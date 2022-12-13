Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

LAURA LOMBARDI IS HIRING A PART-TIME PRODUCTION ASSEMBLY ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY

The ideal candidate possesses stellar jewelry assembly skills, is collaborative, extremely organized, self motivated and comfortable in a fast paced, quickly changing environment.
laura lombardi

The Laura Lombardi production team is seeking a part time production assembly assistant in their NYC studio. The ideal candidate possesses stellar jewelry assembly skills, is collaborative, extremely organized, self motivated and comfortable in a fast paced, quickly changing environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES
● Providing support to production team as needed
● Hand assembling jewelry under guidance of PD team and from supplied spec sheets.
● Assisting with raw material and supply management through regularly scheduled inventory counts.
● Assembling finished chain necklaces.
● Quality controlling finished jewelry. Report any defects or irregularities to appropriate parties.
● Polishing Jewelry.
● Bagging and packaging finished jewelry.
● Updating project statuses often and consistently as directed by manager in appropriate channels (Slack, Monday).

REQUIREMENTS
● Possess 1+ years of bench experience (either academic or professional)
● Have professional bench polishing capabilities.
● Be communicative and collaborative.
● Be able to work and focus independently.
● Be highly organized, efficient, and able to oversee multiple projects at once.
● Be detail-oriented and precise.
● Be willing to familiarize themselves with our extensive product offering, and to become confident identifying products, variations, and material compositions.
● Be punctual and dependable.
● Be kind and personable.
●Photoshop, Illustrator, In Design knowledge is a plus but not necessary.

COMPENSATION
● $20 - $23 per hour.

APPLY
To apply, please submit your resume to Hannah@LauraLombardi.com with the subject line “Production Assembly Assistant.

@lauralombardi

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

lizzie fortunato MODEL_SS21-E001, SS21-N001 (1)
Sponsored Story

Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking A Production Assistant Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Lizzie Fortunato is a New York City-based accessories brand founded in 2008 by twin sisters Elizabeth and Kathryn Fortunato.

By Winnie Liu
Careers

Lauren Bozicevich Is Seeking A PR Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

The ideal candidate will have a professional, self-starting attitude, possess interpersonal communication skills.

By Winnie Liu
stellah
Sponsored Story

STELLAH IS HIRING A FULL-TIME / PART-TIME FASHION PRODUCTION ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY

Stellah, contemporary women's wear brand is hiring for an Production Assistant to join our team.

By Winnie Liu
Pexels - cover-cute-daylight-1698482
Sponsored Story

DEH Jewelry Solutions Is Hiring A Part-Time Production Assistant In New York, NY

A lively and growing jewelry consulting business seeks a Production Assistant to facilitate the production of its roster of fine jewelry designers.

By Winnie Liu