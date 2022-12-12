Must Read: How Brands Are Finding New Customers, Max Mara's Trend-Free World

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How brands are finding new customers

As independent brands look to establish themselves in an oversaturated market, they are looking to word-of-mouth, trunk shows and small networking events to build their customer base, in lieu of traditional advertising. Le Majordome, a Zurich-based shoe brand that opened a store in Midtown last fall, has relied heavily on encouraging the stores next door to refer their customers to them and hosts happy hour events for all their retail neighbors to help with brand recognition. {Business of Fashion}

Max Mara's trend-free world

For Harper's Bazaar, Rachel Tashjian invites readers into the label-less and trend-free universe of Max Mara. Citing the brand's unique connections with powerful figures, such as Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle and Nancy Pelosi, Tashjian emphasizes the significance of the brand's commitment to understatement and "to putting the woman before the clothes." Ian Griffiths, Max Mara's creative director, says, "There is a sea of ideas out there, which is overwhelming. And I always think of Max Mara as being a rock in the sea. It represents lasting value. It's clinging to something with meaning." {Harper's Bazaar}

Christopher John Rogers and Dries Van Noten in conversation

For The New York Times, designers Christopher John Rogers and Dries Van Noten spoke for the first time via video call about their respective brands, unique use of color, design process and more. On staying inspired, Rogers asks, "When you feel like you want to take your work in a divergent direction from what is expected of you, how do you cope with that?" In response, Van Noten shares, "I try really to start with a blank page in front of me for every collection [...] We always say if it sold very well last season, everybody has it, so we have to surprise them with something else." {The New York Times}

The beauty industry needs to talk about Hijabi hair care

For Allure, Hajar Mohammad discusses the lack of representation in the beauty industry for Hijabi hair. She brings up common concerns such as "hijab alopecia," which describes hair loss from the friction of one's hijab. "When your hair is in a bun for most of the day and rubbing against the fabric of your hijab, it's inevitable to have hair concerns like thinning, a receding hairline, and breakage," Mohammad says. When it comes to brand marketing, she shares that brands like Briogeo and Dae have been receptive to open dialogue about how to include Hibjabi influencers in their campaigns, and says even these small steps can have positive impacts. {Allure}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.