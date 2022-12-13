26 Fuzzy Bucket Hats That Make Winter Accessorizing More Fun

The fashion crowd can't get enough of plush headwear lately.

Photos: Imaxtree; Collage: Brooke Frischer

True to fashion's cyclical nature, hygge hats have gradually begun popping up more and more — again. A wide range of fashion stars (including but not limited to EmRata, Ziwe, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Meg Thee Stallion, Nadia Lee Cohen, Lori Harvey and, of course, Rihanna) have taken a keen liking to fur bucket hats in particular. At Art Basel, serial fur-hat lover Megan Fox had a Pamela Anderson moment in a since sold-out ostrich feather hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Even style-star-in-the-making North West co-signed the furry bucket hat trend on Instagram.

Meanwhile, countless designers are pushing their own new-season renditions right now. Among those leading the Y2K revival's modern domination are independent designers Emma Brewin and Tyler Lambert, who have been crowning fashionable heads with lush little halos since 2014 and 2021, respectively.

While the trend is contingent on a floppy shape and fuzzy texture, there are a wide breadth of colors, sizes and fabrics to choose from. Ace the Spacegirl look with a feathered option à la Gladys Tamez or Akira, or go the faux-fur route via Stand Studio or The Attico. Or, if fur isn't your style, you can still get the textured vibe via Lack of Color's nubby bouclé iteration or a cozy fleece by Aries. Shop 26 of our favorite plush toppers below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.