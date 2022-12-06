Must Read: Quinta Brunson Covers 'Cosmopolitan,' Instagram Releases 2023 Trend Report

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Quinta Brunson is the star of Cosmopolitan's The Party Issue

The "Abbott Elementary" star and creator is gracing the cover of Cosmpolitan's Issue 8: The Party Issue. In an interview with Patrice Peck, Quinta Brunson discusses her path to television success, her appreciation for Marilyn Monroe and her role as a boss. When it comes to whether Brunson has had time to celebrate her recent award wins, she says, "I'm finding my ways to celebrate, but it's been a consistent grind [...] I look forward to the day when I can look back and remember, Ah, yeah. That was cool." {Cosmopolitan}

Photo: Courtesy of Instagram

Instagram publishes its 2023 trend report

Instagram, in partnership with WGSN, has released its 2023 trend report based on the topics, issues and trends that matter to Gen-Z users. Findings of the report include: more than half of Gen-Z respondents are committed to making their own clothes as a way to be more sustainable; Gen Z see makeup as a form of self-expression rather than a way to augment their beauty; and two out of three Gen-Z shoppers look for climate-proof skin care to protect themselves against climate change. You can read the full report here. {Fashionista inbox}

Andrea Guerra will join the Prada Group as new CEO

Former Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra will be recommended as Chief Executive Officer of the Prada Group at a board meeting on Jan. 26, replacing Patrizio Bertelli, who will become chairman of the board. Miuccia Prada will remain Miu Miu's Creative Director and continue to collaborate with Raf Simons at Prada. In a statement, Prada and Bertelli said, "This is a fundamental step we have decided to undertake, while completely engaged in the company, to contribute more to the evolution of the Prada Group." {Fashionista inbox}

Gucci will show its Cruise 2024 collection in Seoul

On May 15, Gucci will present its Cruise 2024 collection in Seoul, South Korea. The show will mark 25 years since Gucci opened its first Seoul flagship store in 1998. Following Alessandro Michele's sudden departure last month, the Gucci design office will carry out the house designs until a new Creative Director is announced. {WWD}

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta launches 'Bottega for Bottegas'

Bottega Veneta has announced the second iteration of its commitment to supporting international 'bottegas,' which translates in essence to 'workshop.' This holiday season, the brand will pay homage to various bottegas through its website, advertising, newsletters, store windows and a custom display at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. Some of the items to be featured include Italian culture-inspired products from international makers, like a Shanghai-based pasta-maker and a woodworker in Vermont. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage Photo: Danny Kasirye/Cosmpolitan

