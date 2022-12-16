Skip to main content
6 Little-Black-Dress Outfits For Every Aesthetic

Here's how to style the wardrobe staple for any occasion.

Photo: Imaxtree

The little black dress is perhaps one of the most beloved wardrobe staples of all time. Whether you prefer a sleek, clingy mini à la Saint Laurent or a more festive look, the LBD is never the wrong answer.

During this time of year, it may feel like glitter and vibrant hues are a qualifier for the celebratory season. But what makes the little black dress favorable over overwhelming metallics and noisy sequins is its year-round appeal and multitude of styling possibilities.

Below, check out six chic LBD-based outfits for almost every kind of occasion and aesthetic. 

The I-Just-Finished-Watching-"Wednesday" Look

gothic-little-black-dress-outfit

If you haven't already binge-watched the new "Wednesday" series with Jenna Ortega in the titular role, you're missing out — not just on the show, but on the Addams' spook-inducing style inspo.

16arlington black adara minidress

16Arlington Adara Cutout Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress, $312 (from $780), available here (sizes UK 4-16)

jennifer behr headband

Jennifer Behr Layla Silk-Satin Headband, $165, available here

wolf and badger sterling silver safety pin earrings

Spero London Sterling Silver Safety Pin Earring, $100, available here

larroude black olivia platform pump patent leather

Larroude Olivia Platform Pump in Black Patent Leather, $315, available here

The Attico Black 830PM Clutch

The Attico Black 8:30PM Clutch, $695, available here

fashion to figure lace black mini dress

Fashion to Figure Madelyn Lace Ruffle Dress, $72, available here (sizes XL-4X)

The Scuba Glam Look

scuba-little-black-dress-outfit

This trending scuba fabric not only looks great on everyone with its smooth material, but it's also oh-so-comfy.

sandy liang scuba symone dress crop

Sandy Liang Simone Dress, $595, available here (sizes 0-12)

byfar billy silver lac purse

By Far Billy Silver Lac Bag, $564, available here

good american shiny scuba blazer

Good American Shiny Scuba Blazer, $149, available here (sizes XS-8XL)

prada slingback silver pumps

Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps, $1,200, available here

wolford stardust metallic tights

Wolford Stardust Metallic Tights, $55, available here

vroom earring silver dangle

Shashi Vroom Earrings, $72, available here

SCUBA LACE UP BODYCON DRESS

Torrid Mini Scuba Lace-Up Bodycon Dress, $38 (from $130), available here (sizes 10-30)

The I'm-Going-Out-Tonight Look

laquan-smith-going-out-look
With a touch of electric purple, this otherwise all-black outfit will make every head turn your way on a night out.

laquan smith cut out mini dress

LaQuan Smith Cut-Out Mini Dress, $653 (from $1,294), available here (sizes S-L)

wolford x mugler tights

Wolford X Mugler A Tight, $175, available here (sizes XS-L)

purple electric 14k gold plated earrings alexis bittar

Alexis Bittar 14K Gold-Plated & Lucite Twist Hoop Earrings, $123, available here

stuart weitzman satin platform heels

Steve Madden Charlize Pump, $84 (from $140), available here

diesel black logo shoulder bag crop

Diesel 1DR Shoulder Bag, $495, available here

TORRID-AT-THE-KNEE-VELVET-MESH-RUCHED-BODYCON-DRESS

Torrid At The Knee Velvet Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress, $52 (from $80), available here (sizes 10-30)

The Tea Time Look

KIKA-VARGAS-OUTFIT

Not every little black dress has to be tight and fitted. Try a babydoll silhouette for a feminine tea-time-esque look.

kika vargas mathilde minidres

Kika Vargas Black Mathilde Minidress, $374 (from $645), available here (sizes XXS-XL)

jennifer behr crystal drop bow earrings

Jennifer Behr Mirabelle Silvertone & Crystal Bow Drop Earrings, $250, available here

pink opaque miscreante gloves

Miscreants Cupid Gloves in Hot Pink, $132, available here

simone rocha lace beaded platform ballet trackers

Simone Rocha Lace-Effect 100mm Platform Pumps, $1,046, available here

wolford x sergio rossi pink opaque tights

Wolford X Sergio Rossi Satin-Effect Tights, $141, available here

charles and keith shushu tong bag

Charles & Keith x Shushu/Tong Chloris Satin & Leather Rose-Embellished Shoulder Bag, $173, available here

selkie-parliament-swan-dress

Selkie The Black Swan Recycled Parliament Dress, $289, available here (sizes XXS-5X)

The Casually Cool Look

tove-studios-it-girl-outfit

Say goodbye to a cinched look and hello to drop-waist silhouettes. If you're looking for a casual LBD to emulate the cool-girl style of today, try this Tove Studio mini paired with your favorite loafer.

tove studios iris silk mini dress

Tove Studio Iris Silk Mini Dress in Black, $216 (from $533), available here (sizes FR 34-42) 

jw anderson large bumper moon leather shoulder bag

JW Anderson Large Bumper Moon Leather Shoulder Bag, $468 (from $890), available here

numbering gold 8552 necklace

Numbering Gold #8552 Necklace, $64 (from $140), available here

skims loungewear slouch sock bone

Skims Slouch Sock in Bone, $16, available here

tanner fletcher gold vintage oval locket necklace

Tanner Fletcher Gold Vintage Oval Locket Necklace, $131 (from $195), available here

sam edelman heeled loafers

Sam Edelman Quincy Loafer, $103 (from $170), available here

MARA-HOFFMAN-MEREBA DRESS

Mara Hoffman Mereba Dress, $795, available here (sizes XXS-3X)

The Classy Cocktail Look

classy-little-black-dress-outfit

Sometimes, less is more. For a more elevated take on the classic, pair a high-neck design with color-complimentary accessories and a simple drop earring. 

shushu:tong black embroidered minidress

ShuShu/Tong Floral-Embroidered Halterneck Mini Dress, $456 (from $760), available here (sizes XS-L)

brandon blackwood sage green box tote crop

Brandon Blackwood Kendrick Trunk, $285, available here

chelsea-paris-boot-squeen-nude

Chelsea Paris Squeen Boot in Nude, $595, available here

kate spade drop floral earrings

Kate Spade Disco Pansy Leverbacks, $68, available here

ALDEN-KNIT-DRESS-REFORMATION

Reformation Alden Knit Dress, $128, available here (sizes 1X-3X)

