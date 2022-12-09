11 Up-and-Coming Fashion 'Nepo Babies' to Watch in 2023

Fashion, like most industries, has always been rife with nepotism. But right around the mid-2010s, celebrity children suddenly seemed to be taking over modeling: From the Hadids to Kendall Jenner to Kaia Gerber to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), a famous last name started to feel like a prerequisite for casting directors. Since then, we've only seen more descendants of famous families come of age, get thousands of Instagram followers and sign Miu Miu contracts.

We've also seen nepotism re-emerge as a hot topic of conversation, with stars like Zoë Kravitz, Maude Apatow and Lily-Rose Depp addressing the privilege from which they may or may not benefit in interviews.

"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things," Depp said in her recent Elle cover story. "Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."

Depp, a Chanel ambassador, straddles the line between Hollywood and fashion, and her comments spurred Instagram-story reactions from prominent models without famous last names.

"You have no fucking idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS. you just get it by free day one," wrote Vittoria Ceretti, for instance.

Love it or hate it, "nepo babies," as Depp called them, are continuing to emerge as fashion darlings, and a new wave of them are perfectly positioned to dominate the industry and our Instagram feeds in 2023. We're here to tell you about them, not judge.

Based on hours of Instagram stalking, scanning Miu Miu front rows and Chanel event tip sheets and polling industry colleagues, we compiled the below list of up-and-coming fashion nepo babies to watch. There are fashion and skin-care heiresses, scions of the world's most famous tech entrepreneurs, gorgeous supermodel offspring and much more. Get to know each of these budding multi-hyphenate "It" girls below.

Eve Jobs Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Instagram: @evejobs/460K

Famous relative: Steve Jobs (parent)

Born: 1998

Occupation(s): model, influencer

Representation: DNA Models

Fashion Credits: Glossier campaign, Coperni Spring 2022 runway, Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 front row and handbag campaign, 2022 Met Gala, Vogue Japan cover Isadora Bjarkardóttir Photo: Imaxtree Instagram: @d0lgur/26.8K

Famous relatives: Björk and Matthew Barney (parents)

Born: 2003

Occupation(s): model, actor

Representation: ITG

Fashion credits: Miu Miu Fall 2022 campaign and Spring 2023 runway Carly Sturm Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Instagram: @charlysturm/65K

Famous relatives: Dr. Barbara Sturm (parent)

Born: 2006

Occupation(s): works for mom, model, socialite, influencer

Fashion credits: JW Anderson Spring 2023 runway, Stella McCartney Spring 2023 front row Chase Sui Wonders Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Instagram: @chasesuiwonders/105K

Famous relative: Anna Sui (aunt)

Born: 1996

Occupation(s): actor, model, Harvard grad

Fashion Credits: Sofia Coppola-directed Calvin Klein campaign, Anna Sui x Batsheva campaign, Sandy Liang campaign, Ferragamo campaign, Coach campaign, Madewell campaign, Miu Miu Spring 2023 front row, Thom Browne Fall 2022 front row, worked with Chanel Ever Anderson Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Instagram: @everanderson/526K

TikTok: @everanderson/807K

Famous relatives: Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson (parents)

Born: 2007

Occupation(s): model, actor

Fashion credits: Miu Miu ambassador, Miu Miu campaign, Re-edition cover, Muse Magazine cover, Marfa Journal cover Leni Olumi Klum Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Instagram: @leniklum/1.7M

Famous relatives: Heidi Klum (parent), Seal (adoptive parent)

Born: 2004

Occupation(s): model, influencer

Representation: CAA Fashion

Fashion credits: About You collaboration, Dior Beauty ambassador, Intimissi campaign (with Heidi), Hunger cover, Glamour Germany cover, Harper’s Bazaar Germany cover (with mom), Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda 2021 runway Isabella Massenet Photo: Frazer Harrison Instagram: @isabellamassenet/11.8K

Famous relative: Natalie Massenet (parent)

Born: 2000

Occupation(s): model, DJ, NYU student

Representation: IMG Models

Fashion credits: Wonderland cover, Frame campaign, DJing for fashion parties Phoebe Gates Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Instagram: @phoebegates/167K

Famous relatives: Bill and Melinda Gates (parent)

Born: 2002

Occupation(s): fashion influencer, activist, Stanford student

Fashion credits: Michael Kors Spring 2023 front row, Valentino Spring 2023 front row, Stella McCartney Spring 2023 front row, British Vogue internship Yumi Nu Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Instagram: @_yumi_nu/148K

Famous relatives: Rocky Aoki (grandfather), Steve Aoki (uncle), Devon Aoki (aunt)

Born: 1996

Occupation(s): model, designer, singer

Representation: The Society Management, Wilhelmina Models

Fashion credits: clothing line Blueki, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022 cover, Vogue Hong Kong cover, Teen Vogue digital cover, Gap campaign, Jacquemus campaign, Jacquemus Spring 2022 runway, Vogue cover (group shot), Vogue Beauty Secrets video, Markarian Spring 2023 runway, Brandon Maxwell Spring 2023 runway, Puma September 2022 runway, Vogue World runway Zaya Wade Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Instagram: @zayawade/616K

Famous relatives: Dwyane Wade (parent), Gabrielle Union (stepparent)

Born: 2007

Occupation(s): all-around style star, high schooler

Fashion credits: Miu Miu Spring 2023 front row, Gucci Love Parade front row, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis Esther-Rose McGregor Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu Instagram: @esther.mcgregor/48.5K

Famous relative: Ewan McGergor (parent)

Born: 2001

Occupation(s): model, actor, musician, tattoo artist

Representation: Souls & Faces

Fashion Credits: Miu Miu campaign, Miu Miu Spring 2023 runway, Acne Studios campaign, R13 campaign

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.