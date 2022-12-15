The Reason Why Meghan Markle Wore So Much Color for Her Final Royal Appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, 2020 in London. Photo: Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's royal fashion has been a global phenomenon — she's been said to give brands a "Markle Sparkle" by wearing them, and there are sites and columns across the internet tracking her every sartorial move. (Hi.) It began when she and Prince Harry first went public and started making official appearances together, and has continued to this day.

In the first half of the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex explained that she intentionally kept her wardrobe more muted at the beginning. "Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color," she said of her mostly-neutral palette. "There was thought in that... It also was just so I could blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could do to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family."

However, something changed after the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they'd be stepping back as senior royals almost three years ago.

In episode five of "Harry & Meghan" — released on Dec. 15 Markle — recalls how her style shifted when the couple returned to the U.K. in March 2020 to make their final official appearances as working members of the royal family and to clear out their residence. She wore a lot of color, intentionally.

"That last week...it was bittersweet," she said. "Until that last week in the U.K., I rarely wore color. I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in."

During the "Royal Farewell Tour," though, Markle swapped out the beiges and whites for brighter hues: turquoise blue, scarlet red, emerald green — the joy, optimism and promise of a new chapter translating across her wardrobe.

"I wore a lot of color that week," she said in the docuseries. "Just felt like, 'Well, let's just look like a rainbow.'" (For added effect, the Rolling Stones' "She's a Rainbow" played as images of her past outfits flashed on screen.)

The Duke added: "It was our opportunity to go out with a bang."

