Paul Wilmot communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Beauty In New York, NY

Founded in New York City 1997 with a new office that opened in Nashville in 2022, Paul Wilmot Communications has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, beauty and wellness brands, retailer and e-comm powerhouses, as well as hospitality, non-profit and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



The ideal candidate for the Senior Account Executive role will possess a breadth of experience across beauty and wellness clientele, with a minimum of 5-7 years of experience in this area. This candidate will have a breadth of experience across all categories within the beauty and wellness division, have a track record of securing comprehensive media results with an established network of media contacts relevant to client work, and have the ability to secure product placement, beauty awards, event coverage, news announcements and ongoing editorial on behalf of clients. This candidate will also have superior knowledge of social media platforms and relevant influencers, excellent communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate on a professional level with top level executives.



Deliverables include:

● Maintain aggressive account activity, using current PR plan as a framework

● Handle majority of pitching for the client – including strategizing on larger scale editorial opportunities; continually update and monitor status report to ensure pitching efforts are on track

● Research potential partnership opportunities and arrange meetings with strategic partners (including, but not limited to, speaking engagement opportunities, brand endorsements, event hosting, etc.)

● Attend divisional meetings equipped with pertinent updates, client issues, applicable news to share with the team

● A strong understanding and awareness of the influencing social media talents of the moment and the content belonging to each

● Event production experience (RSVPs, Run of Show, Photography shot lists, Staffing Plans)

● Seek out and handle virtual or in-person desk side appointments (bringing assistant when applicable)

● A strong understanding of media reporting for a specific brand and its commercial initiatives using Muckrack, Cision, etc.

● Contribute to bi-annual PR plans for all beauty clients including new, buzz-worthy ideas

● Support on workflow, deadlines, budgets, and resources (both team and dollars) for selected accounts

● Train and manage AE / Junior AE / Assistant on team, including detailed walk-throughs of PWC protocol, showing example of how memos / mailings are done, Fashion GPS, etc.; supervise staff to ensure daily tasks are being handled

● Weekly meetings with editors and influencers

● Effectively collaborate with peers across the different divisions within the agency to enhance company culture and sharing of ideas



QUALIFICATIONS:

● Must have 5-7 years’ experience

● Must be good communicator with good writing skills

● Must demonstrate in depth knowledge and experience working within the beauty and wellness field

● Proven relationships with beauty editors and social media influencers a must



The hiring compensation for this position ranges from $67,000 - $72,000. The rate of pay offered will be dependent upon candidates’ relevant skills and experience.



Please send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com.



