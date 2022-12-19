Fashionista's Zodiac Gift Guide: What to Buy for Every Sign

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

(For an immersive experience, read the introduction alongside a 528 Hz frequency. It'll help you tap into the frequency of unconditional love and healing for the next part of the article.)

As we wrap up the last couple weeks of the year, I want you, my Fashionista reader, to take a minute to think of five things you're grateful for — it'll help us set the tone for the rest of the article together. Think as big or as small as you'd like. Then, reflect on the experiences you've had this year and the lessons they've taught you. What did you learn? Where were you earlier this year? Where are you now? And where would you like to be?

Personally, I'm grateful for: the cup of French vanilla coffee my adorable pink Keurig machine brews every morning; the $200 '90s Vivienne Tam snow-leopard-print top I snagged off eBay earlier this year; my best friend Marta, for being my Gucci Flora-scented shoulder to cry on through heartbreak; SZA's new album; the ability to share my knowledge of astrology and fashion with you through this gift guide.

Under the request of literally everybody (okay, four people) who isn't a Scorpio or Sagittarius (because I already made gift guides for those signs), I've compiled a massive shopping list for every zodiac sign. From fringe net purses to bulky headphones you might confuse for a statement jewelry piece to lipstick in the most perfect shade of red in all the land, it's all here. Just make sure to press the "place order" button ASAP, because we're already in Mercury in Capricorn Retrograde's pre-shadow phase (affecting Capricorn, Libra, Cancer and Aries the most), and I don't want you to lose your packages.

"Retrograde again?" you might be asking — yes, again. Mercury goes retrograde three to four times a year, and this time, the planet turns backwards on Dec. 29, meaning we're starting the new year with reflection (and a lot of it) until Mercury stations direct again on Jan. 18. (Because it's in Capricorn, look to where you have Capricorn in your chart to see which area of your life will be most affected by miscommunication. Capricorn is an earth sign, so communication will be slower and more cutthroat.) We're also ending the year with Venus in Capricorn, where it will stay until Jan. 22, before swiftly moving into less serious and more independence-seeking Aquarius. This time last year, we were going through a Venus-in-Capricorn retrograde, which more than likely led to breakups and clarity in relationships.

Things will come full circle as cycles begin and end, as Venus conjuncts Pluto on New Year's Eve. Right now, you might find yourself making more serious investments than usual. Venus and Mercury being in the same sign also lightens the load of this retrograde because of the pleasant energy Venus brings with it. (It's one of the more favorable planets in the sky.)

Mars is still retrograde in Gemini, Mercury's home sign until Jan. 12. (It's been there since Oct. 30, affecting mutable signs Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo and Pisces the most.) This has caused us to feel more aggressive and less productive than usual. With Mercury also in retrograde, it's best to be mindful of what goes online (Gemini energy), to think before we speak (and shop) and to keep a cute little daily pocket planner in hand.

Without further ado, find gift ideas for every sign below. Happy gifting!

Aries Gifts

Rouge Dior Set, $50, available here: You know what they say: Two's company, three's a crowd and four's a party! I didn't make this quote up, but I bet you an Aries in a red (Dior) lipstick pout did. Aries, ruler of Mars, rules over the color. This sign is the first of the zodiac, and naturally possesses leadership qualities and commands every room it's in — especially in one of these four iconic Dior lipsticks from a limited-edition set. Martine Rose Reversible Fur Coat in Multi, $1,866, available here: There's little Aries cares about more than sports and physical activity. This reversible coat from British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose is the best of both worlds: a sporty red and blue side to wear to the gym, and a faux-fur side to complement your center-of-attention personality.

