V.MORA IS HIRING A FASHION PRODUCTION MANAGER IN NEW YORK, NY (Full Time)

V.Mora is hiring a Fashion Production Manager for their production team. You will be working directly with a variety of different clients/collections from the start-up stages of design all the way through production of clothing, handbags etc! The position is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 ft. studio. You’ll be working closely with the CEO Anna Livermore, who not only started V.Mora in 2008 but recently opened a sister company photo studio called Swift Studios.



This (Full Time W-2) position will allow you to expand on your knowledge of the local and global Fashion industry.



You will be working with new fashion entrepreneurs who want to launch their very first collection and guide them through the process of producing locally here in NYC, domestically in the USA, or offshore. Part of this position will be consulting and guiding these fashion entrepreneurs to get them from point A to B. The other aspect of the job will include Fashion Product Development & Management. This will consist of helping entrepreneurs narrow down their ideas, and put action in place to make it a full product. You will be creating sketches, tech packs, sourcing fabrics & trims, communicating with vendors, and going on site to some NYC factories and vendors. This position can be extremely rewarding if you are looking to launch a line of your own and operate a business.



Daily tasks can include:

-Pick ups and drop offs at manufacturers

-Scheduling client meetings, booking fit models, etc.

-BOM Sheets

-Tech packs

-Ordering office supplies

-Shipping - inventory list on incoming and outgoing tracking numbers

-Assist Pattern Maker - give directions on sample/pattern

-Typing up consultation summaries

-Spec sheet creation -Fabric + trim sourcing and ordering

-Take fitting notes

-Quoting production, patterns and samples

-Assist in digitizer for drop off/pick up and direction

-Updating clients reports and helping manage clients

-Assists with all above tasks, to do’s given by manager



Required Qualifications and Skills:

-MUST KNOW how to created and edit Tech Packs and Tech Sketches

-Google Suite: Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive

-Adobe Suite: Including Illustrator "

-Superior customer service skills

-Strong Communication Skills

-Organized and Punctual with great time management skills

-Motivator and Initiator as you will be managing client expectations and priorities.



Preferred Qualifications and Skills:

-Preferred education in Production Management, Business Management or Fashion Design but not required.

-Prior experience in Product Development and Production

-Graphic Design background

-Understands supply channel logistics



You would be working in a friendly and cool environment. We are looking for candidates with excellent communication skills, problem solvers and multi-taskers, with the ability to manage competing priorities. Being highly adaptable is a must, as the fast-paced fashion industry is constantly evolving. You will also may have administrative responsibilities, such as data entry, processing orders, invoicing, shipping and receiving.



This job is an in-office job, in Manhattan. This is not a remote job.



Salary Range: $65,000-$75,000



Please send your resume, portfolio (include Tech sketches & Tech Packs), and brief email why you would be a good fit to: Catherine@vmora.com