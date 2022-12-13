LAURA LOMBARDI IS HIRING A PART-TIME PRODUCTION ASSEMBLY ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY
The Laura Lombardi production team is seeking a part time production assembly assistant in their NYC studio. The ideal candidate possesses stellar jewelry assembly skills, is collaborative, extremely organized, self motivated and comfortable in a fast paced, quickly changing environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES
● Providing support to production team as needed
● Hand assembling jewelry under guidance of PD team and from supplied spec sheets.
● Assisting with raw material and supply management through regularly scheduled inventory counts.
● Assembling finished chain necklaces.
● Quality controlling finished jewelry. Report any defects or irregularities to appropriate parties.
● Polishing Jewelry.
● Bagging and packaging finished jewelry.
● Updating project statuses often and consistently as directed by manager in appropriate channels (Slack, Monday).
REQUIREMENTS
● Possess 1+ years of bench experience (either academic or professional)
● Have professional bench polishing capabilities.
● Be communicative and collaborative.
● Be able to work and focus independently.
● Be highly organized, efficient, and able to oversee multiple projects at once.
● Be detail-oriented and precise.
● Be willing to familiarize themselves with our extensive product offering, and to become confident identifying products, variations, and material compositions.
● Be punctual and dependable.
● Be kind and personable.
●Photoshop, Illustrator, In Design knowledge is a plus but not necessary.
COMPENSATION
● $20 - $23 per hour.
APPLY
To apply, please submit your resume to Hannah@LauraLombardi.com with the subject line “Production Assembly Assistant.
@lauralombardi