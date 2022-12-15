18 Pajama Sets for Your Best Beauty Sleep This Winter
Typically unseen by the general public, pajamas may not be a top priority on your shopping list — but we'd argue they're underrated.
Wearing a matching set of pajamas to bed doesn't exactly make you an adult, but it sure can make you feel like you have your life together. During winter's shorter days and colder weather, I'll take a bit of joy anywhere I can find it, even if it's just putting on a cozy pair of PJs.
With the holidays just around the corner, a pajama set also makes a great gift for hard-to-shop-for loved ones — it's something they wouldn't necessarily splurge on for themselves, but will appreciate nonetheless. And with so many fabrics, styles and colors to choose from, you'll have no problem finding a pair they (or you) will love. Brands seem to be investing in the sleepwear category more than ever lately, from expanding their offerings to launching special collaborations (like Tekla and Jacquemus).
And we're not just talking about aesthetics: From Eberjay's temperature-regulating knits to PH5's hyaluronic acid-infused fabrics to Mara Hoffman's Fair Trade Certified™ organic cotton, there are also innovative materials for for every kind of sleeper.
Recommended Articles
Read on for our 18 favorite pairs to shop now. Happy sleeping!
Rixo Cece Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set, $123 (from $205), available here (sizes XXS-3XL)
Lake DreamKnit Kimono Pajama Set, $138, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Sleeper Origami Pajama Set, $224 (from $320), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Skims Fleece Sleep Set, $98, available here (sizes XXS-4XL)
Batsheva Pajama Set, $210 (from $300), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Savage X Fenty Keep It Casual Cropped Sleep Top, $40, available here (sizes XS-4XL) and Pant, $50, available here (sizes XS-4XL)
Hill House The Perri Sleep Tank, $50, available here (sizes XXS-XXL) and The Alice Sleep Pants, $60, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Morgan Lane Ruthie Top $298, available here (sizes P-XXL) and Chantel Pant, $285, available here (sizes P-XXL)
Maison Essentiele Silk-Satin Pajama Shirt, $172 (from $245), available here (sizes XS-XL) and Shorts, $105 (from $150), available here (sizes XS-XL)
House of Chic 3 Piece Set, $58, available here (sizes S-L)
Mara Hoffman Sela Pajama Set, $285, available here (sizes XXS-3XL)
Fleur du Mal Washable Silk Cami, $125, available here (sizes XS-L) and Silk PJ Pants, $98 (from $196), available here (XS-L)
Nap Loungewear The Lazy Cat PJ Set, $129, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Gigi C Danica Bralette, $140, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Shorts, $155, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Eberjey Gisele Long PJ Set, $138, available here (sizes XS-XL)
PH5 Pepper hydraKNIT EcoVero T-Shirt, $145, available here (sizes XS-XL) and Pepper Leggings, $155, available here (sizes XS-XL)
By ACM Cozy Seam Top, $35 (from $69), available here (sizes XS-XL) and Seam Pants, $40 (from $79), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Tekla x Jacquemus Bra, $185, available here (sizes XS-XL); and Shorts, $180, available here (sizes XS-XL).
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.