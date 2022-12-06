6 Holiday Party Outfits You'll Want to Wear Year-Round

The end of the year can be hectic between finding gifts for loved ones, wrapping up work to-dos and mapping out your winter plans. (It doesn't help that the sun is basically gone by the time we clock out. Sigh.) Still, the holidays are exciting and present a host of fun dressing opportunities. Finding what to wear for the occasion(s) doesn't, in the words of Avril Lavigne, have to be so complicated.

There are plenty of current runway trends that'll inspire you to elevate your #OOTD with playful silhouettes, fun textures and other details that bring some much-needed festive flair. Below, check out six holiday-ready outfits to wear to any and all parties this season. Cheers!

The Head-to-Toe Metallic Look

Photo: India Roby/Fashionista

Shimmer's not new to the holidays, but we have to admit, it's always refreshing to see metallics get the spotlight they deserve during this time, wether it's on pants, knits or a party shoe. If you're feeling a bit daring, why not wear the look head to toe?

The Runway Rosette Look

Photo: India Roby/Fashionista

Rosettes have recently reappeared on our style radars after many designers showcased them on the Spring 2023 runways. No matter the time of year, this darling, romantic floral detail is always a good choice for just about any outfit. You can incorporate rosettes through dresses and mini skirts or even Loewe's rose-heeled pumps. Complete the look with a rosette-accented hair tie.

The Sparkly Glam Look

Photo: India Roby/Fashionista

Much like metallics, we'll never get tired of sequins during the holidays. Glittery boots, crystal-adorned accessories and bejeweled denim are all pieces that just have to be worn. (If you're want to rock the "dazzle" without all the shimmer, you can go for a more subtle gem print.)

The Velvet Look

Photo: India Roby/Fashionista

Another holiday classic, velvet is plush, festive and keeps you warm on those long nights out. It's always a solid choice for apparel, but there are also super fun accessories, like an all-over-pearl velvet bow and a velvet choker to complete the outfit.

The Pretty-in-Plaid Look

Photo: India Roby/Fashionista

What better excuse to bring out every single plaid item you own than winter? This season, you can channel your inner "Gossip Girl" by opting for tartan-printed dresses and skirts, platform heels, handbags and headbands.

The Comfy-Cozy Look

Photo: India Roby/Fashionista

"Cute" knows no bounds and contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be uncomfortable to be an absolute sartorial show-stopper, even in the cold. The Comfy-Cozy look can be embodied in so many different ways, like knitted midi dresses to chunky vests. Finish it off with shearling earmuffs or a fuzzy purse.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

