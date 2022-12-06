6 Holiday Party Outfits You'll Want to Wear Year-Round
The end of the year can be hectic between finding gifts for loved ones, wrapping up work to-dos and mapping out your winter plans. (It doesn't help that the sun is basically gone by the time we clock out. Sigh.) Still, the holidays are exciting and present a host of fun dressing opportunities. Finding what to wear for the occasion(s) doesn't, in the words of Avril Lavigne, have to be so complicated.
There are plenty of current runway trends that'll inspire you to elevate your #OOTD with playful silhouettes, fun textures and other details that bring some much-needed festive flair. Below, check out six holiday-ready outfits to wear to any and all parties this season. Cheers!
The Head-to-Toe Metallic Look
Shimmer's not new to the holidays, but we have to admit, it's always refreshing to see metallics get the spotlight they deserve during this time, wether it's on pants, knits or a party shoe. If you're feeling a bit daring, why not wear the look head to toe?
ME+EM Metallic Color Block Vest + Snood Metallic Viscose Stretch, $215, available here (sizes XS-L)
Eloquii Collectors Edition Metallic Mesh Tank, $70, available here (sizes 14-32)
Good American Good Icon Metallic Faux Leather Pants, $195, available here (sizes 00-26)
Nina Parker Plus Size Metallic Gold Duster, $109, available here (sizes 2X-3X)
Reformation Mimi Buckle Pump, $298, available here
Behno Ina Mini Metallic Crossbody in Bright Gold, $325 (from $475), available here
Trinny London Eyetallics in Juno, $25, available here
Sugar Plum Fairy, $12 (from $14), available here
The Runway Rosette Look
Rosettes have recently reappeared on our style radars after many designers showcased them on the Spring 2023 runways. No matter the time of year, this darling, romantic floral detail is always a good choice for just about any outfit. You can incorporate rosettes through dresses and mini skirts or even Loewe's rose-heeled pumps. Complete the look with a rosette-accented hair tie.
Lisa Says Gah Ceramic Rose Necklace, $50, available here
Mara Hoffman Rosie Ruffled Cropped Top, $177 (from $295), available here (sizes XS-3XL)
Sandy Liang Warton Skirt, $460, available here (sizes 0-12)
Samantha Pleet Persephone Dress, $360, available here (sizes 00-24)
Wolf & Badger Silk Rosie Green Scrunchie, $60, available here
Loewe Leather Rose-Heel Slingback Pumps, $1,700, available here
Fanm Mon Simbi Rose, $348, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Ana Luisa Rosalie Flower Stud Earrings, $55, available here
The Sparkly Glam Look
Much like metallics, we'll never get tired of sequins during the holidays. Glittery boots, crystal-adorned accessories and bejeweled denim are all pieces that just have to be worn. (If you're want to rock the "dazzle" without all the shimmer, you can go for a more subtle gem print.)
Intermix Viola Embellished Cropped Cardigan, $298, available here (sizes P-XL)
Frame Le Jane Studded Trouser, $898, available here (sizes 23-34)
Brother Vellies Elevator Boot in Disco Dust Glitter, $675, available here
Kara Crystal Mesh Tie, $450, available here
& Other Stories Sequin Party Blazer, $249, available here (sizes 0-12)
Brandon Maxwell Pailette Pleated Skirt, $1,495, available here (sizes 16-20)
Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch Extra Small Cross Body, $170, available here
Cult Naked Pink Moon Top, $380, available here (sizes XXS-XL)
The Velvet Look
Another holiday classic, velvet is plush, festive and keeps you warm on those long nights out. It's always a solid choice for apparel, but there are also super fun accessories, like an all-over-pearl velvet bow and a velvet choker to complete the outfit.
Rhode Pia Dress in Jaipur Velvet, $475, available here (sizes 0-14)
GooGoo Atkins x Bar III Trendy Plus Size Scarf-Neck One-Sleeve Draped Maxi Dress, $80, available here (sizes 0X-4X)
Nana Jacqueline Vanessa Pants, $380, available here (sizes XS-L)
Maximilian Davis Harlequin Print Sheer Velvet Devoré Halter Top, $246 (from $615), available here (sizes S-XL)
Kate Spade Maya Flats, $198, available here (sizes 5-11)
Joomi Lim Marie Choker, $38, available here
Lele Sadoughi Pearl Velvet Simone Bow Clip, $95, available here
Sézane Sandy Belt, $100, available here
The Pretty-in-Plaid Look
What better excuse to bring out every single plaid item you own than winter? This season, you can channel your inner "Gossip Girl" by opting for tartan-printed dresses and skirts, platform heels, handbags and headbands.
Ralph Lauren Plaid Tie-Neck Taffeta Cocktail Dress, $285, available here (sizes 00-18)
Hill House Home The Party Platform, $295, available here (sizes 35-42)
Lisa Says Gah Natasha Headband, $28, available here
Calzedonia Rhinestone Diamond Opaque 50 Denier Tights, $18, available here (sizes XS-L)
Selkie The Jane Eyre Ballroom Skirt, $249, available here (sizes XXS-6X)
Charles & Keith Altea Plaid Bucket Bag, $63.20 (from $79), available here
Frances Valentine Finley Blazer Stonegate Plaid Wool, $498, available here (sizes XS-3X)
The Comfy-Cozy Look
"Cute" knows no bounds and contrary to popular belief, you don't have to be uncomfortable to be an absolute sartorial show-stopper, even in the cold. The Comfy-Cozy look can be embodied in so many different ways, like knitted midi dresses to chunky vests. Finish it off with shearling earmuffs or a fuzzy purse.
State Cashmere The Oversized V-Neck Vest, $150, available here (sizes S-L)
Rouje Anis Dress, $310, available here (sizes 34-42)
Coach Sherling Earmuffs, $150, available here
The Series SCRF081, $64, available here
Everlane The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant $113 (from $150), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Vavvoune Efa Bag, $398, available here
UGG Classic Mini Platform, $160, available here (sizes 5-12)
Brandon Blackwood The Hata Jacket, $385, available here (sizes S-XL)
