29 of the Coziest Wardrobe Essentials Money Can Buy
When the cold winds roll in and snow comes down, there are few better feelings than wrapping yourself in something warm from head-to-toe: lined boots and thick socks to keep feet warm, cute mittens to protect your hands (while still easily accessing your phone), dramatically chunky sweaters.
Winter is already a gray time, so I like using fashion as a tool for bringing in more joyfulness and color — an extension of dopamine dressing, if you will. There's an air of exuberance right now, with that post-lockdown feeling and being "back outside," and that extends to our cozy-season essentials.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the most fun cozy items money can buy, from Ugg mules to shearling scrunchies to Gigi Hadid-approved cardigans. Happy shopping!
Guest in Residence Cabin Cardigan, $645, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Offline by Aerie Fluffy Sherpa Jogger, $59, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Another Tomorrow Merino Wool Knit Skirt, $490, available here (sizes XS-L)
Sandro Checked Scarf, $136, available here
Grace Eleyae Satin-Lined Beanie, $42, available here
Eileen Fisher Cashmere Silk Bliss Turtleneck Box-Top, $468, available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Ugg Fuzz Sugar Clog, $120, available here
Rouje Cyndelle Cardigan, $240, available here (sizes 34-42)
Brandon Blackwood Portmore, $375, available here
Estelle Matterhorn Faux Fur Coat, $149.25 (from $199), available here (sizes 1X-3X)
Women's Faux Fur Lined Chelsea Boots, $180, available here
Buck Mason Graphite Highland Alpaca Rib Scarf, $125, available here
UGG x TELFAR Sideless Hoodie, $200, available here (sizes XS-2XL)
Good American Faux Leather Shearling Jacket, $225, available here (sizes XXS-5XL)
Skims Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress, $88, available here (sizes XXS-4X)
Donni Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket, $234, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and Polar Fleece Henley Sweatpants, $144, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Falconeri Oversized Ultrasoft Cashmere V-neck Sweater, $265, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Banana Republic Cashmere Crew Socks, $55, available here
Fear of God Essentials Women's Short Sleeve Cotton Sweatshirt, $65, available here (sizes 2XS-2XL)
Archy NYC Plush Edit Slipper, $110, available here
Dissh Ariah Black Knit Sleeved Midi Dress, $150, available here (sizes XS-2XL)
Fanm Mon Marina Navy Cotton Cardigan, $349, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Celine Triomphe Chapka Hat, $750, available here
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Gloves, $30, available here
Victor Glemaud Colorblocked Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, $375, available here (sizes XS-L)
Sheertex Cozy Rib Shaping Rip-Resist Tights, $89, available here (sizes XS-3XL)
Lusso Cloud Pelli Slide, $145, available here
Emi Jay Teddy Bear Scrunchie, $48, available here
Moncler Ghany Shiny Quilted Puffer Vest, $575, available here (sizes 0-5)
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Recommended Articles
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.