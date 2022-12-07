Skip to main content

The 13 Standout Looks From the 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Here's what the celebs wore at the ceremony last night.
olivia wilde 2022 pcas

It's officially award season, with the annual People's Choice Awards taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, the event brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The ceremony honored fan-favorite stars across movies, television and music – and awardees included Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Khloé Kardashian and more.

Outside the venue, the red carpet featured some head-turning looks that deserve their flowers. Before accepting her award for Music Icon of the year, Shania Twain wore Rodarte's sheer leopard print dress (an homage to her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video). Olivia Wilde, whose film "Don't Worry Darling" won the Best Drama Movie category, rocked a black see-through Dior gown. Head-to-toe black was a common theme on the red carpet, but some celebs opted for pops of color, like MJ Rodriguez in a flowy white Giambattista Valli ensemble and Laverne Cox in a corseted number from Collina Strada's Spring 2023 collection.

Check out all the standout looks from the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet, below.

Shania Twain wearing custom Rodarte at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selma Blair wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

MJ Rodriguez wearing Giambattista Valli at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Laverne Cox wearing Collina Strada at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland wearing Vera Wang at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Billy Porter at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde wearing Dior at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar wearing Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tefi Pessoa wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Muni Long at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gayle at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna wearing Saint Laurent at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tinx wearing vintage Christian Dior at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

