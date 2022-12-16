Skip to main content
The Holiday Party Dress Shopping Guide: 4 Styles That'll Make You Stand Out in a Crowd

Photo: Imaxtree

Regardless of how you plan to spend the holidays, there's a good chance you'll be at a few gatherings, whether it's a get-together with friends, a family soirée or a New Year's Eve bash. And if you're looking to stand out in the crowd, you'll want an eye-grabbing look. Step one: Find a great holiday party dress

You can be the main character in a puff-sleeved number or a sequined one, or stick with something minimal that lets your accessories shine. We narrowed the list down to four dress silhouettes you can't go wrong with. The best part: They're timeless, so you can wear them well into the new year. Shop our favorites below. 

Puff-Sleeved Dresses

batsheva

Batsheva Square Neck Mini Prairie Dress in Iris Metallic Taffeta, $375, available here (size XS-L)

Hill House Athena Dress

Hill House Home Athena Nap Dress, $125, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Azeeza Dress

Azeeza Sana Balloon-Sleeve Silk Mini Dress, $895, available here (sizes XS-L)

selkie_1

Selkie The Puff Dress, $295, available here (sizes XXS-5X)

Mie Mini Gozo Dress

Mie Mini Gozo Dress, $245, available here (sizes XS-3X)

Minimal Dresses

Reformation Zenni Dress

Reformation Zenni Dress, $278, available here (sizes 0-12) and here (sizes 14-24)

Wray Wrapped Bandeau Dress

Wray Wrapped Bandeau Dress, $145, available here (sizes XXS-6XL)

GooGoo Atkins Trendy Plus Size Sleeveless Asymmetrical Mini Dress, $70

GooGoo Atkins Trendy Plus Size Sleeveless Asymmetrical Mini Dress, $70, available here (sizes 0X-3X)

diarrablu

Diarrablu Sustainable Amal Dress-Solid Noir, $255, available here (size XS-3XL)

Eloquii Satin Halter Slip Dress

Eloquii Satin Halter Slip Dress, $120, available here (sizes 14-28)

Patterned Dresses

Tanya Taylor Thea

Tanya Taylor Thea Dress, $495, available here (sizes XS-3X)

rhode

Rhode Jemima Dress, $515, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

Autumn Adeigbo Gabriella Dress

Autumn Adeigbo Gabriella Dress, $595, available here (sizes 0-16)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen Slip Dress in Dancing Leona, $650, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Frances Valentine Georgette Sequin Dress Blue Coral

Frances Valentine Georgette Sequin Dress, $798, available here (sizes XS-3X)

Sparkly Dresses

ganni

Ganni Sequined-Embellished Minidress, $224, available here (sizes XS-L)

Maeve One-Shoulder Sequin Dress, $230

Maeve One-Shoulder Sequin Dress, $230, available here (sizes XXS-3X)

cult

Cult Naked Blu Moon Dress, $420, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

In the Mood for Love Marissa Sequined Asymmetric Halter Dress, $710

In the Mood for Love Marissa Sequined Asymmetric Halter Dress, $710, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Zelie for She

Zelie for She Celbration Gown, $159 (from $219), available here (sizes 1X-3X)

