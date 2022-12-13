26 Fuzzy Bucket Hats That Make Winter Accessorizing More Fun
True to fashion's cyclical nature, hygge hats have gradually begun popping up more and more — again. A wide range of fashion stars (including but not limited to EmRata, Ziwe, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Meg Thee Stallion, Nadia Lee Cohen, Lori Harvey and, of course, Rihanna) have taken a keen liking to fur bucket hats in particular. At Art Basel, serial fur-hat lover Megan Fox had a Pamela Anderson moment in a since sold-out ostrich feather hat by Gladys Tamez Millinery. Even style-star-in-the-making North West co-signed the furry bucket hat trend on Instagram.
Meanwhile, countless designers are pushing their own new-season renditions right now. Among those leading the Y2K revival's modern domination are independent designers Emma Brewin and Tyler Lambert, who have been crowning fashionable heads with lush little halos since 2014 and 2021, respectively.
While the trend is contingent on a floppy shape and fuzzy texture, there are a wide breadth of colors, sizes and fabrics to choose from. Ace the Spacegirl look with a feathered option à la Gladys Tamez or Akira, or go the faux-fur route via Stand Studio or The Attico. Or, if fur isn't your style, you can still get the textured vibe via Lack of Color's nubby bouclé iteration or a cozy fleece by Aries. Shop 26 of our favorite plush toppers below.
Stand Studio Pink Wera Oversized Faux-Fur Bucket Hat, $195, available here
Emi Jay Teddy Bucket Hat in Black Diamond, $98, available here
Versace La Greca Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $412 (from $825), available here
Surell Accessories Faux-Fur Cloche Hat, $75, available here
Nicholas Daley Knitted Fuzzy Hat, £140 (from £160), available here
GCDS Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $116 (from $145), available here
Aries Fleur Fleece Bucket Hat, $144 (from $205), available here
Apparis Amara Shaved Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $64, available here
Kangol Fugora Bucket Hat, $85, available here
I Am Gia Jadis Faux Fur Hat, $65, available here
Acne Studios Genuine Shearling Bucket Hat, $580, available here
Akira Make It Fab Quinn Ostrich Feather Brim Hat in Black, $100, available here
Anna Sui White and Black Windowpane Bucket Hat, $200, available here
Carhartt Work In Progress Multicolor Plains Bucket Hat, $66 (from $80), available here
Dries Van Noten Gilly Mohair & Cotton Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $595, available here
Emma Brewin Lover Bucket, £390.00, available here
Gladys Tamez Millinery Small Capucine Bucket Hat, $495, available here
Jacquemus Brown Le Papier Le Bob Neve Bucket Hat, $196 (from $255), available here
Lack Of Color Shore Bucket Hat, $129, available here
Lita By Ciara Recycled Polyester Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $128, available here
R13 Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $295, available here
Ruslan Baginskiy Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $300, available here
Soraya Hennessy Verdant Crochet Bucket Hat, $67 (from $95), available here
Storets Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $36, available here
The Attico Zebra Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $530, available here
Tyler Lambert F*ck It Bucket Blue, $145, available here
