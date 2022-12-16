Skip to main content
The Pat McGrath Labs x 'Star Wars' Makeup Collection Is Here

The Pat McGrath Labs x 'Star Wars' Makeup Collection Is Here

May the force be with you(r face).

Photo: Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

May the force be with you(r face).

What does legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath have in common with George Lucas, the filmmaker behind the "Star Wars" franchise? Both are considered visionary geniuses, both have inspired legions of fans and both have become icons in their own right. And now, their creative visions have joined forces, if you will, in the form of Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs, an 18-piece color cosmetics collection that draws inspiration from the films.

Specifically focused on the classic trilogy — "Star Wars: A New Hope," "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" —  and created in collaboration with Lucasfilm, the collection includes a 10-pan eye shadow palette, three five-pan eye shadow palettes, four multi-use metallic pigments, four mascaras, three liquid lipsticks and three lip glosses.

"I've always been a fan of 'Star Wars,' from an early age, from the first film. It takes you to another world," McGrath tells Fashionista. "So when I'm taken to the other world, I see colors." 

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-collection-3

Each of the three five-pan shadow palettes are inspired by a specific iconic character of that original trilogy. "One is Divine Droid, which is rich colors [inspired by] R2D2, purples, pinks, blues," McGrath says. "We have The Golden One, which is based on C3PO — bronzes, golds, warm tones; then we have Sith Seduction, which is the Dark Side and based on Darth Vader — beautiful, deep metallic tones."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

There's a heavy emphasis on metallics ("you know how I feel about gold, so C3PO is a big deal for me"), as well as vibrant colors, which appear in the form of shimmery eye shadows as well as in pink, blue-violet and turquoise mascaras. (There's also a classic black mascara for traditionalists.) Beyond those core characters, McGrath drew from the entire Star Wars universe, "from the metals on the spaceships to the desert and sunsets on Tatooine," to inspire the color cosmetics.  

The Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs collection is available beginning Dec. 16 exclusively on patmcgrath.com, with expansion into Sephora stores to follow in January. Scroll through for a first look at the products, along with prices.

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-lust-gloss-bronze-venus

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss in Bronze Venus, $29

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-lust-gloss-carnal-desire

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss in Carnal Desire, $29

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-lust-gloss-pale-fire

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss in Pale Fire Nectar, $29

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-liquilust-lipstick-crimson-sunset

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Liquilust: Legendary Wear Metallic Lipstick in Crimson Sunset, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-liquilust-lipstick-nude-awakening

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Liquilust: Legendary Wear Metallic Lipstick in Nude Awakening, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-liquilust-lipstick-rose-divinity

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Liquilust: Legendary Wear Metallic Lipstick in Rose Divinity, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-eye-shadow-palette-divine-droid

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Eye Shadow Palette in Divine Droid, $36

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-eye-shadow-palette-sith-seduction

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Eye Shadow Palette in Sith Seduction, $36

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-eye-shadow-palette-the-golden-one

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Eye Shadow Palette in The Golden One, $36

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-dark-star-mascara-aquamarine-dream

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara in Aquamarine Dream, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-dark-star-mascara-blitz-blue

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara in Ultraviolet Blue, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-dark-star-mascara-blitz-pink

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara in Pink Mistyque, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-dark-star-mascara-xtreme-black

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara in Xtreme Black, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-chromaluxe-pigment-rouge-rebellion

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Chromaluxe Artistry Pigment in Rouge Rebellion, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-chromaluxe-pigment-extragalactic-gold

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Chromaluxe Artistry Pigment in Extragalactic Gold, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-chromaluxe-pigment-falcon-noir

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Chromaluxe Artistry Pigment in Falcon Noir $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-chromaluxe-pigment-smugglers-spice

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Chromaluxe Artistry Pigment in Smugglers Spice, $32

pat-mcgrath-labs-star-wars-mothership-vi-midnight-sun-palette

Star Wars x Path McGrath Labs Mothershipp VI: Midnight Sun Palette, $128

With reporting by Ana Colón.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

lili-reinhart-golden-globes
Beauty

Pat McGrath Labs Is Finally Adding a Mascara to Its Permanent Makeup Collection

We got to take it for an early test drive.

By Stephanie Saltzman
pat-mcgrath-labs-supreme-lipstick
Beauty

Supreme Is Collaborating With Pat McGrath on a Red Lipstick

Because it's 2020 and why not?

By Stephanie Saltzman
PMG x BRDG Collection_Overhead copy(1)
Beauty

Pat McGrath Labs Is Dropping a 'Bridgerton' Collection

The legendary makeup artist teamed up with Shondaland and Netflix to give you "duchess vibes" just in time for New Year's.

By Dhani Mau
pat-mcgrath-labs-promo
Beauty

Pat McGrath Labs' Valuation Just Surpassed That of Kylie Cosmetics

A new investment puts it at an estimated $1 billion, as compared with the reality star brand's $800 million.

By Stephanie Saltzman