18 Pajama Sets for Your Best Beauty Sleep This Winter

Typically unseen by the general public, pajamas may not be a top priority on your shopping list — but we'd argue they're underrated.

Wearing a matching set of pajamas to bed doesn't exactly make you an adult, but it sure can make you feel like you have your life together. During winter's shorter days and colder weather, I'll take a bit of joy anywhere I can find it, even if it's just putting on a cozy pair of PJs.

With the holidays just around the corner, a pajama set also makes a great gift for hard-to-shop-for loved ones — it's something they wouldn't necessarily splurge on for themselves, but will appreciate nonetheless. And with so many fabrics, styles and colors to choose from, you'll have no problem finding a pair they (or you) will love. Brands seem to be investing in the sleepwear category more than ever lately, from expanding their offerings to launching special collaborations (like Tekla and Jacquemus).

And we're not just talking about aesthetics: From Eberjay's temperature-regulating knits to PH5's hyaluronic acid-infused fabrics to Mara Hoffman's Fair Trade Certified™ organic cotton, there are also innovative materials for for every kind of sleeper.

Read on for our 18 favorite pairs to shop now. Happy sleeping!

