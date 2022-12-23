The Serum That Made My Skin Look So Good, Even My Barista Noticed

Next time it's in stock, I will personally be *sprinting* to check out.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. Any beauty product you see here has been vetted and tested by the editor recommending it.

It's rare that a skin-care product actually lives up to its lofty claims and promises, but in the case of Merit's Great Skin Serum, the hype is real. I'm here to officially declare it a tried and true favorite. After more than a month of continuous use (and having gone through one full bottle), it changed my skin for a brighter, glow-y and clearer face. Even my lovely local barista noticed.

The lightweight, bronze-colored formula has a watery consistency that feels satiny when smoothed over skin. Its roster of ingredients includes hyaluronic acid for hydration and niacinamide for brightening, pore minimizing and barrier strengthening. It's also spiked with cacao seed extract, which is rich in protective antioxidants.

Since the serum separates naturally, it's important to shake it up before using in order to get the full benefits. I then splash a few pumps into my palm before rubbing and patting it into my face. I love that it's fast-absorbing and lends an instantaneous radiant glow that doesn't verge on oily.

I'm fortunate to usually have clear skin, but I'm still struck by occasional breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness and heavy undereye bags. After one month of regular use, I've found that my dark spots have faded and breakouts are less frequent. My face glows without dabbing on any touch of highlighter. When doing my nightly skin-care routine, my skin simply feels smoother. I can absolutely say that the next time it's back in stock, I will be sprinting to check out.

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum, $38, available here