Taurus Gifts

Sleeper Two-Piece Metallic Lounge Suit, $263 (from $350), available here: Go big and go home in this matching lounge suit from Sleeper. It's rare for a Taurus to ever want to leave their home, but if they do, they’ll be wearing something Venusian: luxe, comfy and probably made with sparkly metallic threads. Loewe Scent of Marihuana Candle, $104, available here: Taurus' innate spiritual connection to nature and beauty will always show up in their home decor choices. This under-$120 Marihuana-scented candle from Loewe (surprise, I found something at Loewe that doesn’t cost $5,000) enhances a Taurus' aesthetic space and brings their love for nature indoors. The Sativa herbal scent lightly induces a relaxing aroma in a chic ceramic olive green candle holder, a color that's also ruled by the sign.

Gemini Gifts

Petit Kouraj Mini Fringe, $375, available here: Anything hand-sewn is a 10/10 to a Gemini, the zodiac sign that rules over our hands — which is why this mini fringe bag from Petit Kouraj is perfect. Candy pink and orange blend together in the shade Hibiscus to bring you this sweet treat. Missoni Home Giacomo Striped Hooded Belted Cotton-Terry Robe, $460, available here: Top five highlights of 2022? Number one on my list is Missoni’s rebrand under creative director Filippo Grazioli, who only just got promoted to the role this past March. There's nothing more Gemini-esque than matching "His and Hers" robes from the luxury Italian house in this multicolor zig-zag pattern — the sign rules over partnership and twins, after all.

Cancer Gifts

Aesther Ekme Demi Lune Calf Leather Shoulder Bag, $470, available here: As the true children of la luna, Cancers are naturally intuitive and nurturing, as the caretakers of the Zodiac. Embrace this energy and carry the moon (in a waning gibbous phase) with you day and night through this ivory calf leather shoulder bag from Aesther Ekme. ByChari Diamond Bezel Charm Necklace, $338 (from $450), available here: Delicate and dainty, like a Cancer, this 14k-gold and diamond piece from ByChari is a necklace you never need to take off.

Leo Gifts

Gucci Lion Head Earrings with Double G, $710, available here: Maximalism! Opulence! Giant Logos! In gold?! Nothing — and I mean nothing — screams Leo like these lion-head embellished gold hoop earrings from Gucci. A Leo was born to stand out, and these hoops will do the trick if you need the extra push. Manc X Ayera Eclipse of Love Bag, $350, available here: Cancer and Leo fall right next to each other on the Zodiac wheel, and they're also partners in ruling over the planetary luminaries. As the sun (Leo) rises, the moon (Cancer) sets, and vice versa. Turkish brand Ayera Studio has introduced an emblem of the sun as the signature theme for its "Eclipse of Love" collection.

Virgo Gifts

Misho Pebble Pods, $127, available here: I wrote an article on why there are so many Virgos in fashion, and the general/cosmic consensus is it's because of a Virgo's love for detail. Suhani Parek's jewelry brand Misho shot to popularity when it released its 22k-gold-plated Pepple Pod ear accessories — AirPod earrings! — which are not too flashy and just simple enough to elevate an outfit. A Virgo would appreciate this small decorative detail. Romeo Hunte Denim Corset Jacket, $1,295, available here: Romeo Hunte brings Virgo functionality and construction to this denim corset jacket. A Virgo doesn't like to waste time on their outfit, and would rather own staple pieces as opposed to statement ones for their capsule wardrobe. The stitching at the sides of the waist, drawstring cinching and pocket embellishments come together to bring this a masterpiece to life.

Libra Gifts

Louis Vuitton Dumbells 2KG, $2,640, available here: A fitness routine isn't important to Libra because they like going to the gym — it's because aesthetics and balance (qualities ruled by the sign) are important. These dumbbells from Louis Vuitton will run you almost $3k, but the pretty shade (pastel pink, a Libra color) make them worth it for a spot in your home gym, right? Reformation Alene Silk Dress, $318, available here: Play dress-up and live out your Libra fairy princess dreams in this light silky dress from Reformation.

