29 of the Coziest Wardrobe Essentials Money Can Buy

When the cold winds roll in and snow comes down, there are few better feelings than wrapping yourself in something warm from head-to-toe: lined boots and thick socks to keep feet warm, cute mittens to protect your hands (while still easily accessing your phone), dramatically chunky sweaters.

Winter is already a gray time, so I like using fashion as a tool for bringing in more joyfulness and color — an extension of dopamine dressing, if you will. There's an air of exuberance right now, with that post-lockdown feeling and being "back outside," and that extends to our cozy-season essentials.

Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most fun cozy items money can buy, from Ugg mules to shearling scrunchies to Gigi Hadid-approved cardigans. Happy shopping!

