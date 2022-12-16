Must Read: Valentino to Upcycle Couture Fabrics, How Fashion Is Aiming To Be Nature-Positive

Photos: Courtesy of Valentino

Valentino to upcycle couture fabrics

Valentino has launched an initiative called "Valentino Sleeping Stock" in partnership with Paris fabric store Tissu Market. The initiative has the brand upcycling its leftover fabric from its ready-to-wear and haute couture collections by making them available for sale at Tissu Market. Valentino will be the first couture house to make its stock available to private individuals. Tissu Market founder Franck Lellouche said in a statement, "The pursuit of excellence, inclusiveness and engagement through the creative process are some of the core values we share and will guide the next steps of this unique partnership." {Fashionista inbox}

How fashion is looking to be more nature-positive

After COP15, the United Nations' biodiversity conference, spotlighted the threats that the fashion industry poses to the natural world, several brands including H&M Group, Burberry, Kering and Zara-owner Inditex, have joined to develop a "campaign to make biodiversity impact a mandatory disclosure for large businesses." There's also the G7 Fashion Pact, which is made up of over 200 fashion brands and made biodiversity one of its main priorities when it announced targets in 2020, and is committing to using all deforestation-free materials by 2025. {Business of Fashion}

Why young people could regret buccal fat removal

The trending plastic surgery could have downsides for young patients in the future. Dr. Ira Savetsky says the cheekbone-emphasizing procedure is relatively easy. Though she adds, "If you're someone who has chubby cheeks, that's a good patient because you're removing excess and leaving them with a relatively normal amount of buccal fat. But if you perform the procedure on someone who doesn't have excess buccal fat or if you remove too much, while it may look good in your twenties and thirties, as you age and as you lose more fat in your face you're going to look overly hollow as you get older." {The Daily Beast}

