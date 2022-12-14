The Only Party Shoes You Need This Holiday Season
It's officially time to start holiday outfit planning and getting ready to put your best foot forward — literally.
One of the best parts of the season is getting together with friends and loved ones. Knowing that those moments will live forever in photos, you want to look your best. Yes, the clothes are important, but so are the shoes — after all, the pair you wear determines how confidently you carry yourself when walking into a room.
When it comes to holiday party shoes, you want to find footwear that fits well into your wardrobe, brings out your style, is comfortable enough to wear to a variety of functions and, of course, feels festive.
To make it easier, we found the best, on-trend shoes to wear to potlucks, gift exchanges, family dinners and new-year gatherings, from velvet heels to Mary Jane platforms. Shop them all below.
Velvet Heels
Margaux The Holiday Capsule, $345, available here
Agnes Bethel Pat Royalty Red, $499, available here
Loeffler Randall Melany Spruce Platform Bow Heel, $450, available here
Alohas Cinderella Crystal Brown Velvet Pumps, $230, available here
Jimmy Choo Women's Flaca 100 Velvet Bow High Heel Slide Sandals, $1,050, available here
Mary Jane Platforms
Cult Gaia Angelou Platform, $478, available here
UO Sadie Mary Jane Platform Heel, $69, available here
3.1 Phillip Lim Naomi Platform Mary Jane, $650, available here
Christian Louboutin Movida Jane, $1,075, available here
Stuart Weitzman Women's SkyHigh 145 Mary Jane Platform Pumps, $595, available here
Metallic Heels
Chelsea Paris Zasa Platform Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals, $595, available here
Reformation Marisol Platform Heel, $298, available here
Joie Leonore High Heel Mule, $268, available here
Brother Vellies Women's Bike Strappy Tassel High Heel Sandals, $347 (from $495), available here
M.Gemi The Esatto 70mm, $255 (from $328), available here
Wide Calf Boots
Up2Step Wide Calf Knee High, $91, available here
Eloquii Lane At the Knee Boot, $170, available here
Isabel Marant Lelia Tall Boot, $1,860, available here
Naturalizer Brent Wide Calf High Shaft Boots, $250, available here
Wray Knee High Boot, $475, available here
Sparkly Shoes
Michael Kors Parker Crystal Embellished Scuba Loafer, $139 (from $185), available here
Kate Spade New York Marabou Pump, $268, available here
Nomasei Adora, $570, available here
Inc. Rami Two-Piece Ankle-Strap Pumps, $100, available here
Larroudé Olivia Pump, $315, available here
Heeled Knee-High Boots
Steve Madden Saphhire Rhinestones, $130, available here
The Kooples Black Suede Thigh-High Boots, $645, available here
M.M. LaFleur The Nina Boot 3D-Knit, $565, available here
Simon Miller Tall Mojo Boot, $595, available here
Kendall Miles Attitude Boot, $900, available here
Red Platforms
Hill House The Party Platform, $295, available here
Ganni Chunky Heeled Sandals, $255 (from $425), available here
Schutz Luan Pump, $168, available here
Melissa Kick Off Platform Sneaker, $119, available here
Charles & Keith Lula Patent Loafer Pumps, $74 (from $86), available here
Closed-Toe Heels
Nalebe Stellar Pumps, $740, available here
Sarah Flint Parker 50, $550, available here
Arch A-Line Lace Up, $225, available here
Malone Souliers Maureen Black Gold Satin Stiletto Mule, $675, available here
Mateo for INC Women's Cindy Mules, $75 (from $100), available here
