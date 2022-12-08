Skip to main content

Want to Work at Kirna Zabête or True Model Management? Applications Are Open Now!

You can't get a new job if you're not applying for them.
open-hiring-fashion-jobs-december-2022

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, Kirna Zabête is looking for spring interns. True Model Management is hiring for a few different positions. Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is currently hiring for an administrative assistant/office coordinator, and Hally is hiring for a customer experience agent. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.

