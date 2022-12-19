The 7 Biggest Trends for Pre-Fall 2023
As we gird ourselves to face the depths of winter, designers have something a bit more optimistic in mind: Pre-Fall 2023.
There are two big themes emerging for the (pre) season as collections roll out. One is practicality, as seen through the spacious cargo pockets, the abundance of trench coats and all the knitwear. The other is drama — think fringe that makes any movement more pronounced, high collars that call back to a few different prim -core aesthetics, goth black lace that feels primed for Wednesday Addams' wardrobe. Also making an appearances is the aughts resurgence that now underlines pretty much any and all trends, this time paving the way for the return of statement tights.
Ahead, see the how the seven biggest trends for Pre-Fall 2023 translate across the collections.
Precious Cargo (Pockets)
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Et Ochs
Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Et Ochs
Tanya Taylor Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Diesel Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Diesel
Diesel Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Diesel
Fringe Benefits
3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe
LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe
Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta
Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger
In the Trenches
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler
Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Sarah Blais/Courtesy of Lafayette 148
Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy
Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Max Mara Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara
Black Lace
Batsheva Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Prim-and-Proper Collars
Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe
Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli
Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem
Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem
Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem
Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano
Sultry Knits
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy
Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler
LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe
Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Roberto Cavalli
Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger
Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger
Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger
Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger
Statement Tights
Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell
Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree
