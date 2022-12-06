MAC Reveals Whitney Houston Makeup Collection

"Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."

Photo: Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Throughout her career, Whitney Houston was known for embracing glamour when it came to her personal style, and especially her makeup. Now, to honor the late singer's legacy, MAC Cosmetics is launching a makeup collection inspired by some of her most iconic looks. Created in collaboration with her estate, the 12-piece collection launches Dec. 6, just in time for the holiday season and ahead of the upcoming biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," which hits theaters mid-December.

"This collection captures the hues and finishes that were essential to Whitney's most memorable looks," said MAC Senior Artist Fatima Thomas in a press release. "In a collection this sophisticated, there's something for every beauty lover."

That includes an eight-pan eyeshadow palette replete with shimmery shades, four lipstick shades (including a bold red to recreate the singer's signature look) housed in gold cases, two lip glosses, a blush and a golden-tinged version of the brand's Extra Dimension Skinfinish powder for a radiant glow. Also on offer are a set of Whitney-esque falsh lashes and a coordinating makeup pouch.

"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear," recalled Pat Houston (Whitney's longtime manager and sister-in-law, who is also the executor of Houston's estate) in a statement. "Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."

MAC has always been a prolific collaborator, especially with musicians, but it's worth noting that this isn't the first time the cosmetics brand has dropped a collection inspired by an artist who has long since passed away; it's also "collaborated" with Selena Quintanilla, Aaliyah and Marilyn Monroe.

The launch is available to shop online and in-store at MAC and Macy's on Thursday. See all the products in the gallery below.

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Sensual Red, $23 MAC x Whitney Houston Eye-Conic Palette, $39 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Pink Rose Powder Blush, $31 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Plum Rose Powder Blush, $31 MAC x Whitney Houston Extra Dimension SkinFinish, $44 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Fiesty Red, $23 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Moody Nude, $23 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Rose, $23 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Shimmery Cinnamon Lipglass, $23 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Shimmery Gold Lipglass, $23 MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Clutch Makeup Bag, $40 MAC x Whitney Houston Romantic Lash, $20

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.