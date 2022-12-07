Skip to main content

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière Edition

The Duchess of Sussex was as elegant and radiant as ever.
meghan markle wore a thing custom louis vuitton dress

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle put a new spin on evening elegance with her latest red carpet appearance in custom Louis Vuitton, designed by the house's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière

She and Prince Harry attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, where the couple received an award for their charitable work through the Archwell foundation. For the occasion, Ghesquière designed a minimalist, ivory-colored off-the-shoulder dress with a tapered tulip skirt and gentle draping. To accompany the look, Markle also wore a shoulder-grazing pair of earrings by CH Carolina Herrera and black pumps. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

harry and meghan on stage at ripple of hope

Markle also went minimalist on the beauty front, pulling her hair into a sleek, low bun — which has become one of the Duchess' signature looks — embracing her naturally glow-y skin and enhancing her eyes with a subtly smoky effect.

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day. 

Related Stories

meghan-markle promo
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Brandon Maxwell Shirt Dress in Australia Edition

The Duchess of Sussex paired the look with heirloom jewelry that belonged to Princess Diana.

By Stephanie Saltzman
meghan markle wore a thing
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing (and Stands With the Women of Iran): Women@Spotify Edition

The Duchess of Sussex wore a graphic T-shirt with the phrase "Women, Life, Freedom" in Farsi on it.

By Andrea Bossi
meghan markle head
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Maroon Suit Edition

The Duchess of Sussex said it's fall.

By Dhani Mau
meghan-markle-martin-grant-maxi-dress-promo
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Martin Grant Maxi Dress in Africa Edition

The Duchess came through with another outfit repeat in Cape Town.

By Stephanie Saltzman