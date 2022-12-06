Skip to main content

MAC Reveals Whitney Houston Makeup Collection

"Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."
whitney houston mac makeup

Throughout her career, Whitney Houston was known for embracing glamour when it came to her personal style, and especially her makeup. Now, to honor the late singer's legacy, MAC Cosmetics is launching a makeup collection inspired by some of her most iconic looks. Created in collaboration with her estate, the 12-piece collection launches Dec. 6, just in time for the holiday season and ahead of the upcoming biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," which hits theaters mid-December.

"This collection captures the hues and finishes that were essential to Whitney's most memorable looks," said MAC Senior Artist Fatima Thomas in a press release. "In a collection this sophisticated, there's something for every beauty lover."

That includes an eight-pan eyeshadow palette replete with shimmery shades, four lipstick shades (including a bold red to recreate the singer's signature look) housed in gold cases, two lip glosses, a blush and a golden-tinged version of the brand's Extra Dimension Skinfinish powder for a radiant glow. Also on offer are a set of Whitney-esque falsh lashes and a coordinating makeup pouch.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear," recalled Pat Houston (Whitney's longtime manager and sister-in-law, who is also the executor of Houston's estate) in a statement. "Whitney loved working with colors on the lips and eyes — that iconic red lip was always a favorite of hers."

MAC has always been a prolific collaborator, especially with musicians, but it's worth noting that this isn't the first time the cosmetics brand has dropped a collection inspired by an artist who has long since passed away; it's also "collaborated" with Selena Quintanilla, Aaliyah and Marilyn Monroe.

The launch is available to shop online and in-store at MAC and Macy's on Thursday. See all the products in the gallery below.

WhitneyHouston_Lipstick_NippysSensualRed

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Sensual Red, $23

WhitneyHouston_EyeshadowX8

MAC x Whitney Houston Eye-Conic Palette, $39

WhitneyHouston_PowderBlush_NippysPinkRose

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Pink Rose Powder Blush, $31

WhitneyHouston_PowderBlush_NippysPlumRose

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Plum Rose Powder Blush, $31

WhitneyHouston_ExtraDimensionSkinfinish_JustWhitney

MAC x Whitney Houston Extra Dimension SkinFinish, $44

WhitneyHouston_Lipstick_NippysFiestyRed

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Fiesty Red, $23

WhitneyHouston_Lipstick_NippysMoodyNude

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Moody Nude, $23

WhitneyHouston_Lipstick_NippysRose

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Rose, $23

WhitneyHouston_Lipglass_NippysShimmeryCinnamon

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Shimmery Cinnamon Lipglass, $23

WhitneyHouston_Lipglass_NippysShimmeryGold

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Shimmery Gold Lipglass, $23

WhitneyHouston_MakeupBag

MAC x Whitney Houston Nippy's Clutch Makeup Bag, $40

WhitneyHouston_MACLash

MAC x Whitney Houston Romantic Lash, $20

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

MAC BLACK PANTHER COLLECTION MODEL 2 head img
Beauty

The Ultimate 'Black Panther: Wakanda'-Inspired Makeup Collection is Here, Courtesy of MAC and Marvel

Get a first look at the dazzling product lineup.

By Andrea Bossi
colourpop-disney-promo
Beauty

See Every Product From the ColourPop x Disney Makeup Collection

It's got lipsticks and eye shadows aplenty, highlighters and palettes galore.

By Stephanie Saltzman
mac ruby woo oral history
Beauty

An Oral History of How MAC's Ruby Woo Became One of the Best-Selling Lipsticks in the World

The iconic red lip color has a surprising backstory.

By Souzan Michael
Fiona Chan Youthforia founder
Beauty

This TikTok-Famous Beauty Brand Wants to Change Our Relationship With Makeup

Rooted in philosophies of color theory and Chinese medicine, Youthforia is on a mission to create color cosmetics that are actually good for skin.

By Andrea Bossi