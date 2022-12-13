Skip to main content

26 Fuzzy Bucket Hats That Make Winter Accessorizing More Fun

The fashion crowd can't get enough of plush headwear lately.
faux fur bucket hat market

True to fashion's cyclical nature, hygge hats have gradually begun popping up more and more — again. A wide range of fashion stars (including but not limited to EmRata, Ziwe, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Meg Thee Stallion, Nadia Lee Cohen, Lori Harvey and, of course, Rihanna) have taken a keen liking to fur bucket hats in particular. At Art Basel, serial fur-hat lover Megan Fox had a Pamela Anderson moment in a since sold-out ostrich feather hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Even style-star-in-the-making North West co-signed the furry bucket hat trend on Instagram.

Meanwhile, countless designers are pushing their own new-season renditions right now. Among those leading the Y2K revival's modern domination are independent designers Emma Brewin and Tyler Lambert, who have been crowning fashionable heads with lush little halos since 2014 and 2021, respectively.

While the trend is contingent on a floppy shape and fuzzy texture, there are a wide breadth of colors, sizes and fabrics to choose from. Ace the Spacegirl look with a feathered option à la Gladys Tamez or Akira, or go the faux-fur route via Stand Studio or The Attico. Or, if fur isn't your style, you can still get the textured vibe via Lack of Color's nubby bouclé iteration or a cozy fleece by Aries. Shop 26 of our favorite plush toppers below.

stand studio wera oversized bucket hat

Stand Studio Pink Wera Oversized Faux-Fur Bucket Hat, $195, available here

emi jay teddy bucket hat

Emi Jay Teddy Bucket Hat in Black Diamond, $98, available here

versace bucket hat

Versace La Greca Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $412 (from $825), available here

surrell accessories faux fur cloche hat

Surell Accessories Faux-Fur Cloche Hat, $75, available here

nicholas daley knitted fuzzy hat

Nicholas Daley Knitted Fuzzy Hat, £140 (from £160), available here

gcdc faux fur bucket hat

GCDS Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $116 (from $145), available here

aries aries fleur fleece bucket hat

Aries Fleur Fleece Bucket Hat, $144 (from $205), available here

apparis faux fur bucket hat

Apparis Amara Shaved Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $64, available here

kangol fugora bucket hat

Kangol Fugora Bucket Hat, $85, available here

i am gia faux fur hat

I Am Gia Jadis Faux Fur Hat, $65, available here

acne studios hat

Acne Studios Genuine Shearling Bucket Hat, $580, available here

akira hat

Akira Make It Fab Quinn Ostrich Feather Brim Hat in Black, $100, available here

anna sui hat

Anna Sui White and Black Windowpane Bucket Hat, $200, available here

carhartt hat

Carhartt Work In Progress Multicolor Plains Bucket Hat, $66 (from $80), available here

dries hat

Dries Van Noten Gilly Mohair & Cotton Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $595, available here

emma brewin hat

Emma Brewin Lover Bucket, £390.00, available here

gladys tamez hat

Gladys Tamez Millinery Small Capucine Bucket Hat, $495, available here

jacquemus hat

Jacquemus Brown Le Papier Le Bob Neve Bucket Hat, $196 (from $255), available here

lack of color hat

Lack Of Color Shore Bucket Hat, $129, available here

lita ciara hat

Lita By Ciara Recycled Polyester Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $128, available here

r13 hat

R13 Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $295, available here

ruslan baginski hat

Ruslan Baginskiy Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $300, available here

soraya hennessy hat

Soraya Hennessy Verdant Crochet Bucket Hat, $67 (from $95), available here

storets hat

Storets Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $36, available here

the attico hat

The Attico Zebra Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $530, available here

tyler lambert hat

Tyler Lambert F*ck It Bucket Blue, $145, available here

