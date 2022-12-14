Skip to main content
The Only Party Shoes You Need This Holiday Season

Putting your best foot forward feels easy with these.

Photo: Imaxtree

It's officially time to start holiday outfit planning and getting ready to put your best foot forward — literally. 

One of the best parts of the season is getting together with friends and loved ones. Knowing that those moments will live forever in photos, you want to look your best. Yes, the clothes are important, but so are the shoes — after all, the pair you wear determines how confidently you carry yourself when walking into a room.

When it comes to holiday party shoes, you want to find footwear that fits well into your wardrobe, brings out your style, is comfortable enough to wear to a variety of functions and, of course, feels festive.

To make it easier, we found the best, on-trend shoes to wear to potlucks, gift exchanges, family dinners and new-year gatherings, from velvet heels to Mary Jane platforms. Shop them all below.

Velvet Heels 

Margaux The Holiday Capsule

Margaux The Holiday Capsule, $345, available here

Agnes the Label Pat Royalty Red

Agnes Bethel Pat Royalty Red, $499, available here

Loeffler Randall Melany Spruce Platform Bow Heel, $450

Loeffler Randall Melany Spruce Platform Bow Heel, $450, available here

alohas-cinderella-crystal-velvet-coffee-brown-pump

Alohas Cinderella Crystal Brown Velvet Pumps, $230, available here

Jimmy Choo Women's Flaca 100 Velvet Bow High Heel Slide Sandals

Jimmy Choo Women's Flaca 100 Velvet Bow High Heel Slide Sandals, $1,050, available here

Mary Jane Platforms

Cult Gaia Angelou Platform

Cult Gaia Angelou Platform, $478, available here

Urban Outfitters

UO Sadie Mary Jane Platform Heel, $69, available here

3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim Naomi Platform Mary Jane, $650, available here

Christian Louboutin Movida Jane

Christian Louboutin Movida Jane, $1,075, available here

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman Women's SkyHigh 145 Mary Jane Platform Pumps, $595, available here 

Metallic Heels 

Chelsea Paris Zasa Platform Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals

Chelsea Paris Zasa Platform Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals, $595, available here

Reformation Marisol Platform Heel

Reformation Marisol Platform Heel, $298, available here

Joie Leonore High Heel Mule

Joie Leonore High Heel Mule, $268, available here

Brother Vellies Women's Bike Strappy Tassel High Heel Sandals

Brother Vellies Women's Bike Strappy Tassel High Heel Sandals, $347 (from $495), available here

M.Gemi The Esatto 70mm

M.Gemi The Esatto 70mm, $255 (from $328), available here

Wide Calf Boots

up2step wide calf boot

Up2Step Wide Calf Knee High, $91, available here

Eloquii Lane At the Knee Boot

Eloquii Lane At the Knee Boot, $170, available here

Isabel Marant Lelia Tall Boot

Isabel Marant Lelia Tall Boot, $1,860, available here

Naturalizer Brent Wide Calf High Shaft Boots

Naturalizer Brent Wide Calf High Shaft Boots, $250, available here

Wray KELLYGREEN Boot

Wray Knee High Boot, $475, available here

Sparkly Shoes

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Parker Crystal Embellished Scuba Loafer, $139 (from $185), available here

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York Marabou Pump, $268, available here

Nomasei_ADORA_sandals

Nomasei Adora, $570, available here

Inc Macys

Inc. Rami Two-Piece Ankle-Strap Pumps, $100, available here

Larroude

Larroudé Olivia Pump, $315, available here

Heeled Knee-High Boots

Steve Madden Saphhire Rhinestones

Steve Madden Saphhire Rhinestones, $130, available here

The Kooples Black Suede Thigh-High Boots

The Kooples Black Suede Thigh-High Boots, $645, available here

M.M. LaFleur The Nina Boot 3D-Knit

M.M. LaFleur The Nina Boot 3D-Knit, $565, available here

Simon Miller Tall Mojo Boot

Simon Miller Tall Mojo Boot, $595, available here

Kendall Miles Attitude Boot

Kendall Miles Attitude Boot, $900, available here

Red Platforms 

Hill House The Party Platform

Hill House The Party Platform, $295, available here

Ganni

Ganni Chunky Heeled Sandals, $255 (from $425), available here 

Schutz

Schutz Luan Pump, $168, available here

Melissa

Melissa Kick Off Platform Sneaker, $119, available here

Charles and Keith

Charles & Keith Lula Patent Loafer Pumps, $74 (from $86), available here

Closed-Toe Heels  

Nalebe Stellar Pumps

Nalebe Stellar Pumps, $740, available here

Sarah Flint Parker 50

Sarah Flint Parker 50, $550, available here

Arch

Arch A-Line Lace Up, $225, available here

Malone Souliers Maureen Black Gold Satin Stiletto Mule

Malone Souliers Maureen Black Gold Satin Stiletto Mule, $675, available here

Mateo Inc

Mateo for INC Women's Cindy Mules, $75 (from $100), available here

