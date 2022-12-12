Not Even a World Tour Can Stop Jennie Kim From Going to the Jacquemus 'Le Raphia' Show

Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennie might be on tour right now, but that won't stop her from showing up for her friend, Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Despite having a concert at 7:00 p.m. in Paris, the Blackpink star was at Jacquemus' Le Raphia show (which, luckily, took place in Le Bourget, right outside of the French capital) on Monday. She arrived wearing an oversized boxy white jacket, before taking it off to reveal a white, off-the-shoulder, asymmetric-hem mini dress underneath. She accessorized with white heels and a raffia-accented bag, her hair in loose curls, intermixed with tiny braids and adorable pink bows.

After runway on a Hawaiian beach, against the salt flats of southern France and among the rolling wheat fields of French countryside, Jacquemus returned to Paris for its latest off-calendar show. The "Le Raphia" collection maintains the muted color palette (this time, tones of wheat) the brand is known for, accented by textured inspired by natural fibers and presented against a striking backdrop: a creamy runway, with sprinkles of raffia raining down like confetti. Other celebrities in the audience included Pamela Anderson, Emma Chamberlain, Tina Kunakey and Manu Rios.

This is Jennie's second Jacquemus show — she was among the exclusive crowd at the Spring 2022 Hawaii show. She's become a friend and muse to the designer, so hopefully there's more Jennie for Jacquemus to come.

