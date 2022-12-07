Skip to main content
29 of the Coziest Wardrobe Essentials Money Can Buy

Sweaters, slippers and scrunchies you'll want to live in all winter.

Photo: Imaxtree

When the cold winds roll in and snow comes down, there are few better feelings than wrapping yourself in something warm from head-to-toe: lined boots and thick socks to keep feet warm, cute mittens to protect your hands (while still easily accessing your phone), dramatically chunky sweaters.

Winter is already a gray time, so I like using fashion as a tool for bringing in more joyfulness and color — an extension of dopamine dressing, if you will. There's an air of exuberance right now, with that post-lockdown feeling and being "back outside," and that extends to our cozy-season essentials. 

Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most fun cozy items money can buy, from Ugg mules to shearling scrunchies to Gigi Hadid-approved cardigans. Happy shopping!

Guest in Residence

Guest in Residence Cabin Cardigan, $645, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

Offline By Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger

Offline by Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger, $59, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Another Tomorrow Merino Wool Knit Skirt

Another Tomorrow Merino Wool Knit Skirt, $490, available here (sizes XS-L)

Sandro Checked Scarf

Sandro Checked Scarf, $136, available here

Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Beanie

Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Beanie, $42, available here

Eileen Fisher Cashmere Silk Bliss Turtleneck Box-Top

Eileen Fisher Cashmere Silk Bliss Turtleneck Box-Top, $468, available here (sizes XXS-3X)

Ugg

Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog, $120, available here

Rouje Cyndelle Cardigan

Rouje Cyndelle Cardigan, $240, available here (sizes 34-42)

Brandon Blackwood portmore

Brandon Blackwood Portmore, $375, available here

Estelle

Estelle Matterhorn Faux Fur Coat, $149.25 (from $199), available here (sizes 1X-3X)

Women's Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots

Women's Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots, $180, available here

Buck Mason Graphite Highland Alpaca Rib Scarf

Buck Mason Graphite Highland Alpaca Rib Scarf, $125, available here

UGG x TELFAR Sideless Hoodie

UGG x TELFAR Sideless Hoodie, $200, available here (sizes XS-2XL)

Good American

Good American Faux Leather Shearling Jacket, $225, available here (sizes XXS-5XL)

SKIMS-LOUNGEWEAR

Skims Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress, $88, available here (sizes XXS-4X)

Donni

Donni Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket, $234, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and Polar Fleece Henley Sweatpants, $144, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Falconeri Oversized Ultrasoft Cashmere V-neck Sweater

Falconeri Oversized Ultrasoft Cashmere V-neck Sweater, $265, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Banana Republic

Banana Republic Cashmere Crew Socks, $55, available here

Fear of God Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Cotton Sweatshirt

Fear of God Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Cotton Sweatshirt, $65, available here (sizes 2XS-2XL)

Archy NYC Plush Edit Slipper

Archy NYC Plush Edit Slipper, $110, available here 

Dissh Ariah Black Knit Sleeved Midi Dress

Dissh Ariah Black Knit Sleeved Midi Dress, $150, available here (sizes XS-2XL)

Fanm Mon

Fanm Mon Marina Navy Cotton Cardigan, $349, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Celine Triomphe Chapka Hat

Celine Triomphe Chapka Hat, $750, available here

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves, $30, available here

Victor Glemaud Colorblocked Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Victor Glemaud Colorblocked Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $375, available here (sizes XS-L)

Sheertex Cozy Rib Shaping Rip-Resist Tights

Sheertex Cozy Rib Shaping Rip-Resist Tights, $89, available here (sizes XS-3XL)

Luss Cloud Pelli Slide

Lusso Cloud Pelli Slide, $145, available here 

Emi Jay Teddy Bear Scrunchie

Emi Jay Teddy Bear Scrunchie, $48, available here

Moncler Ghany Shiny Quilted Puffer Vest

Moncler Ghany Shiny Quilted Puffer Vest, $575, available here (sizes 0-5)

