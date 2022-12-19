The 7 Biggest Trends for Pre-Fall 2023

As we gird ourselves to face the depths of winter, designers have something a bit more optimistic in mind: Pre-Fall 2023.

There are two big themes emerging for the (pre) season as collections roll out. One is practicality, as seen through the spacious cargo pockets, the abundance of trench coats and all the knitwear. The other is drama — think fringe that makes any movement more pronounced, high collars that call back to a few different prim -core aesthetics, goth black lace that feels primed for Wednesday Addams' wardrobe. Also making an appearances is the aughts resurgence that now underlines pretty much any and all trends, this time paving the way for the return of statement tights.

Ahead, see the how the seven biggest trends for Pre-Fall 2023 translate across the collections.

Precious Cargo (Pockets)

Chloé Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree 3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Et Ochs Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Et Ochs Tanya Taylor Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Diesel Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Diesel Diesel Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

Fringe Benefits

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree 3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

In the Trenches

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Carolina Herrera LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Sarah Blais/Courtesy of Lafayette 148 Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Max Mara Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara

Black Lace

Batsheva Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Prim-and-Proper Collars

Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano

Sultry Knits

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Roberto Cavalli Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Carolina Herrera Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

Statement Tights

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.