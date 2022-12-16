The Holiday Party Dress Shopping Guide: 4 Styles That'll Make You Stand Out in a Crowd
Regardless of how you plan to spend the holidays, there's a good chance you'll be at a few gatherings, whether it's a get-together with friends, a family soirée or a New Year's Eve bash. And if you're looking to stand out in the crowd, you'll want an eye-grabbing look. Step one: Find a great holiday party dress.
You can be the main character in a puff-sleeved number or a sequined one, or stick with something minimal that lets your accessories shine. We narrowed the list down to four dress silhouettes you can't go wrong with. The best part: They're timeless, so you can wear them well into the new year. Shop our favorites below.
Puff-Sleeved Dresses
Batsheva Square Neck Mini Prairie Dress in Iris Metallic Taffeta, $375, available here (size XS-L)
Hill House Home Athena Nap Dress, $125, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Azeeza Sana Balloon-Sleeve Silk Mini Dress, $895, available here (sizes XS-L)
Selkie The Puff Dress, $295, available here (sizes XXS-5X)
Mie Mini Gozo Dress, $245, available here (sizes XS-3X)
Minimal Dresses
Reformation Zenni Dress, $278, available here (sizes 0-12) and here (sizes 14-24)
Wray Wrapped Bandeau Dress, $145, available here (sizes XXS-6XL)
GooGoo Atkins Trendy Plus Size Sleeveless Asymmetrical Mini Dress, $70, available here (sizes 0X-3X)
Diarrablu Sustainable Amal Dress-Solid Noir, $255, available here (size XS-3XL)
Eloquii Satin Halter Slip Dress, $120, available here (sizes 14-28)
Patterned Dresses
Tanya Taylor Thea Dress, $495, available here (sizes XS-3X)
Rhode Jemima Dress, $515, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Autumn Adeigbo Gabriella Dress, $595, available here (sizes 0-16)
Jonathan Cohen Slip Dress in Dancing Leona, $650, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Frances Valentine Georgette Sequin Dress, $798, available here (sizes XS-3X)
Sparkly Dresses
Ganni Sequined-Embellished Minidress, $224, available here (sizes XS-L)
Maeve One-Shoulder Sequin Dress, $230, available here (sizes XXS-3X)
Cult Naked Blu Moon Dress, $420, available here (sizes XXS-XL)
In the Mood for Love Marissa Sequined Asymmetric Halter Dress, $710, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Zelie for She Celbration Gown, $159 (from $219), available here (sizes 1X-3X)
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.