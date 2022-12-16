The Holiday Party Dress Shopping Guide: 4 Styles That'll Make You Stand Out in a Crowd

Regardless of how you plan to spend the holidays, there's a good chance you'll be at a few gatherings, whether it's a get-together with friends, a family soirée or a New Year's Eve bash. And if you're looking to stand out in the crowd, you'll want an eye-grabbing look. Step one: Find a great holiday party dress.

You can be the main character in a puff-sleeved number or a sequined one, or stick with something minimal that lets your accessories shine. We narrowed the list down to four dress silhouettes you can't go wrong with. The best part: They're timeless, so you can wear them well into the new year. Shop our favorites below.

Puff-Sleeved Dresses

Minimal Dresses

Patterned Dresses

Sparkly Dresses

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

