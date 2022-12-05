18 Twin Sets to Pull You Out of a Winter Sweater Slump

Most winter days, I want to put on a chunky sweater so big that I might as well just wear a blanket out of the house. Sometimes, though, I would love to feel like I'm not being swallowed whole by oversized knits. I want something that's refined, effortless and says "Hey! There's a person under this sweater!" That's where the twin set comes into play.

Modern iterations of the twin set — a coordinating sweater or cardigan and knit top — are a far cry from the originals that arrived on the women's workwear scene in the 1950s. (Although, you can definitely still find that look, too.) We're living in a post-Katie Holmes Knit Bra society, and now have plenty of alluring options from brands like Jacquemus and Khaite (think bralettes and barely-buttoned cardigans).

Easily layered under a coat when needed, the knit twin set is just enough to keep you warm in the cooler months. Plus, they're just so versatile: Wear them together or separate, mix and match, adjust them to your liking for variety of settings. For example, you can button up for the corporate world, then bare it all for post-work happy hour drinks.

From recycled cashmere sets to affordable knit duos, shop 18 of this season's best sweater sets in the gallery below.

