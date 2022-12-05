18 Twin Sets to Pull You Out of a Winter Sweater Slump
Most winter days, I want to put on a chunky sweater so big that I might as well just wear a blanket out of the house. Sometimes, though, I would love to feel like I'm not being swallowed whole by oversized knits. I want something that's refined, effortless and says "Hey! There's a person under this sweater!" That's where the twin set comes into play.
Modern iterations of the twin set — a coordinating sweater or cardigan and knit top — are a far cry from the originals that arrived on the women's workwear scene in the 1950s. (Although, you can definitely still find that look, too.) We're living in a post-Katie Holmes Knit Bra society, and now have plenty of alluring options from brands like Jacquemus and Khaite (think bralettes and barely-buttoned cardigans).
Easily layered under a coat when needed, the knit twin set is just enough to keep you warm in the cooler months. Plus, they're just so versatile: Wear them together or separate, mix and match, adjust them to your liking for variety of settings. For example, you can button up for the corporate world, then bare it all for post-work happy hour drinks.
From recycled cashmere sets to affordable knit duos, shop 18 of this season's best sweater sets in the gallery below.
Reformation Frida Cashmere Tank and Cardi Set, $268, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Gap Cropped Skinny Rib Tank, $18 from $45, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and Cardigan, $24 from $60, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Naadam Cashmere Baby Rib Cropped Cami, $95, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and Crewneck Cardigan, $175, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Arch The Halterneck Knit Pullover, $190, available here (sizes 36-38) and Wide Organic Knit Cardigan, $440, available here (one size)
Blumarine Twin Knit Set, $890 (from $1,369), available here (sizes XS-L)
Tove Studio Nora Knitted Vest, $416, available here (sizes S-L) and Charlotte Knitted Cardigan, $717, available here (S-L)
Alessandra Rich Knitted Cardigan, $1,009, available here (sizes 36-46) and Knitted Bandeau, $580, available here (sizes 36-46)
Madewell Mapleton Crop Sweater Tank, $49, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and Haskell Crop Cardigan Sweater, $89, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
LHD Rocher Twin Set, $395, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Dion Lee Slash Turtleneck & Tank Top Set, $409 (from $610), available here (sizes 3XS-3XL)
& Other Stories Cable Knit Tube Top, $69, available here (sizes XS-L) and Knitted Bolero Cardigan, $99, available here (sizes XS-L)
Good American Collegiate Cable Knit Cardigan, $91 (from $130), available here (sizes XXS-5XL) and Crop Top, $60 (from $85), available here (sizes XXS-5XL)
Leset Tess Crewneck Tee, $225, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Cardigan, $350, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Abercrombie & Fitch Mini Sweater Dress and Scuba Cardigan Set, $84 (from $120), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Alice + Olivia Luetta Fuzzy Tube Top With Shrug, $279 (from $465), available here (sizes XS-XL)
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater-Tank, $84 (from $110), available here (sizes XXS-3XL) and Featherweight Cropped Cardigan, $99 (from $138), available here (sizes XXS-3XL)
Staud Aileen Cable Knit Tube Top, $195, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Norma Cable Knit Cardigan, $395, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Victor Glemaud Cropped Cardigan, $207 (from $295), available here (sizes XS-L) and Bandeau Top, $105 (from $150), available here (sizes XS-XL)
