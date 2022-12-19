Skip to main content
The 7 Biggest Trends for Pre-Fall 2023

This (pre) season, practicality meets drama.

Photos: Imaxtree, courtesy of brands. Artwork: Angela Wei/Fashionista

As we gird ourselves to face the depths of winter, designers have something a bit more optimistic in mind: Pre-Fall 2023

There are two big themes emerging for the (pre) season as collections roll out. One is practicality, as seen through the spacious cargo pockets, the abundance of trench coats and all the knitwear. The other is drama — think fringe that makes any movement more pronounced, high collars that call back to a few different prim -core aesthetics, goth black lace that feels primed for Wednesday Addams' wardrobe. Also making an appearances is the aughts resurgence that now underlines pretty much any and all trends, this time paving the way for the return of statement tights.

Ahead, see the how the seven biggest trends for Pre-Fall 2023 translate across the collections. 

Precious Cargo (Pockets)

Chloe Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets

Chloé Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets2

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 4

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 5

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 9

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 3

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Et Ochs

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 2

Et Ochs Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Et Ochs

Tanya Taylor Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets

Tanya Taylor Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Diesel Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 1

Diesel Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

Diesel Pre-Fall 2023 Cargo Pockets 2

Diesel Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Diesel

Fringe Benefits

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 3

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 2

3.1 Phillip Lim Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 4

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 6

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 2

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 3

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023 Fringe 1

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023 3

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023 11

Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

HERVE LEGER PF23 LOOK 8

Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

In the Trenches

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats 1

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats 1

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats 2

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats

Lafayette 148 Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Sarah Blais/Courtesy of Lafayette 148

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023 Trench Coats

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree 

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

09 - Max Mara PF23

Max Mara Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Max Mara

Black Lace

Batsheva Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace

Batsheva Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 1

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 2

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 3

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Etro Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 2

Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Etro Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 1

Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 1

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 2

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Chanel Pre-Fall 2023 Black Lace 3

Chanel Métiers d'art 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Prim-and-Proper Collars

Etro Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar

Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar 3

Alberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar 2

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar 4

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 High Collar 5

Erdem Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nadine Ijewere/Courtesy of Erdem

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023 High Collars 4

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023 High Collars 5

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023 High Collars 6

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Shane LaVancher/Courtesy of Christian Siriano

Sultry Knits

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Knits

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023 Knits

Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Nagi Saka/Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023 Knits

LaPointe Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Hugh Lippe/Courtesy of LaPointe

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023 Knits

Roberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Roberto Cavalli

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023 Knits 1

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Brianna Capozzi/Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

HERVE LEGER PF23 LOOK 4

Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

HERVE LEGER PF23 LOOK 15

Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

HERVE LEGER PF23 LOOK 5

Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

HERVE LEGER PF23 LOOK 9

Hervé Leger Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Hervé Leger

Statement Tights

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 2

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 1

Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Gregory Harris/Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 1

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 2

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Etro Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 1

Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Etro Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 6

Etro Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 3

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 8

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Philosophy Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 11

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 2

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023 Statement Tights 4

Victoria Beckham Pre-Fall 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

