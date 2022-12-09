11 Up-and-Coming Fashion 'Nepo Babies' to Watch in 2023
Fashion, like most industries, has always been rife with nepotism. But right around the mid-2010s, celebrity children suddenly seemed to be taking over modeling: From the Hadids to Kendall Jenner to Kaia Gerber to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), a famous last name started to feel like a prerequisite for casting directors. Since then, we've only seen more descendants of famous families come of age, get thousands of Instagram followers and sign Miu Miu contracts.
We've also seen nepotism re-emerge as a hot topic of conversation, with stars like Zoë Kravitz, Maude Apatow and Lily-Rose Depp addressing the privilege from which they may or may not benefit in interviews.
"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things," Depp said in her recent Elle cover story. "Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."
Depp, a Chanel ambassador, straddles the line between Hollywood and fashion, and her comments spurred Instagram-story reactions from prominent models without famous last names.
Recommended Articles
"You have no fucking idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. you just get it by free day one," wrote Vittoria Ceretti, for instance.
Love it or hate it, "nepo babies," as Depp called them, are continuing to emerge as fashion darlings, and a new wave of them are perfectly positioned to dominate the industry and our Instagram feeds in 2023. We're here to tell you about them, not judge.
Based on hours of Instagram stalking, scanning Miu Miu front rows and Chanel event tip sheets and polling industry colleagues, we compiled the below list of up-and-coming fashion nepo babies to watch. There are fashion and skin-care heiresses, scions of the world's most famous tech entrepreneurs, gorgeous supermodel offspring and much more. Get to know each of these budding multi-hyphenate "It" girls below.
Eve Jobs
Instagram: @evejobs/460K
Famous relative: Steve Jobs (parent)
Born: 1998
Occupation(s): model, influencer
Representation: DNA Models
Fashion Credits: Glossier campaign, Coperni Spring 2022 runway, Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 front row and handbag campaign, 2022 Met Gala, Vogue Japan cover
Isadora Bjarkardóttir
Instagram: @d0lgur/26.8K
Famous relatives: Björk and Matthew Barney (parents)
Born: 2003
Occupation(s): model, actor
Representation: ITG
Fashion credits: Miu Miu Fall 2022 campaign and Spring 2023 runway
Carly Sturm
Instagram: @charlysturm/65K
Famous relatives: Dr. Barbara Sturm (parent)
Born: 2006
Occupation(s): works for mom, model, socialite, influencer
Fashion credits: JW Anderson Spring 2023 runway, Stella McCartney Spring 2023 front row
Chase Sui Wonders
Instagram: @chasesuiwonders/105K
Famous relative: Anna Sui (aunt)
Born: 1996
Occupation(s): actor, model, Harvard grad
Fashion Credits: Sofia Coppola-directed Calvin Klein campaign, Anna Sui x Batsheva campaign, Sandy Liang campaign, Ferragamo campaign, Coach campaign, Madewell campaign, Miu Miu Spring 2023 front row, Thom Browne Fall 2022 front row, worked with Chanel
Ever Anderson
Instagram: @everanderson/526K
TikTok: @everanderson/807K
Famous relatives: Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson (parents)
Born: 2007
Occupation(s): model, actor
Fashion credits: Miu Miu ambassador, Miu Miu campaign, Re-edition cover, Muse Magazine cover, Marfa Journal cover
Leni Olumi Klum
Instagram: @leniklum/1.7M
Famous relatives: Heidi Klum (parent), Seal (adoptive parent)
Born: 2004
Occupation(s): model, influencer
Representation: CAA Fashion
Fashion credits: About You collaboration, Dior Beauty ambassador, Intimissi campaign (with Heidi), Hunger cover, Glamour Germany cover, Harper’s Bazaar Germany cover (with mom), Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2021 runway
Isabella Massenet
Instagram: @isabellamassenet/11.8K
Famous relative: Natalie Massenet (parent)
Born: 2000
Occupation(s): model, DJ, NYU student
Representation: IMG Models
Fashion credits: Wonderland cover, Frame campaign, DJing for fashion parties
Phoebe Gates
Instagram: @phoebegates/167K
Famous relatives: Bill and Melinda Gates (parent)
Born: 2002
Occupation(s): fashion influencer, activist, Stanford student
Fashion credits: Michael Kors Spring 2023 front row, Valentino Spring 2023 front row, Stella McCartney Spring 2023 front row, British Vogue internship
Yumi Nu
Instagram: @_yumi_nu/148K
Famous relatives: Rocky Aoki (grandfather), Steve Aoki (uncle), Devon Aoki (aunt)
Born: 1996
Occupation(s): model, designer, singer
Representation: The Society Management, Wilhelmina Models
Fashion credits: clothing line Blueki, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022 cover, Vogue Hong Kong cover, Teen Vogue digital cover, Gap campaign, Jacquemus campaign, Jacquemus Spring 2022 runway, Vogue cover (group shot), Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Markarian Spring 2023 runway, Brandon Maxwell Spring 2023 runway, Puma September 2022 runway, Vogue World runway
Zaya Wade
Instagram: @zayawade/616K
Famous relatives: Dwyane Wade (parent), Gabrielle Union (stepparent)
Born: 2007
Occupation(s): all-around style star, high schooler
Fashion credits: Miu Miu Spring 2023 front row, Gucci Love Parade front row, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis
Esther-Rose McGregor
Instagram: @esther.mcgregor/48.5K
Famous relative: Ewan McGergor (parent)
Born: 2001
Occupation(s): model, actor, musician, tattoo artist
Representation: Souls & Faces
Fashion Credits: Miu Miu campaign, Miu Miu Spring 2023 runway, Acne Studios campaign, R13 campaign
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.