Black Fashion Fair Teams Up With the Basquiat Family For an Exhibition You Can Wear

The collaboration is only on sale for a limited time.

Brandon Blackwood at the "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM

A new exhibition is in town — and this time, it's one you can wear.

Tied to the "King Pleasure" exhibit currently on display in New York City, Black Fashion Fair partnered with Jean-Michel Basquiat's estate for a show-slash-collaboration that's not only open for viewing, but also for shopping. In honor of the celebration of the late artist's work, his sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux commissioned nine Black-owned brands — Hanifa, Theophilio, Brandon Blackwood, Who Decides War, Johnny Nelson, Bed on Water, Homage Year, Head of State, and Advisry — to create pieces based on his body of work.

Spearheaded by Black Fashion Fair, the capsule of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories merges each brand's signature style with Basquiat's art. Sixteen of the pieces are available for purchase for a limited time: There are sweaters, painted handbags and crown-shaped jewelry, priced between $20 (for a pack of Theophilio buttons) to $480 (for Advisry's throw blanket). The rest aren't for sale, but are being displayed at King Pleasure, as part of a show-within-the-show titled "Those Who Dress Better"; there, you can see a knit dress by Washington, D.C.–based label Hanifa, painted leather boots by Brandon Blackwood and an embroidered sweater by Advisry designer Keith Herron.

Open until Jan. 1, "King Pleasure" offers visitors an intimate look at Jean-Michel that can only be shown by the family, featuring over 200 rarely-seen paintings, drawings and artifacts, all from the Basquait estate. The shoppable "Those Who Dress Better" pieces will be sold exclusively at the "King Pleasure" Emporium in Chelsea (601 West 26th Street) and online at blackfashionfair.org until Dec. 31.

See the Black Fashion Fair and Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration in the gallery below.

Hanifa for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Advisory for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress" Better exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Edvin Thompson of Theophilio for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Taofeek Abijako of Head Of State for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Photo: AB+DM Brandon Blackwood for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Johnny Nelson for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Antoine Manning of Homage Year for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair Shanell Campbell of Bed on Water for "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure & Black Fashion Fair: Those Who Dress Better" exhibition. Photo: AB+DM/Courtesy of Black Fashion Fair

