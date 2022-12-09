Reformation's Holiday Sale Has All Your Party Outfits Covered

So far, it's up to 40% off.

Photo: Courtesy of Reformation

The final weeks of 2022 have a lot of things in store — aside from obvious holiday festivities, there's something else that should be on your radar: end-of-year sales.

Right off of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, brands are looking to treat their customers with discounts on some of their most sought-after products. And if you're in still in search for holiday outfits, you can look no further: Reformation's holiday sale gives shoppers the opportunity to stock up on velvet gowns, printed bottoms and flirty blouses for up to 40% off — and it's live now.

Luckily, the shopping event just started, but we can't guarantee that the right 'fit will be marked down later on (or be there at all). Head to the Reformation site now to shop some of your wishlist items before it's too late. We've rounded up some of our favorite discounted party-ready pieces in the gallery below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

