 3.14.36 PM

Ralph Lauren Plaid Tie-Neck Taffeta Cocktail Dress, $285, available here (sizes 00-18)

hill house home plaid shoes

Hill House Home The Party Platform, $295, available here (sizes 35-42)

lisa says gah plaid headband1

Lisa Says Gah Natasha Headband, $28, available here

calzedonia Rhinestone Diamond Opaque 50 Denier Tights

Calzedonia Rhinestone Diamond Opaque 50 Denier Tights, $18, available here (sizes XS-L)

selkie The Jane Eyre Ballroom Skirt

Selkie The Jane Eyre Ballroom Skirt, $249, available here (sizes XXS-6X)

chalres & keith Altea Plaid Bucket Bag

Charles & Keith Altea Plaid Bucket Bag, $63.20 (from $79), available here

Frances Valentine Finley Blazer Stonegate Plaid Wool $498

Frances Valentine Finley Blazer Stonegate Plaid Wool, $498, available here (sizes XS-3X)

The Comfy-Cozy Look

cozy comfy look holiday 2022

"Cute" knows no bounds and contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be uncomfortable to be an absolute sartorial show-stopper, even in the cold. The Comfy-Cozy look can be embodied in so many different ways, like knitted midi dresses to chunky vests. Finish it off with shearling earmuffs or a fuzzy purse.

state cashmere vest

State Cashmere The Oversized V-Neck Vest, $150, available here (sizes S-L)

rouje anis dress1

Rouje Anis Dress, $310, available here (sizes 34-42)

coach earmuffs

Coach Sherling Earmuffs, $150, available here

the series scarf

The Series SCRF081, $64, available here

everlane pants

Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant $113 (from $150), available here (sizes XXS-XL)

vavvoune efa bag

Vavvoune Efa Bag, $398, available here

mini ugg boots

UGG Classic Mini Platform, $160, available here (sizes 5-12)

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood The Hata Jacket, $385, available here (sizes S-XL)