Scorpio Gifts

Lanvin Cat-Handle Mini Bag, $1,678, available here: Lanvin's Hobo Cat Bag was inspired by an andiron owned by the house's founder Jeanne Lanvin (a Scorpio moon herself) in the 1900s. A sensual metal cat replaces a traditional leather handle on this lamb-leather beauty. Dark and elegant — super Scorpionic. Le Labo Santa 26 Scented Notebook, $55, available here: The rumors are true, you'll never be able to get a Scorpio to confess how they feel about literally anything — which is why a scented notebook might just be the perfect gift for them: They can write their feelings out instead (and keep it to themselves!). Perfume royalty Le Labo has come out with a notebook that smells of its Santal 26 fragrance, which is smokey and leathery — a deep scent for an even deeper sign.

Sagittarius Gifts

FP Movement All Prepped Printed Ski Suit, $498, available here (sizes XS-L): If there's one place an adventure-loving Sagittarius is certainly going to be this season, it's on an impromptu trip to the ski slopes somewhere in Europe. Plus, purple is Sagittarius' most beloved color. LaQuan Smith "I Am Moving Out" bag, $15,650, available here: Mutable signs like Sagittarius are always on the go and invite endings with open arms. The seasons of mutable signs (Sagittarius, Gemini, Virgo and Pisces) align with the end of earthly seasons: Sagittarius season starts at the end of fall, Pisces at the end of winter, Gemini at the end of spring, Virgo at the end of summer. This from Laquan Smith is giant enough to hold anything for a Sag's frequent moves and adventures.

Capricorn Gifts

Casio Women's Digital Vintage Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, $69.95, available here: Capricorn in the Zodiac is ruled by Saturn, father of time and taste, which is why Capricorns tend to have a greater appreciation for vintage fashion items. This gold Casio digital watch is a nostalgic reminder of the '70s, when digital watches first found fame in the fashion and gadget worlds alike. This new take on the classic watch includes modern features like LED lighting, an alarm, a stopwatch and calendar display. Kendall Miles CEO Pump, $450, available here: Dubbed the hard worker of the Zodiac, Capricorn rules over the tenth house in astrology — the house that rules over our status in the public eye, reputation and career. Chicago-based designer Kendall Miles has created the CEO Pump, the ideal power heel for comfortably running around the workplace and beyond. All of the brand's shoes are manufactured and handmade in Italy, so in Capricorn terms, they're the real deal.

Aquarius Gifts

Vivienne Westwood Orb-Print Wool Scarf, $131, available here: Like Capricorn, Aquarius is also traditionally ruled by the planet Saturn. In the fashion world, Saturn is synonymous with British brand Vivienne Westwood. This camel brown wool scarf from VW highlights its Saturn orb logo in a cream shade, and will go with any outfit in the wintertime. Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum, $170, available here: Aquarius' more modern ruler is Uranus, the first planet to be discovered through a telescope in 1781. In modern astrology, Uranus rules over all things technology, innovation and extraterrestrial beings like aliens. Mugler's Alien Goddess perfume is a floral-powered scent of bergamot, bourbon, vanilla and jasmine — a delicious smell of sweetness and the future.

Pisces Gifts

Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones, $640, available here: The hottest trend of this season is, without a doubt, giant, over-the-ear, mega-huge headphones. Montblanc has perfected them in chocolate brown leather and gold accents to match your chunky jewelry and accessories. Dreams, escapism, fantasy and illusion are all themes ruled by Pisces, the last sign of the Zodiac. Music is no exception to this list. Why do you think Pisceses make the best Spotify playlists of all time? It's in their celestial genes. Marni Red Calf-Hair Fussbett Sabot Loafers, $587 (from $850), available here: Mind. Body. Sole. Alexander McQueen, Kenzo Takada and Hubert de Givenchy are the most famous Pisces fashion designers — but my favorite Pisces trendsetter has got to be... *drumroll*... Albert Einstein. (The physicist is a March 14 baby.) In the 1950s, Einstein was photographed donning a pair of furry slippers similar to these calf-hair loafers by Marni. Pisces is the zodiac sign that rules over our feet, and it's important to give them extra TLC in the most comfortable shoes.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.