6 Little-Black-Dress Outfits For Every Aesthetic
The little black dress is perhaps one of the most beloved wardrobe staples of all time. Whether you prefer a sleek, clingy mini à la Saint Laurent or a more festive look, the LBD is never the wrong answer.
During this time of year, it may feel like glitter and vibrant hues are a qualifier for the celebratory season. But what makes the little black dress favorable over overwhelming metallics and noisy sequins is its year-round appeal and multitude of styling possibilities.
Below, check out six chic LBD-based outfits for almost every kind of occasion and aesthetic.
The I-Just-Finished-Watching-"Wednesday" Look
If you haven't already binge-watched the new "Wednesday" series with Jenna Ortega in the titular role, you're missing out — not just on the show, but on the Addams' spook-inducing style inspo.
16Arlington Adara Cutout Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress, $312 (from $780), available here (sizes UK 4-16)
Jennifer Behr Layla Silk-Satin Headband, $165, available here
Spero London Sterling Silver Safety Pin Earring, $100, available here
Larroude Olivia Platform Pump in Black Patent Leather, $315, available here
The Attico Black 8:30PM Clutch, $695, available here
Fashion to Figure Madelyn Lace Ruffle Dress, $72, available here (sizes XL-4X)
The Scuba Glam Look
This trending scuba fabric not only looks great on everyone with its smooth material, but it's also oh-so-comfy.
Sandy Liang Simone Dress, $595, available here (sizes 0-12)
By Far Billy Silver Lac Bag, $564, available here
Good American Shiny Scuba Blazer, $149, available here (sizes XS-8XL)
Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps, $1,200, available here
Wolford Stardust Metallic Tights, $55, available here
Shashi Vroom Earrings, $72, available here
Torrid Mini Scuba Lace-Up Bodycon Dress, $38 (from $130), available here (sizes 10-30)
The I'm-Going-Out-Tonight Look
With a touch of electric purple, this otherwise all-black outfit will make every head turn your way on a night out.
LaQuan Smith Cut-Out Mini Dress, $653 (from $1,294), available here (sizes S-L)
Wolford X Mugler A Tight, $175, available here (sizes XS-L)
Alexis Bittar 14K Gold-Plated & Lucite Twist Hoop Earrings, $123, available here
Steve Madden Charlize Pump, $84 (from $140), available here
Diesel 1DR Shoulder Bag, $495, available here
Torrid At The Knee Velvet Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress, $52 (from $80), available here (sizes 10-30)
The Tea Time Look
Not every little black dress has to be tight and fitted. Try a babydoll silhouette for a feminine tea-time-esque look.
Kika Vargas Black Mathilde Minidress, $374 (from $645), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Jennifer Behr Mirabelle Silvertone & Crystal Bow Drop Earrings, $250, available here
Miscreants Cupid Gloves in Hot Pink, $132, available here
Simone Rocha Lace-Effect 100mm Platform Pumps, $1,046, available here
Wolford X Sergio Rossi Satin-Effect Tights, $141, available here
Charles & Keith x Shushu/Tong Chloris Satin & Leather Rose-Embellished Shoulder Bag, $173, available here
Selkie The Black Swan Recycled Parliament Dress, $289, available here (sizes XXS-5X)
The Casually Cool Look
Say goodbye to a cinched look and hello to drop-waist silhouettes. If you're looking for a casual LBD to emulate the cool-girl style of today, try this Tove Studio mini paired with your favorite loafer.
Tove Studio Iris Silk Mini Dress in Black, $216 (from $533), available here (sizes FR 34-42)
JW Anderson Large Bumper Moon Leather Shoulder Bag, $468 (from $890), available here
Numbering Gold #8552 Necklace, $64 (from $140), available here
Skims Slouch Sock in Bone, $16, available here
Tanner Fletcher Gold Vintage Oval Locket Necklace, $131 (from $195), available here
Sam Edelman Quincy Loafer, $103 (from $170), available here
Mara Hoffman Mereba Dress, $795, available here (sizes XXS-3X)
The Classy Cocktail Look
Sometimes, less is more. For a more elevated take on the classic, pair a high-neck design with color-complimentary accessories and a simple drop earring.
ShuShu/Tong Floral-Embroidered Halterneck Mini Dress, $456 (from $760), available here (sizes XS-L)
Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk, $285, available here
Chelsea Paris Squeen Boot in Nude, $595, available here
Kate Spade Disco Pansy Leverbacks, $68, available here
Reformation Alden Knit Dress, $128, available here (sizes 1X-3X)
