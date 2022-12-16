6 Little-Black-Dress Outfits For Every Aesthetic

The little black dress is perhaps one of the most beloved wardrobe staples of all time. Whether you prefer a sleek, clingy mini à la Saint Laurent or a more festive look, the LBD is never the wrong answer.

During this time of year, it may feel like glitter and vibrant hues are a qualifier for the celebratory season. But what makes the little black dress favorable over overwhelming metallics and noisy sequins is its year-round appeal and multitude of styling possibilities.

Below, check out six chic LBD-based outfits for almost every kind of occasion and aesthetic.

The I-Just-Finished-Watching-"Wednesday" Look

If you haven't already binge-watched the new "Wednesday" series with Jenna Ortega in the titular role, you're missing out — not just on the show, but on the Addams' spook-inducing style inspo.

The Scuba Glam Look

This trending scuba fabric not only looks great on everyone with its smooth material, but it's also oh-so-comfy.

The I'm-Going-Out-Tonight Look

With a touch of electric purple, this otherwise all-black outfit will make every head turn your way on a night out.

The Tea Time Look

Not every little black dress has to be tight and fitted. Try a babydoll silhouette for a feminine tea-time-esque look.

The Casually Cool Look

Say goodbye to a cinched look and hello to drop-waist silhouettes. If you're looking for a casual LBD to emulate the cool-girl style of today, try this Tove Studio mini paired with your favorite loafer.

The Classy Cocktail Look

Sometimes, less is more. For a more elevated take on the classic, pair a high-neck design with color-complimentary accessories and a simple drop earring.

