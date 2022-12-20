24 Trendy Metallic Pieces to Outshine the New Year

Metallic, sparkly, disco ball-core — whatever you want to call it, I'm addicted. Maybe it's the new year rapidly approaching, or perhaps it's the way I still can't get Taylor Swift's hit "Bejeweled" out of my head, but I'm gravitating towards shimmer like a kid in a candy shop.

A glitzy sequined dress is practically synonymous with ringing in the new year or celebrating the holidays, and it makes sense: This season signals bright new beginnings and fun festivities, and who doesn't want to reflect that with their outfit? But don't feel like you have to stop there.

Sequins, metallics and rhinestones aren't only appropriate for one time of year. Turn everyday into a special occasion. Make unexpected fashion choices: Pair a sparkly mini skirt with your favorite worn-in graphic T-shirt, or throw on a pair of chrome ballet flats with your daily sweater-and-jeans uniform. In 2023, take everything that comes your way and find a way to make it shimmer.

Ahead, shop everything from New Year's Eve-ready dresses to shiny pieces you can mix into your personal wardrobe for a bold style upgrade.

