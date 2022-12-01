Must Read: Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester, Ugg Collaborates With Shayne Oliver

Photo: Willy Vanderperre/Courtesy of Ann Demeulemeester

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Ann Demeulemeester has announced that its new creative director will be buzzy Paris designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. As part of the announcement, Ludovic de Saint Sernin released six images where he is seen wearing several archival Ann Demeulemeester pieces. The designer's first collection for the label will be shown during the March 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week. {Fashionista inbox}

Ugg releases new collaboration with Shayne Oliver

Ugg has collaborated with New York-based designer Shayne Oliver, best known as the founder and creative director of Hood By Air, for Fall 2022. The capsule marries the shape and comfort of the classic Ugg boot with Oliver's futuristic aesthetic. "I like the idea of playing with tradition and pushing it to extreme levels and UGG is a huge part of the language that I'm extremely pleased with pursuing," said Oliver in a press release. "Being able to put this very comfortable thing within the world that I'm building feels interesting." The collection is available to shop now at Ugg.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Fear of God to open its first flagship store

As a result of tripled sales in the last two years, Fear of God will be opening its first flagship space next year in Los Angeles. In conjunction, the brand will also be entering the women's footwear and bags space for the first time, which will be unveiled at its debut fashion show in 2023. Jerry Lorenzo, founder of the brand, has a specific hope for Fear of God's first permanent retail space. "Our intention is that when you come into the store, there's a shift that happens," Lorenzo said. "We want to bring you into a space that's beyond an environment; it's an atmosphere." {Business of Fashion}

Telfar and Moose Knuckles release second collaboration

Moose Knuckles has released its second collaboration with Telfar. The new additions to the collection include 24 ready-to-wear pieces and an expanded shopping bag range in gold and silver colorways. In addition to the collaboration, Moose Knuckles announced it's engineering and manufacturing Telfar's debut outwear collection, set to debut later this fall. Meanwhile, the collaboration is available now at Telfar.net or MooseKnucklesCanada.com. {Fashionista inbox}

