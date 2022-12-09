Reformation's Holiday Sale Has All Your Party Outfits Covered
The final weeks of 2022 have a lot of things in store — aside from obvious holiday festivities, there's something else that should be on your radar: end-of-year sales.
Right off of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, brands are looking to treat their customers with discounts on some of their most sought-after products. And if you're in still in search for holiday outfits, you can look no further: Reformation's holiday sale gives shoppers the opportunity to stock up on velvet gowns, printed bottoms and flirty blouses for up to 40% off — and it's live now.
Luckily, the shopping event just started, but we can't guarantee that the right 'fit will be marked down later on (or be there at all). Head to the Reformation site now to shop some of your wishlist items before it's too late. We've rounded up some of our favorite discounted party-ready pieces in the gallery below.
Reformation Alisha Dress, $153 (from $218), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Addie Velvet Top, $104 (from $148), available here (sizes 0-12)
Reformation Nya Velvet Dress, $279 (from $398), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Molly Platform Sandal, $209 (from $298), available here
Reformation Daytona Silk Dress, $174 (from $248), available here (sizes 0-12) and here (sizes 1X-3X)
Reformation Satine Sleeveless Foldover Sweater, $118 (from $168), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Carrington Two-Piece, $125 (from $178), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Remy Knee Boot, $335 (from $478), available here
Reformation Bellini Cashmere Collared Sweater Dress, $230 (from $328), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Arlington Jacket, $244 (from $348), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Sera Two-Piece $209 (from $298), available here (sizes 14-24)
Reformation Jorgia Wedge Sandal, $174 (from $248), available here
Reformation Zenni Dress, $195 (from $278), available here (sizes 0-12)
Reformation Highgrove Coat, $230 (from $328), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Brandi Dress, $153 (from $218), available here (sizes 0-12) and here (sizes 1X-3X)
Reformation Mimi Buckle Pump, $209 (from $298), available here
Reformation Alaine Silk Dress, $149 (from $248), available here (sizes 0-12) and here (sizes 14-24)
Reformation Suzie Skirt, $62 (from $88), available here (sizes 14-24)
Reformation Corynn Two-Piece, $101 (from $168), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Reformation Wendi Satin Mule, $209 (from $298), available here
Reformation Jason Blazer, $174 (from $248), available here (sizes 0-12), and Cameron Skirt, $104 (from $148), available here (sizes 0-12)
Reformation Davina Silk Dress, $209 (from $298), available here (sizes XS-XL)
