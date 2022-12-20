Skip to main content
24 Trendy Metallic Pieces to Outshine the New Year

Make the whole place shimmer.

Photo: Imaxtree

Metallic, sparkly, disco ball-core — whatever you want to call it, I'm addicted. Maybe it's the new year rapidly approaching, or perhaps it's the way I still can't get Taylor Swift's hit "Bejeweled" out of my head, but I'm gravitating towards shimmer like a kid in a candy shop. 

A glitzy sequined dress is practically synonymous with ringing in the new year or celebrating the holidays, and it makes sense: This season signals bright new beginnings and fun festivities, and who doesn't want to reflect that with their outfit? But don't feel like you have to stop there.

Sequins, metallics and rhinestones aren't only appropriate for one time of year. Turn everyday into a special occasion. Make unexpected fashion choices: Pair a sparkly mini skirt with your favorite worn-in graphic T-shirt, or throw on a pair of chrome ballet flats with your daily sweater-and-jeans uniform. In 2023, take everything that comes your way and find a way to make it shimmer.

Ahead, shop everything from New Year's Eve-ready dresses to shiny pieces you can mix into your personal wardrobe for a bold style upgrade.   

Reformation Vidette Dress

Reformation Vidette Dress, $174 (from $248), available here (sizes XS-XL)

Paco Rabanne Paillette-Embellished Shoulder Bag

Paco Rabanne Paillette-Embellished Shoulder Bag, $790, available here

Zelie for She

Zelie for She Saturday Night Fever Set, $189 (from $229), available here (sizes 1X-3X)

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood Syl Rhinestone Top Handle Bag, $350, available here

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith Sequin Bra Top, $450, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Sequin Pencil Skirt, $825, available here (sizes XS-L)

Prada Silver Metallic Leather Ballerinas

Prada Silver Metallic Leather Ballerinas, $1,070, available here 

& Other Stories Rhinestone Cable Knit Sweate

& Other Stories Cable Knit Sweater, $149, available here (sizes XXS-L)

Amy Lynn Lupe Ice Blue Metallic Trousers

Amy Lynn Lupe Ice Blue Metallic Trousers, £75, available here (sizes S-L)

House of Sunny The 60 Cosmo Faux Fir Trim Coat

House of Sunny The 60 Cosmo Faux Fir Trim Coat, $369, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow

Danessa Myricks Beauty Twin Flames Liquid Eyeshadow, $26, available here

Banana Republic Teia Sequin Maxi Dress

Banana Republic Teia Sequin Maxi Dress, $280, available here (sizes 0-18)

Brother Vellies Mirror Bike Shoe

Brother Vellies Mirror Bike Shoe, $495, available here 

Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt

Danielle Guizio Low Rise Paillette Skirt, $260, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Mango Crystal Waterfall Earrings

Mango Crystal Waterfall Earrings, $30, available here

Eloquii Sequin Maxi Dress with Slit

Eloquii Sequin Maxi Dress with Slit, $160, available here (sizes 14-28)

Chelsea Paris

Chelsea Paris Women's Zasa High Heel Platform Sandals, $495, available here

Urban Outfitters Hunter Sheer Sequin Midi Dress

Urban Outfitters Hunter Sheer Sequin Midi Dress, $149, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Urban Sophistication The Cloud Case

Urban Sophistication The Cloud Case, $95, available here

Free People Glitter Fishnet Tights

Free People Glitter Fishnet Tights, $48, available here (one size)

HVN Affie Sequin Two-Piece Set

HVN Affie Sequin Two-Piece Set, $495, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Good American Virgo Boyfriend Sweatshirt

Good American Boyfriend Sweatshirt, $99, available here (sizes XS-3XL)

Gucci Gigi Slingback Pump

Gucci Gigi Slingback Pump, $1,150, available here 

Amber Sceats Crystal Tassel Headband

Amber Sceats Crystal Tassel Headband, $119, available here

Pipatchara

Pipatchara Mini Amu, $582, available here

