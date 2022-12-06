Skip to main content
24 Non-Boring Puffers to Get You Through Winter With a Smile

Your guide to looking fab while keeping warm.

Photo: Imaxtree

We're mere weeks away from the first day of winter, so, if you haven't already, it's time to start looking for proper gear to brave the chill. Thankfully, fashion's embrace of the puffer jacket has turned practical outerwear into a style statement. 

Sure, you can stick to a plain black puffer, but why not add something bright and colorful to your cold-weather rotation? There are so many elegant and fun options to choose from, like the print-forward styles from The Very Warm to the just-announced collaboration between Reformation and Canada Goose.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite puffers in a variety of lengths, patterns and price ranges so you can make a statement this winter.  

Columbia MadHappy

Columbia Nylon Puffer, $350, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

reformation x canada goose

Reformation x Canada Goose, $1,150, available here (sizes XS-XL)

hillhouse puffer 2

Hill House The Violet Ruffle Sleeve Puffer Jacket, $375, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

off hours boa

Offhours Overvest, $395, available here (one size)

anorak puffer

Anorak Puffer-Blue Check, $275, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

good american puffer

Good American Belted Puffer Coat, $229, available here (sizes XS-5XL)

sandy liang puffer

Sandy Liang Allen Puffer, $2600, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

old navy puffer

Old Navy Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket, $80, available here (sizes XS-4X)

The Very Warm

The Very Warm Multicolor Anorak Puffer Jacket, $204, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

eckhaus latta puffer

Eckhaus Latta Puffer, $1,395, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Rachel Antonoff puffer

Rachel Antonoff Jemma Puffer, $495, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

canada goose puffer

Canada Goose Junction Colorblock Parka Coat, $1150, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

r13 upside down

R13 Upside-Down Coat, $1,995, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

selkie

Selkie The Love Letter Hooded Puffer, $395, available here (sizes XXS-6X)

pyer moss puffer

Reebok by Pyer Moss Long Padded Coat, $800, available here

Stella McCartney Puffer

Stella McCartney Abstract Smile Print Puffer Jacket, $191, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

essentials-taupe-polyester-jacket

Essentials Taupe Polyester Jacket, $206, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Coach puffer

Coach Signature Hooded Puffer Jacket, $550, available here

target puffer

Ava & Viv Women's Plus Size Short Puffer Coat, $65, available here (sizes 1X-4X)

hosjberg

Hosbjerg Coat, $152, available here (size L)

north face puffer

The North Face Women's Printed 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, $330, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 3.44.23 PM

Telfar Puff Hoodie-Black, $400, available here (sizes XS-2XL)

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 3.38.35 PM

Nichole Lynel Barbie Vibes| Sequins puffer jacket, $165, available here (sizes S-XL)

Moncler puffer

Moncler Tamar Down Jacket, $2285, available here (sizes XS-M)

