This Convertible Dress Can Turn Into Countless Outfits

A "thneed" for all of your needs.
In Dr. Seuss's "The Lorax," the Once-ler says a thneed — which is a knitted garment that can be used as anything from a shirt to a sock to a pillow to a hat — is "a-fine-something-that-all-people-need." As convenient and practical as the Truffula Tree-made piece would be in the real world, I have unfortunately yet to find something with the same variety of use.

However, when I saw this convertible dress from Saint Art, it felt like the next best thing. 

Saint Art Emory Convertible Pinstripe Dress, $210 (from $310), available here (sizes XS-XL)

The dress's corset-style bodice allows its wearer to unhook and open into a top. It can also be worn with its straps or without, offering even more styling opportunities. 

With dresses over pants making a comeback, this piece is perfect for testing those nostalgic 2010-reminiscent waters. It can transition from an office outfit with a button-down layered underneath to a cocktail party evening ensemble.

With such endless outfit possibilities and its effortlessly chic appearance, there's no reason not to invest in the latest iteration of the beloved thneed.

