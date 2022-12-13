LAURA LOMBARDI IS HIRING A PART-TIME PRODUCTION ASSEMBLY ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY

The Laura Lombardi production team is seeking a part time production assembly assistant in their NYC studio. The ideal candidate possesses stellar jewelry assembly skills, is collaborative, extremely organized, self motivated and comfortable in a fast paced, quickly changing environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

● Providing support to production team as needed

● Hand assembling jewelry under guidance of PD team and from supplied spec sheets.

● Assisting with raw material and supply management through regularly scheduled inventory counts.

● Assembling finished chain necklaces.

● Quality controlling finished jewelry. Report any defects or irregularities to appropriate parties.

● Polishing Jewelry.

● Bagging and packaging finished jewelry.

● Updating project statuses often and consistently as directed by manager in appropriate channels (Slack, Monday).



REQUIREMENTS

● Possess 1+ years of bench experience (either academic or professional)

● Have professional bench polishing capabilities.

● Be communicative and collaborative.

● Be able to work and focus independently.

● Be highly organized, efficient, and able to oversee multiple projects at once.

● Be detail-oriented and precise.

● Be willing to familiarize themselves with our extensive product offering, and to become confident identifying products, variations, and material compositions.

● Be punctual and dependable.

● Be kind and personable.

●Photoshop, Illustrator, In Design knowledge is a plus but not necessary.



COMPENSATION

● $20 - $23 per hour.



APPLY

To apply, please submit your resume to Hannah@LauraLombardi.com with the subject line “Production Assembly Assistant.



@lauralombardi