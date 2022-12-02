What Fashionista's Beauty Director Would Buy From Sephora's 20% Off Sale

See every product worth adding to your cart right now.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sephora is having a major sale — dubbed the Gifts for All event — just as the holiday shopping season is really getting going. Starting Friday, the beauty retailer is offering 20% off of one entire purchase (and 30% off of the Sephora Collection brand) both in stores and online with the code GETGIFTING. Unlike some of Sephora's other sales, the discount applies to all Sephora Beauty Insider members, regardless of tier — and it's free to join for those who aren't already members. The sale runs through Dec. 11, and shoppers will also receive free shipping with no minimum and no code required.

This sale is an exciting one, especially for those looking to stock up on tried-and-true beauty favorites for themselves or friends and family. As Fashionista's beauty director with more than 10 years of product testing under my belt, I couldn't help but jump on the opportunity to share some of my favorites. These are my go-to hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness picks — the ones I'd recommend to my mom, sister and friends — and they're all on sale right now. You can thank me later.

Scroll through the roundup below to see every product worth adding to your cart right now, and head to Sephora.com to shop the sale yourself.

