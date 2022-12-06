24 Non-Boring Puffers to Get You Through Winter With a Smile
We're mere weeks away from the first day of winter, so, if you haven't already, it's time to start looking for proper gear to brave the chill. Thankfully, fashion's embrace of the puffer jacket has turned practical outerwear into a style statement.
Sure, you can stick to a plain black puffer, but why not add something bright and colorful to your cold-weather rotation? There are so many elegant and fun options to choose from, like the print-forward styles from The Very Warm to the just-announced collaboration between Reformation and Canada Goose.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite puffers in a variety of lengths, patterns and price ranges so you can make a statement this winter.
Columbia Nylon Puffer, $350, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Reformation x Canada Goose, $1,150, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Hill House The Violet Ruffle Sleeve Puffer Jacket, $375, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Offhours Overvest, $395, available here (one size)
Anorak Puffer-Blue Check, $275, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Good American Belted Puffer Coat, $229, available here (sizes XS-5XL)
Sandy Liang Allen Puffer, $2600, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Old Navy Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket, $80, available here (sizes XS-4X)
The Very Warm Multicolor Anorak Puffer Jacket, $204, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Eckhaus Latta Puffer, $1,395, available here (sizes XS-XL)
Rachel Antonoff Jemma Puffer, $495, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Canada Goose Junction Colorblock Parka Coat, $1150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
R13 Upside-Down Coat, $1,995, available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Selkie The Love Letter Hooded Puffer, $395, available here (sizes XXS-6X)
Reebok by Pyer Moss Long Padded Coat, $800, available here
Stella McCartney Abstract Smile Print Puffer Jacket, $191, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Essentials Taupe Polyester Jacket, $206, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Coach Signature Hooded Puffer Jacket, $550, available here
Ava & Viv Women's Plus Size Short Puffer Coat, $65, available here (sizes 1X-4X)
Hosbjerg Coat, $152, available here (size L)
The North Face Women's Printed 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, $330, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Telfar Puff Hoodie-Black, $400, available here (sizes XS-2XL)
Nichole Lynel Barbie Vibes| Sequins puffer jacket, $165, available here (sizes S-XL)
Moncler Tamar Down Jacket, $2285, available here (sizes XS-M)
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
