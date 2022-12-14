New Moon Is Hiring A Senior Designer In New York, NY

THE ROLE: SENIOR DESIGNER

The Senior Designer is the link between world class creative work and the entire global agency team. Working alongside Creative, Strategy, Account Service and Production leads, you will be responsible for elevating the level of design output the agency delivers. This will include a focus on developing and strengthening existing relationships with our clients and freelance design partners along with taking a proactive approach to building new ones.

Working closely with the Global Creative Director, you help lead the creative vision, look and feel, and design output of our business. You are a critical player of the creative process and the ringmaster of the design discipline; juggling all of the moving parts, collaboratively balancing the tightrope of our client’s goals and expectations with the reality of what's required to make world class work happen. In more standard terms, you'd say that building a reputation for world class design work and elevating the New Moon brand, the design work output, or brand assets and image are your primary measure of success.



YOUR PURPOSE

The purpose of this role is to elevate the design output of our business and brand. In doing so, you will lead the art direction of all work across the global business and elevate the design aesthetic of both our brand and the client work we deliver.



To succeed in this role, you will succeed in building the brand profile of New Moon globally and be responsible for the execution of multiple pieces of world class, award-winning, globally celebrated work annually.



QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

● 5+ years design or art direction / senior-level design experience in an entertainment or ad agency environment

● Strong digital and print design skills

Experience designing presentations, printed collateral, digital assets, branding/logo development, video title cards, merchandise design, etc.

● Excellent editorial layout and type skills

● Strong knowledge of visual design, user-centered experience design, interaction design, brand development and the live-event/experiential creative process

● Strong collaborator/team player, must be able to work with cross functional internal teams in a fast paced environment

● Network of contacts in design, illustration, rendering, copywriting, 3D modeling, web design etc.



KEY SKILLS

● Expert knowledge of Adobe Design Suite, GSuite, Keynote

● Experience developing creative for RFPs including mocks, mood boards, and written ideas

● Impeccable design portfolio demonstrating a mix of digital, print, and experiential graphics

● Knowledge of web design platforms a plus, but not mandatory (Sketch, Figma, or Adobe XD)

● Prior experience working with global teams from UK/Australia a plus

● Ideally this person is based in NYC and able to travel into the office 2-3 times per week



RESPONSIBILITIES

● This role will report to our Executive Creative Director and will be responsible for:

● Working with multiple brands in a fast-paced, dynamic environment

● Owning the design pipeline across a wide variety of projects—from ideation to execution

● Driving results, while being agile enough to analyze performance and adjust

● Designing engaging, innovative and functional branded content

● Supporting the New Business team with delivery of presentations and pitches

● Collaborating with strategists, writers, producers, coders, etc. to develop thoughtful, purpose-based creative solutions and ideas

● Shepherding creative from concept stages through to production, while working closely with producers and project managers

● Ensuring work follows best design practices (e.g. preparing file for print delivery) and aligns with designated client style guides

● Attending weekly agency meetings, brainstorms and client sessions

● Maintaining resource database of contract collaborators in the creative/design departments

● Providing guidance to junior design and creative members (as needed); delegating to junior and/or contract designers (as needed)

● Keeping up with news, technology, and cultural content



KEY DETAILS

● Location: NYC-based candidates will be prioritized, though LA-based humans will also be considered. This role does require face-time with team members, clients and stakeholders and as such is not a fully remote or at-large position

● Full-time, in-house role as either a permanent employee or a 12-month contract

● Working: 3 days per week in the office (Tues-Thurs), with Mondays and Fridays WFH

● New Moon offers a competitive and generous benefits scheme that includes 4 weeks vacation

● Salary: $90k-$110k

● For consideration, applicants must include a resume and link to their portfolio (website or pdf) to jobs@new-moon.com.



ABOUT NEW MOON

We are a values-led company that is grounded in radical humanity. That means we put our people first. At New Moon we are committed to fostering a workplace culture that is genuinely inspiring, compassionate, inclusive, supportive, and visionary.



The clients in the New Moon family include Porsche, Pandora, Moet-Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Moet & Chandon, Tag Heuer and Snapchat.



Further details about who we are, the work we do, the content we create, and the clients our cultural orbit can be found at www.new-moon.com and on our ‘gram