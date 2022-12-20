24 Trendy Metallic Pieces to Outshine the New Year
Metallic, sparkly, disco ball-core — whatever you want to call it, I'm addicted. Maybe it's the new year rapidly approaching, or perhaps it's the way I still can't get Taylor Swift's hit "Bejeweled" out of my head, but I'm gravitating towards shimmer like a kid in a candy shop.
A glitzy sequined dress is practically synonymous with ringing in the new year or celebrating the holidays, and it makes sense: This season signals bright new beginnings and fun festivities, and who doesn't want to reflect that with their outfit? But don't feel like you have to stop there.
Sequins, metallics and rhinestones aren't only appropriate for one time of year. Turn everyday into a special occasion. Make unexpected fashion choices: Pair a sparkly mini skirt with your favorite worn-in graphic T-shirt, or throw on a pair of chrome ballet flats with your daily sweater-and-jeans uniform. In 2023, take everything that comes your way and find a way to make it shimmer.
Ahead, shop everything from New Year's Eve-ready dresses to shiny pieces you can mix into your personal wardrobe for a bold style upgrade.
Reformation Vidette Dress, $174 (from $248), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Paco Rabanne Paillette-Embellished Shoulder Bag, $790, available here
Zelie for She Saturday Night Fever Set, $189 (from $229), available here (sizes 1X-3X)
Brandon Blackwood Syl Rhinestone Top Handle Bag, $350, available here
LaQuan Smith Sequin Bra Top, $450, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Sequin Pencil Skirt, $825, available here (sizes XS-L)
Prada Silver Metallic Leather Ballerinas, $1,070, available here
& Other Stories Cable Knit Sweater, $149, available here (sizes XXS-L)
Amy Lynn Lupe Ice Blue Metallic Trousers, £75, available here (sizes S-L)
House of Sunny The 60 Cosmo Faux Fir Trim Coat, $369, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow, $26, available here
Banana Republic Teia Sequin Maxi Dress, $280, available here (sizes 0-18)
Brother Vellies Mirror Bike Shoe, $495, available here
Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt, $260, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Mango Crystal Waterfall Earrings, $30, available here
Eloquii Sequin Maxi Dress with Slit, $160, available here (sizes 14-28)
Chelsea Paris Women's Zasa High Heel Platform Sandals, $495, available here
Urban Outfitters Hunter Sheer Sequin Midi Dress, $149, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Urban Sophistication The Cloud Case, $95, available here
Free People Glitter Fishnet Tights, $48, available here (one size)
HVN Affie Sequin Two-Piece Set, $495, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt, $99, available here (sizes XS-3XL)
Gucci Gigi Slingback Pump, $1,150, available here
Amber Sceats Crystal Tassel Headband, $119, available here
Pipatchara Mini Amu, $582, available here
