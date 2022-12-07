Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière Edition

The Duchess of Sussex was as elegant and radiant as ever.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle put a new spin on evening elegance with her latest red carpet appearance in custom Louis Vuitton, designed by the house's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

She and Prince Harry attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, where the couple received an award for their charitable work through the Archwell foundation. For the occasion, Ghesquière designed a minimalist, ivory-colored off-the-shoulder dress with a tapered tulip skirt and gentle draping. To accompany the look, Markle also wore a shoulder-grazing pair of earrings by CH Carolina Herrera and black pumps.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Markle also went minimalist on the beauty front, pulling her hair into a sleek, low bun — which has become one of the Duchess' signature looks — embracing her naturally glow-y skin and enhancing her eyes with a subtly smoky effect.

