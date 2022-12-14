Skip to main content

Michelle Obama Wore Custom Marine Serre

It was one of many standout style moments from the former First Lady's press tour for her latest book, "The Light We Carry."

Michelle Obama has been making the rounds to promote her latest book, "The Light We Carry," and it's made for plenty of standout style moments. The latest example? A look that involved a Marine Serre dress, altered into a top. 

Obama paired the piece — which was layered over a black long-sleeve turtleneck — with wide-leg Balmain jeans and burgundy leather Stuart Weitzman boots, as the former First Lady's stylist Meredith Koop shared on Instagram. She pulled her long box braids into a topknot bun, allowing her oversized earrings by Elizabeth Hooper to make maximum impact. 

Though the press tour is already over, here's hoping we'll continue to see Obama in more daring outfits like this one (and hopefully, more Marine Serre) in the future.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

michelle-obama-gold-balenciaga-boots-th
Style

Holy Sh*t, Michelle Obama's Balenciaga's Boots!

They are gold and sparkly and have a stiletto heel and AH.

By Maura Brannigan
michelle obama cushnie
Style

Michelle Obama's Book Tour Has Given Us Plenty of Outfits to Be Thankful For

Queen of the post-Turkey Day glow.

By Whitney Bauck
michelle-obama-inauguration-outfit
News

Michelle Obama Steals the Sartorial Spotlight in Sergio Hudson at the Presidential Inauguration

The former First Lady brought capital-F-Fashion to the U.S. Capitol.

By Dara Prant
hp-michelle-obama-espys-2017
Style

Michelle Obama's Little Black Dress Is Anything But Boring

The former FLOTUS presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2017 Espy Awards.

By Maria Bobila