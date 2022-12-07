Nam Cho Fine Jewelry: Administrative Assistant/Office Coordinator Position, Located in New York City

Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is currently looking for a responsible Office Coordinator/Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks. We are a small company but fast growing, with family-like environment.



Duties include providing support to our team by assisting in daily office and general administrative needs.



Administrative Assistant responsibilities include maintaining our inventory, filing systems and invoices and performing day-to-day general tasks from repairs to sales in the office.



The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 2-3 years of experience in the jewelry industry and excellent oral and written communication skills and be able to organize their work using tools like MS Excel.



The ideal candidate is enthusiastic about the jewelry industry and interested in learning and growing with the company. The position provides a broad exposure to the industry; this is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking to learn and gain access to a multi-faceted role with growth potential.



The ability to multitask and work in a fast paced environment is extremely important, as are attention to detail and strong organizational skills with the ability to learn quickly.



We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial, and collaborative environment.



General Responsibilities

- Answer and direct phone calls & emails

- Coordinate shipping inbound and outbound

- Handle general office and administrative tasks

- Provide back up and support for co-worker

- Maintain and update the inventory system as needed



Skills

- Extremely organized and orderly; Attention to detail and problem-solving skills

- Proficiency in MS Office and MS Excel; Adobe Photoshop is a plus

- Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Associate or Bachelor’s Degree

- A minimum 2-3 years of experience in jewelry or related field is required for the position



Job Type: Full-Time



Compensation: $45-55K+/- depending on experience & skill sets



To Apply: Please send your resume to nam@namcho.com, subject line Administrative Assistant / Office Coordinator.



@namchojewelry