Skip to main content
18 Pajama Sets for Your Best Beauty Sleep This Winter

18 Pajama Sets for Your Best Beauty Sleep This Winter

They make a great gift — for yourself and others.

Photo: Courtesy of Philip Messmann/Tekla Fabrics

They make a great gift — for yourself and others.

Typically unseen by the general public, pajamas may not be a top priority on your shopping list — but we'd argue they're underrated.

Wearing a matching set of pajamas to bed doesn't exactly make you an adult, but it sure can make you feel like you have your life together. During winter's shorter days and colder weather, I'll take a bit of joy anywhere I can find it, even if it's just putting on a cozy pair of PJs.

With the holidays just around the corner, a pajama set also makes a great gift for hard-to-shop-for loved ones — it's something they wouldn't necessarily splurge on for themselves, but will appreciate nonetheless. And with so many fabrics, styles and colors to choose from, you'll have no problem finding a pair they (or you) will love. Brands seem to be investing in the sleepwear category more than ever lately, from expanding their offerings to launching special collaborations (like Tekla and Jacquemus).

And we're not just talking about aesthetics: From Eberjay's temperature-regulating knits to PH5's hyaluronic acid-infused fabrics to Mara Hoffman's Fair Trade Certified™ organic cotton, there are also innovative materials for for every kind of sleeper.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Learn about licensing opportunities.

Read on for our 18 favorite pairs to shop now. Happy sleeping!

Rixo Cece Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set

Rixo Cece Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set, $123 (from $205), available here (sizes XXS-3XL)

Lake DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set

Lake DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set, $138, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Sleeper Origami Pajama Set Hot Pink

Sleeper Origami Pajama Set, $224 (from $320), available here (sizes XS-XL)

Skims Fleece Sleep Set

Skims Fleece Sleep Set, $98, available here (sizes XXS-4XL)

Batsheva Pajama Set Olive Green Polka Dot

Batsheva Pajama Set, $210 (from $300), available here (sizes XS-XL)

Savage X Fenty Keep It Casual Cropped Sleep Top and Pant

Savage X Fenty Keep It Casual Cropped Sleep Top, $40, available here (sizes XS-4XL) and Pant, $50, available here (sizes XS-4XL)

Hill House The Perri Sleep Tank and The Alice Sleep Pants

Hill House The Perri Sleep Tank, $50, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and The Alice Sleep Pants, $60, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Morgan Lane Ruthie Top and Chantel Pant

Morgan Lane Ruthie Top $298, available here (sizes P-XXL) and Chantel Pant, $285, available here (sizes P-XXL)

Maison Essentiele Silk-Satin Pajama Shirt and Shorts

Maison Essentiele Silk-Satin Pajama Shirt, $172 (from $245), available here (sizes XS-XL) and Shorts, $105 (from $150), available here (sizes XS-XL)

House of Chic 3 Piece Set

House of Chic 3 Piece Set, $58, available here (sizes S-L)

Mara Hoffman Sela Pajama Set

Mara Hoffman Sela Pajama Set, $285, available here (sizes XXS-3XL)

Fleur du Mal Washable Silk Cami and Silk PJ Pants

Fleur du Mal Washable Silk Cami, $125, available here (sizes XS-L) and Silk PJ Pants, $98 (from $196), available here (XS-L)

Nap Loungewear The Lazy Cat PJ Set

Nap Loungewear The Lazy Cat PJ Set, $129, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

Gigi C Danica Bralette and Shorts

Gigi C Danica Bralette, $140, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Shorts, $155, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Eberjay Gisele Long PJ Set

Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set, $138, available here (sizes XS-XL)

PH5 Pepper hydraKNIT EcoVero T-Shirt and Pepper Leggings

PH5 Pepper hydraKNIT EcoVero T-Shirt, $145, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Pepper Leggings, $155, available here (sizes XS-XL)

By ACM Cozy Seam Top and Pants

By ACM Cozy Seam Top, $35 (from $69), available here (sizes XS-XL) and Seam Pants, $40 (from $79), available here (sizes XS-XL)

jacquemus tekla pajamas

Tekla x Jacquemus Bra, $185, available here (sizes XS-XL); and Shorts, $180, available here (sizes XS-XL).

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

New York str F20 290
Shopping

29 of the Coziest Wardrobe Essentials Money Can Buy

Sweaters, slippers and scrunchies you'll want to live in all winter.

By Andrea Bossi
morgan-lane-ed-pick
Editors' Picks

The Fancy PJ Set Dara Wants To Live In

Please don't wake me up.

By Dara Prant
cable knit sweaters twin set
Shopping

18 Twin Sets to Pull You Out of a Winter Sweater Slump

Today's matching knit sets are a far cry from the 1950s originals.

By Kylie Smith
shop-satin-pajama-sets
Shopping

19 Satin Pajamas Set to Wear When You Want to Feel Fancy While You Complete a Puzzle

Treat yourself to some new quarantine clothes.

By Dara Prant