Must Read: Lori Harvey Covers 'Essence,' Chanel Will Repeat Métiers d'Art Show in Tokyo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Lori Harvey covers Essence's Black Love Issue

For Essence, Tre'vell Anderson profiles Lori Harvey as they discuss her consistent headline-making, wisdom from her mother, self-worth and more. As Harvey plans her next moves in television, digital content, acting and other avenues, she says, "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little selfish right now. It's my time." {Essence}

Chanel will repeat its Métiers d'Art Show in Tokyo

The French luxury house will hold a repeat of its 2022-2023 Métiers d'Art collection in Tokyo on June 1, 2023. The house's original presentation of the collection took place in Dakar, Senegal, where attendees participated in a three-day cultural program. In a statement, the house said that holding the show in Tokyo "reaffirms the strength of its close ties with Japan." {WWD}

What comes next for Carol's Daughter

As Carol's Daughter prepares to turn 30 next year, the textured hair-care brand is planning to offer a Gen-Z-catered diffusion line in hopes of boosting sales as the market becomes more competitive. The brand, owned by L'Oréal, debuted in the UK this month and also plans to roll out across the rest of Europe starting in the new year. "We definitely know that the competition is hard, so we have to be unique," Izar Hyacinthe, L'Oréal's European business development director, said. Hyacinthe emphasized that the brand's "30 years of expertise" will be vital to its expansion success. {Business of Fashion}

How "The Hills" and "The City" inspired this generation's Black and Brown fashion editors

For Harper's Bazaar, Bianca Betancourt unpacks the impact of The Hills and The City through interviews with fashion editors of color, explaining how it provided an accessible insight into the fashion industry. Essence Contributing Style Editor Shelton Boyd-Griffith said, "Shows like that like opened us up to what else was possible...how other people lived and what we could attain." {Harper's Bazaar}

