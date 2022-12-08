Must Read: Thirteen Lune to Open First Retail Store, How Beauty Incubator Brands Are Pushing Back

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Thirteen Lune to open first retail store

Thirteen Lune, the beauty e-commerce, site is set to open its first physical retail location in Los Angeles, Calif. in early 2023. Per a statement from the brand, the store will "serve as a hub for discovering BIPOC and ally-founded beauty brands in real life." {Fashionista inbox}

Beauty incubator-backed brands are pushing back

For Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz writes about the evolving issue with beauty incubators like Morphe and Maesa. A beauty incubator is a "centralized entity that exists to bring new brands to market," per Strugatz, but some of those brand founders are growing dissatisfied. The founders of Playa and Kristin Ess Hair, for instance, are suing the beauty incubators that they are owned by for not supporting them fully, making business decisions without consulting the brand owners and more. {Business of Fashion}

The wildest celebrity-backed products of 2022

For The Cut, Allie Jones rounds up the wildest celebrity brand launches of the year. They include Machine Gun Kelly's nail polish line, Ashley Tisdale's lifestyle and wellness brand and Naomi Watts' menopause-themed wellness brand. {The Cut}

Why Christian Dior's couture is canon to the art form

For Town and Country, Bridget Foley explores the history of Christian Dior designs and explains why the French house, specifically, is canon to the history of haute couture. Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women's at the label, says, "We are not to forget that couture was born in France [...] And immediately it became a part of their nationality, their culture." {Town and Country}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.