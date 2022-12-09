Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Rio PR Is Seeking A Remote Intern

Rio PR is an NYC based boutique fashion and lifestyle agency with cutting edge clients in fashion, food, wellness and cannabis industries.

Rio PR is hiring a remote intern to start in January. Looking for a creative thinker with their finger on the pulse, the ability to multi-task and an interest in the intersection of fashion, wellness and cannabis. The candidate should be proactive, motivated, detail oriented, organized, and able to work remotely.

Clients include leaders in fashion, cannabis, wellness and lifestyle. Interns will be able to assist on social media campaigns, virtual events and have the opportunity to learn the building blocks of successful PR campaigns.

Must be available for at least 2 days a week and be able to get college credit for internship and or can discuss weekly stipend.

Interested applicants please contact gmack@riopr.com.

@rio_pr

