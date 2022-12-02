Skip to main content

What Fashionista's Beauty Director Would Buy From Sephora's 20% Off Sale

See every product worth adding to your cart right now.
Sephora is having a major sale — dubbed the Gifts for All event — just as the holiday shopping season is really getting going. Starting Friday, the beauty retailer is offering 20% off of one entire purchase (and 30% off of the Sephora Collection brand) both in stores and online with the code GETGIFTING. Unlike some of Sephora's other sales, the discount applies to all Sephora Beauty Insider members, regardless of tier — and it's free to join for those who aren't already members. The sale runs through Dec. 11, and shoppers will also receive free shipping with no minimum and no code required.

This sale is an exciting one, especially for those looking to stock up on tried-and-true beauty favorites for themselves or friends and family. As Fashionista's beauty director with more than 10 years of product testing under my belt, I couldn't help but jump on the opportunity to share some of my favorites. These are my go-to hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness picks — the ones I'd recommend to my mom, sister and friends — and they're all on sale right now. You can thank me later.

Scroll through the roundup below to see every product worth adding to your cart right now, and head to Sephora.com to shop the sale yourself.

Augustinus Bader The Cream, $140 (from $175), available here.

Ceremonia Guava Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner, $19.20 (from $24), available here.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax, $18.40 (from $23), available here.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction, $102.40 (from $128), available here.

Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum, $76.80 (from $96), available here.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector, $24 (from $30), available here.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick, $27.20 (from $34), available here.

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum, $24 (from $30), available here.

LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick, $15.20 (from $19), available here.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, $18.40 (from $23), available here.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask, $31.20 (from $39), available here.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Foundation, $55.20 (from $69), available here.

Shani Darden Retinol Reform Treatment Serum, $ (from $88), available here.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, $15.20 (from $19), available here.

Crown Affair The Hair Towel, $36 (from $45), available here.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, $28.80 (from $36), available here.

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $20.80 (from $26), available here.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $19.20 (from $24), available here.

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Deodorant, $24 (from $30), available here.

First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, $24 (from $30), available here.

Sakara Life Beauty & Detox Drops Duo, $31.20 (from $39), available here.

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning, $115.20 (from $144), available here.

Supergoop Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50, $25.60 (from $32), available here.

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, $271.20 (from $339), available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

